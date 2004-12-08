Birth and Parenting Skills
1st Edition
New Directions in Antenatal Education
Description
A research-based, up-to-the minute account of the current status of antenatal education, focusing on the key challenges it faces in the future, offering suggestions for how these challenges might best be met. It describes some innovative approaches to accessing vulnerable groups of parents and how collaboration between the statutory and voluntary sectors might result in a better educational service for pregnant women and their families. Narratives from parents are analysed and commented upon, and underpinning the book will be an account of how the principles and practices of adult education should inform antenatal education.
Key Features
- Demonstrates the potential for antenatal education to make a positive impact on women's experience of birth
- Points the way to accessing new sources of funding for antenatal classes
- Illustrates new teaching strategies with the aim of accessing groups of parents currently not involved with antenatal education
- Aims to show how antenatal education can be a central, rather than peripheral part of the holistic care provided to pregnant women and their families
Table of Contents
Chapter 2 : Context and Purpose: learning styles and principles of adult education
Chapter 3: Why Education for Birth is Important
Chapter 4: Birthing and Parenting Education for Men
Chapter 5: Are Midwives Empowered Enough to Offer Empowering Education?
Chapter 6: Innovative Practice in Birth Education: Birmingham Women's Hospital Bith Ideas Workshop 000
Chapter 7: Best Practice in Antenatal Education
Improving services for women of South Asian heritage
Parent education classes for South Asian Women: SAMPAD
The Albany Practice, South East London: antenatal and postnatal groups
The Bellevue Project: local classes for local women
4U Teenage Pregnancy Group
Blackburn Teenage Mothers' Group
The Cafe Class (National Childbirth Trust)
Chapter 8 : Education for Birth and Parenting: where next?
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 8th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443074745
About the Author
Mary Nolan
Affiliations and Expertise
Antenatal Teacher/Senior Tutor, The National Childbirth Trust, London, UK
Julie Foster
Affiliations and Expertise
Parent Education Coordinator, Birmingham Women's Health Care NHS Trust, UK