Bipolar Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1
1st Edition
Authors: John Beyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323416627
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416610
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th February 2016
Description
This issue of the Psychiatric Clinics edited by Dr. John Beyer is dedicated to the topic of Bipolar Depression, from the genetics of the disorder, to the therapeutic options, to treatment in special populations. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Differences in Bipolar and Unipolar Depression, Suicide and Bipolar Disorder, Social Relationships, Support, and Life Events in Bipolar Disorder, Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Pregnancy and the Post-Partum Period, Psychotherapy for Bipolar Depression, Cognition, Dementia, and Bipolar Depression, and Genetics of Bipolar Disorder.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323416627
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323416610
About the Authors
John Beyer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University Medical Center
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.