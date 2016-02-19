Biotransfrmtns Prepartv Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122062308, 9780080984476

Biotransfrmtns Prepartv Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

The Use of Isolated Enzymes and Whole Cell Systems in Synthesis

Authors: H. Davies Ralph Green D. Kelly Stanley Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780080984476
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 268
This volume is designed for chemists working in an organic chemistry laboratory and for all scientists with an interest in biotransformations. It summarizes the important aspects of work in the burgeoning field of biotransformations, th...[missing text]

Departmental and main libraries in universities, research institutes and industry; post graduates in organic chemistry; chemists, biochemists and biotechnologists in industry.

Foreword. Preface. Detailed contents. Biotransformations-Introduction and Background Information. Hydrolysis and Condensation Reactions. Enzyme Catalysed Reduction Reactions. Oxidation Reactions. Other Biotransformations. Index of Compounds and Methods.

268
English
© Academic Press 1989
Academic Press
9780080984476

H. Davies

Medicinal Chemistry Department

Ralph Green

The Clevland Clinic Foundation, Ohio, U.S.A.

D. Kelly

University College

Stanley Roberts

@qu:"It is a useful source of procedures for the organic chemist who is interested in using biotransformations to prepare significant quantities of otherwise difficult to obtain compounds." @source:--BIOORGANIC CHEMISTRY

