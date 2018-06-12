Bipolar Disorder Vulnerability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128123478, 9780128125601

Bipolar Disorder Vulnerability

1st Edition

Perspectives from Pediatric and High-Risk Populations

Editors: Jair Soares Consuelo Walss-Bass Paolo Brambilla
eBook ISBN: 9780128125601
Paperback ISBN: 9780128123478
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th June 2018
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
75.99
64.59
125.00
106.25
134.50
114.33
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
75.99
64.59
89.95
76.46
175.41
149.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bipolar Disorder Vulnerability: Perspectives from Pediatric and High-Risk Populations synthesizes our current understanding of high-risk and pediatric populations to aid readers in identifying markers of vulnerability for the development of bipolar disorder, with an ultimate goal of the development of drug targets and other therapies for early diagnosis and treatment. The book provides readers with an understanding of biological and environmental factors influencing disease manifestation that will aid them in defining discrete clinical stages and, importantly, establish an empirical basis for the application of novel therapeutics in a phase of illness during which specific treatments could more effectively alter disease course.

Whereas most of the literature available on the pathophysiological mechanisms of bipolar disorder focuses on chronically ill adult individuals, this represents the only book that specifically examines pediatric and high-risk populations. An estimated 30 to 60 percent of adult bipolar disorder patients have their disease onset during childhood, with early-onset cases representing a particularly severe and genetically loaded form of the illness.

Key Features

  • Highlights diverse translational methodologies, including functional and structural neuroimaging, neuropsychological testing and integrated genomics
  • Examines molecular trajectories in youth with bipolar disorder and unaffected youth at high risk for developing bipolar disorder
  • Explores the interaction between genomic and environmental influences that shape behavior

Readership

Advanced students, researchers, and clinicians in biological psychiatry, psychiatry, psychology, behavioral neuroscience, and related disciplines interested in risk factors for mental illness

Table of Contents

1. Presentation and prospective course of pediatric bipolar disorder
2. The Bipolar Prodrome
3. Animal models of the bipolar prodrome
4. Polygenic risk in family members of patients with bipolar disorder
5. Gene-Environment interactions in high-risk populations
6. Influence of early childhood trauma on the prodrome of bipolar disorder
7. Neurobiological markers of stress in youth at risk for bipolar disorder
8. Neuroimaging findings in youth at risk for bipolar disorder
9. Neurocognitive findings in youth at risk for bipolar disorder
10. Neuropsychological and social cognitive function in young people at genetic risk for bipolar disorder
11. Behavioral and emotional dysregulation trajectories in symptomatic youth
12. Cognitive and neural basis of hypomania
13. Early pharmacological interventions to prevent full onset of bipolar disorder
14. Psychotherapeutic interventions
15. Summary and integration of current findings: A model for Bipolar Disorder Development

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128125601
Paperback ISBN:
9780128123478

About the Editor

Jair Soares

Dr. Soares is Professor and Pat R. Rutherford, Jr. Chair in Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, Executive Director of UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center, and directs the UT Center of Excellence on Mood Disorders.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Health Medical School, Houston, TX USA

Consuelo Walss-Bass

Dr. Walss-Bass is Associate Professor and Director of the University of Texas Health Brain Collection for Research in Psychiatric Disorders in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Houston.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Health Brain Collection for Research in Psychiatric Disorders in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Houston, TX USA

Paolo Brambilla

Dr. Brambilla is Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Milan and Chair of the European Psychiatric Association (EPA) Neuroimaging Section.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Milan, Milan Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.