Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals
1st Edition
Manual 3: Biscuit Dough Piece Forming
Table of Contents
Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Sheeting, gauging and cutting; Laminating; Rotary moulding; Extruding, wire cutting and depositing; Care, cleaning and maintenance.
Description
This stage in biscuit production is often a source of problems. The author identifies what these problems are at each stage, explains their causes and how they can be resolved.
Readership
Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 10th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736221
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855732940
About the Authors
Duncan Manley Author
Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK