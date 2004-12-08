Birth and Parenting Skills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443074745

Birth and Parenting Skills

1st Edition

New Directions in Antenatal Education

Authors: Mary Nolan Julie Foster
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074745
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th December 2004
Page Count: 176
Description

A research-based, up-to-the minute account of the current status of antenatal education, focusing on the key challenges it faces in the future, offering suggestions for how these challenges might best be met. It describes some innovative approaches to accessing vulnerable groups of parents and how collaboration between the statutory and voluntary sectors might result in a better educational service for pregnant women and their families. Narratives from parents are analysed and commented upon, and underpinning the book will be an account of how the principles and practices of adult education should inform antenatal education.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates the potential for antenatal education to make a positive impact on women's experience of birth
  • Points the way to accessing new sources of funding for antenatal classes
  • Illustrates new teaching strategies with the aim of accessing groups of parents currently not involved with antenatal education
  • Aims to show how antenatal education can be a central, rather than peripheral part of the holistic care provided to pregnant women and their families

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Childbirth and Parenting Education: what the research says and why we may ignore it

Chapter 2 : Context and Purpose: learning styles and principles of adult education

Chapter 3: Why Education for Birth is Important

Chapter 4: Birthing and Parenting Education for Men

Chapter 5: Are Midwives Empowered Enough to Offer Empowering Education?

Chapter 6: Innovative Practice in Birth Education: Birmingham Women's Hospital Bith Ideas Workshop 000

Chapter 7: Best Practice in Antenatal Education

Improving services for women of South Asian heritage

Parent education classes for South Asian Women: SAMPAD

The Albany Practice, South East London: antenatal and postnatal groups

The Bellevue Project: local classes for local women

4U Teenage Pregnancy Group

Blackburn Teenage Mothers' Group

The Cafe Class (National Childbirth Trust)

Chapter 8 : Education for Birth and Parenting: where next?

Index

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443074745

About the Author

Mary Nolan

Affiliations and Expertise

Antenatal Teacher/Senior Tutor, The National Childbirth Trust, London, UK

Julie Foster

Affiliations and Expertise

Parent Education Coordinator, Birmingham Women's Health Care NHS Trust, UK

