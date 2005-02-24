Biotreatment of Industrial Effluents
1st Edition
Description
With increasing government regulation of pollution, as well as willingness to levy punitive fines for transgressions, treatment of industrial waste is a important subject. This book is a single source of information on treatment procedures using biochemical means for all types of solid, liquid and gaseous contaminants generated by various chemical and allied industries.
This book is intended for practicing environmental engineers and technologists from any industry as well as researchers and professors. The topics covered include the treatment of gaseous, liquid and solid waste from a large number of chemical and allied industries that include dye stuff, chemical, alcohol, food processing, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, paint etc. Information on aerobic and anaerobic reactors and modeling and simulation of waste treatment systems are also discussed.
Key Features
- Compares chemical and biochemical means of industrial waste treatment
- Provides details of technology (i.e. reactors, operating conditions etc) with regard to the biochemistry aspects.
- Can be used as a teaching aid for graduate courses and a reference material by practicing environmental scientists and engineers.
- Researchers can extract synergy between treatment procedures and various effluents.
Readership
Researchers in environmental science and technology; Practicing professionals in Environmental departments and agencies of Chemical and allied, petrochemical, food and allied etc industries; Senior undergraduate and Graduate level courses on Environmental Science, engineering or technology.
Table of Contents
Intro; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Dye Stuff Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Food and Dairy Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Leather Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Paint Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Paper/ Pulp Industries; Biodegradation of Waste from Alcohol Distilleries/Sugar; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Organic Chemical Industries; Degradation of Polymer Waste; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Metal Processing/ Electro-chemical Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Explosive Industries; Biochemical Treatment of Waste from Semiconductor Industries; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Pesticides; Biochemical Treatment of Municipal Waste; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Cyanide; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Petroleum/Petrochemical Waste; Biochemical Treatment/Degradation of Waste from Nuclear Plants; Biochemical Treatment of Hospital Waste; Treatment of Industrial Gaseous Pollutants and Vocs; Biochemical Treatment of Solid Waste; Ground Water Decontamination and Treatment; Treatment/ Detoxification of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons and Aromatics and DIOXINS; Fluoride Removal Using Biochemical Approaches; Biodesulphurisation of Crude Petroleum; Dentrification; Comparison of Aerobic and Anaerobic Processes and Reactors; Environmental Disasters; Textile; Pharma; Modeling if Waste Treatment Systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 24th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678384
About the Author
Mukesh Doble
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology I.I.T. Madras, Chennai, India
Anil Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning
Reviews
"...this is a very good reference for practicing engineers who want a single source of information about the current technology." - Steven Cooke, Process Systems Consulting, Inc., FAIC