Bipolar Disorder, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 18-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jeffrey Hunt Daniel Dickstein
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704594
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
An invaluable reasource for any child psychiatrist, this issue includes the following articles: evolution of coneptualization of bipolar disorder; phenomenology, course and outcome; living with bipolar disorder; assessment of bipolar disorder; emotion regulation in children and adolescents; comorbidity; bipolar disorder in preschooler; neuroimaging findings in juvenile bipolar disorder; genetics; sleep issues; pharmacological treatment; psychotherapy; alternative treatments; and suicidal behavior.
About the Authors
Jeffrey Hunt Author
Daniel Dickstein Author
