Biovalorisation of Wastes to Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels
1st Edition
Description
Biovalorisation of Wastes to Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels addresses advanced technologies for converting waste to biofuels and value-added products. Biovalorisation has several advantages over conventional bioremediation processes as it helps reduce the costs of bioprocesses. Examples are provided of several successfully commercialized technologies, giving insight into developing, potential processes for biovalorisation of different wastes. Different bioprocess strategies are discussed for valorising the wastes coming from the leather industry, olive oil industry, pulp and paper, winery, textile, and food industries, as well as aquaculture. A section on biorefinery for hydrocarbons and emerging contaminants is included to cover concepts on biodesulfurization of petroleum wastes, leaching of heavy metals from E – waste, and bioelectrochemical processes for CO2. Chapters on algal biorefinery are also included to focus on the technologies for conversion of CO2 sequestration and wastewater utilization.
Biovalorisation of Wastes to Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels can be used as course material for graduate students in chemical engineering, chemistry, and biotechnology, and as a reference for industrial professionals and researchers who want to gain a basic understanding on the subject.
Key Features
- Covers a wide range of topics, from the conversion of wastes to organic acids, biofuels, biopolymers and industrially relevant products
- Bridges the gap between academics and industry
- Written in a lucid and self-explanatory style
- Includes activities/quiz/critical questions
Readership
Graduate students in chemical engineering, chemistry and biotechnology; researchers at university and in industry entering the field of biovalorization
Table of Contents
Part 1: Biovalorisation of Industrial Wastes
1. Anaerobic biovalorisation of leather industry solid waste and production of high value-added biomolecules and biofuels
2. Valorization of olive oil industry wastes and production of ethanol and high value-added biomolecules
3. Anerobic treatment of pulp and paper industry waste
4. Biovolarisation of winery industry waste to produce value added products
5. Conversion of Textile effluent waste water to fertilizer using cyanobacteria
6. Anaerobic bioconversion of poultry industry-derived wastes for the production of biofuels and other value-added products
7. The Intertwined Facets of Membrane Technology for Industrial Effluents
8. Biovalorisation of food industry wastes (cheese whey and molasses) to galactosidases by recombinant
Part 2: Biorefinery for Hydrocarbons and Emerging Contaminants
9. Biodesulfurisation of petroleum wastes
10. Microbial leaching of heavy metals from E - waste : opportunities and challenges
Part 3: Biovalorisation of agricultural biomass
11. Recent trends in biorefinery based valorization of lignocellulosic biomass
12. Protein Engineering Approaches for Lignocellulosic Ethanol Biorefinery
13. Biovalorisation potential of Agro-forestry/industry biomass to Lactic acid: Opportunities and Challenges
14. Vermicomposting of organic wastes and the production of vermicompost
15. Microbial Electrolysis cells for converting wastes to Biohydrogen
16. Agro-Based Sugarcane Industry Wastes For Production Of High Value Bioproducts
Part 4: Algal Biorefinary
17. Microalgal Biovalorisation: Conventional and Non-Conventional Approach
18. Integration of wastewater valorization with microalgae for biofuel production
19. Microalgae in Bioelectrochemical Systems: Technological Interventions
20. Bioleaching
21. Membrane separation technologies for downstream processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179512
About the Editor
R. Navanietha Krishnaraj
Navanietha Rathinam is a Research Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, South Dakota. His research interests include bioelectrochemical systems for converting wastes to biofuels and value-added products, biofuels from lignocellulosic biomass, extremophilic bioprocessing, and space biology. He is a recipient of prestigious awards including Bioenergy - Award for Cutting Edge Research, Australian Overseas Research Award, and Young Faculty Award in Engineering. He has published over 30 research articles, 10 book chapters, edited 3 books, 1 patent, and PI/Co-I for 4 research grants. He also serves as a panelist for federal agencies such as NASA and NSF. He is selected as a US Ambassador for American Society for Microbiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, South Dakota, USA
Rajesh Sani
Rajesh K. Sani is a Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, South Dakota. Over the past 13 years, he has been the PI or co-PI on over $18.4 million in funded research. Prior to this, he worked as a Research Assistant Professor at the Washington State University, Pullman, WA, and focused his research on Waste Bioprocessing. He also served as an Associate Director of NSF Center for Multiphase Environmental Research at the Washington State University. He has rich experience in developing extremophilic processes for environmental and bioenergy applications. His group have been granted a DoD grant on “Biological conversion of solid waste into biofuels”. His other activities in this area includes developing bioprocess for conversion of wastes to biofuels and greenhouse gas (e.g., methane) to biopolymers and value-added products using extremophiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, South Dakota, USA