Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732933, 9781855736214

Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals

1st Edition

Manual 2: Biscuit Doughs

Authors: Duncan Manley
eBook ISBN: 9781855736214
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732933
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th March 1998
Page Count: 80
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
75.44
64.12
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Problem solving; Types of biscuit dough; Types of dough mixer; Mixing the dough; Metering of ingredients into mixers; Handling dough after mixing; Care, maintenance and cleaning of machinery.

Description

This manual describes the various types of biscuit dough, the key stages in dough mixing and handling, and identifies potential problem areas and solutions.

Readership

Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses

Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736214
Paperback ISBN:
9781855732933

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Duncan Manley Author

Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.