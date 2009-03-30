Bipolar Disorder, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 18-2

An invaluable reasource for any child psychiatrist, this issue includes the following articles: evolution of coneptualization of bipolar disorder; phenomenology, course and outcome; living with bipolar disorder; assessment of bipolar disorder; emotion regulation in children and adolescents; comorbidity; bipolar disorder in preschooler; neuroimaging findings in juvenile bipolar disorder; genetics; sleep issues; pharmacological treatment; psychotherapy; alternative treatments; and suicidal behavior.