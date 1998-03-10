Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals
1st Edition
Manual 2: Biscuit Doughs
Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Problem solving; Types of biscuit dough; Types of dough mixer; Mixing the dough; Metering of ingredients into mixers; Handling dough after mixing; Care, maintenance and cleaning of machinery.
This manual describes the various types of biscuit dough, the key stages in dough mixing and handling, and identifies potential problem areas and solutions.
Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses
Duncan Manley Author
Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.
