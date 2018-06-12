Bipolar Disorder Vulnerability
1st Edition
Perspectives from Pediatric and High-Risk Populations
Description
Bipolar Disorder Vulnerability: Perspectives from Pediatric and High-Risk Populations synthesizes our current understanding of high-risk and pediatric populations to aid readers in identifying markers of vulnerability for the development of bipolar disorder, with an ultimate goal of the development of drug targets and other therapies for early diagnosis and treatment. The book provides readers with an understanding of biological and environmental factors influencing disease manifestation that will aid them in defining discrete clinical stages and, importantly, establish an empirical basis for the application of novel therapeutics in a phase of illness during which specific treatments could more effectively alter disease course.
Whereas most of the literature available on the pathophysiological mechanisms of bipolar disorder focuses on chronically ill adult individuals, this represents the only book that specifically examines pediatric and high-risk populations. An estimated 30 to 60 percent of adult bipolar disorder patients have their disease onset during childhood, with early-onset cases representing a particularly severe and genetically loaded form of the illness.
Key Features
- Highlights diverse translational methodologies, including functional and structural neuroimaging, neuropsychological testing and integrated genomics
- Examines molecular trajectories in youth with bipolar disorder and unaffected youth at high risk for developing bipolar disorder
- Explores the interaction between genomic and environmental influences that shape behavior
Readership
Advanced students, researchers, and clinicians in biological psychiatry, psychiatry, psychology, behavioral neuroscience, and related disciplines interested in risk factors for mental illness
Table of Contents
1. Presentation and prospective course of pediatric bipolar disorder
2. The Bipolar Prodrome
3. Animal models of the bipolar prodrome
4. Polygenic risk in family members of patients with bipolar disorder
5. Gene-Environment interactions in high-risk populations
6. Influence of early childhood trauma on the prodrome of bipolar disorder
7. Neurobiological markers of stress in youth at risk for bipolar disorder
8. Neuroimaging findings in youth at risk for bipolar disorder
9. Neurocognitive findings in youth at risk for bipolar disorder
10. Neuropsychological and social cognitive function in young people at genetic risk for bipolar disorder
11. Behavioral and emotional dysregulation trajectories in symptomatic youth
12. Cognitive and neural basis of hypomania
13. Early pharmacological interventions to prevent full onset of bipolar disorder
14. Psychotherapeutic interventions
15. Summary and integration of current findings: A model for Bipolar Disorder Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125601
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128123478
About the Editor
Jair Soares
Dr. Soares is Professor and Pat R. Rutherford, Jr. Chair in Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, Executive Director of UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center, and directs the UT Center of Excellence on Mood Disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Health Medical School, Houston, TX USA
Consuelo Walss-Bass
Dr. Walss-Bass is Associate Professor and Director of the University of Texas Health Brain Collection for Research in Psychiatric Disorders in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Health Brain Collection for Research in Psychiatric Disorders in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Houston, TX USA
Paolo Brambilla
Dr. Brambilla is Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Milan and Chair of the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) Neuroimaging Section.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Milan, Milan Italy