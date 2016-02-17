Bipolar Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416610, 9780323416627

Bipolar Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Authors: John Beyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323416627
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416610
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th February 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Psychiatric Clinics edited by Dr. John Beyer is dedicated to the topic of Bipolar Depression, from the genetics of the disorder, to the therapeutic options, to treatment in special populations. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Differences in Bipolar and Unipolar Depression, Suicide and Bipolar Disorder, Social Relationships, Support, and Life Events in Bipolar Disorder, Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Pregnancy and the Post-Partum Period, Psychotherapy for Bipolar Depression, Cognition, Dementia, and Bipolar Depression, and Genetics of Bipolar Disorder.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416627
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416610

About the Authors

John Beyer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.