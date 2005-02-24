Biotreatment of Industrial Effluents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678384, 9780080456218

Biotreatment of Industrial Effluents

1st Edition

Authors: Mukesh Doble Anil Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9780080456218
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678384
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th February 2005
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
9800.00
8330.00
120.00
102.00
118.00
100.30
72.00
61.20
89.95
76.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
113.00
96.05
105.00
89.25
85.95
73.06
68.99
58.64
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With increasing government regulation of pollution, as well as willingness to levy punitive fines for transgressions, treatment of industrial waste is a important subject. This book is a single source of information on treatment procedures using biochemical means for all types of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants generated by various chemical and allied industries.

This book is intended for practicing environmental engineers and technologists from any industry as well as researchers and professors. The topics covered include the treatment of gaseous, liquid and solid waste from a large number of chemical and allied industries that include dye stuff, chemical, alcohol, food processing, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, paint etc. Information on aerobic and anaerobic reactors and modeling and simulation of waste treatment systems are also discussed.

Key Features

  • Compares chemical and biochemical means of industrial waste treatment
  • Provides details of technology (i.e. reactors, operating conditions etc) with regard to the biochemistry aspects.
  • Can be used as a teaching aid for graduate courses and a reference material by practicing environmental scientists and engineers.
  • Researchers can extract synergy between treatment procedures and various effluents.

Readership

Researchers in environmental science and technology; Practicing professionals in Environmental departments and agencies of Chemical and allied, petrochemical, food and allied etc industries; Senior undergraduate and Graduate level courses on Environmental Science, engineering or technology.

Table of Contents

Intro; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Dye Stuff Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Food and Dairy Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Leather Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Paint Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Paper/ Pulp Industries; Biodegradation of Waste from Alcohol Distilleries/Sugar; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Organic Chemical Industries; Degradation of Polymer Waste; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Metal Processing/ Electro-chemical Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Explosive Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Semiconductor Industries; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Pesticides; Biochemical Treatment of Municipal Waste; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Cyanide; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Petroleum/Petrochemical Waste; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Waste from Nuclear Plants; Biochemical Treatment of Hospital Waste; Treatment of Industrial Gaseous Pollutants and Vocs; Biochemical Treatment of Solid Waste; Ground Water Decontamination and Treatment; Treatment/ Detoxification of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons and Aromatics and DIOXINS; Fluoride Removal Using Biochemical Approaches; Biodesulphurisation of Crude Petroleum; Dentrification; Comparison of Aerobic and Anaerobic Processes and Reactors; Environmental Disasters; Textile; Pharma; Modeling if Waste Treatment Systems.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080456218
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750678384

About the Author

Mukesh Doble

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biotechnology I.I.T. Madras, Chennai, India

Anil Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning

Reviews

"...this is a very good reference for practicing engineers who want a single source of information about the current technology." - Steven Cooke, Process Systems Consulting, Inc., FAIC

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.