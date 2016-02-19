Biotransfrmtns Prepartv Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
The Use of Isolated Enzymes and Whole Cell Systems in Synthesis
Description
This volume is designed for chemists working in an organic chemistry laboratory and for all scientists with an interest in biotransformations. It summarizes the important aspects of work in the burgeoning field of biotransformations, th...[missing text]
Readership
Departmental and main libraries in universities, research institutes and industry; post graduates in organic chemistry; chemists, biochemists and biotechnologists in industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface. Detailed contents. Biotransformations-Introduction and Background Information. Hydrolysis and Condensation Reactions. Enzyme Catalysed Reduction Reactions. Oxidation Reactions. Other Biotransformations. Index of Compounds and Methods.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984476
About the Author
H. Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Medicinal Chemistry Department
Ralph Green
Affiliations and Expertise
The Clevland Clinic Foundation, Ohio, U.S.A.
D. Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
University College
Stanley Roberts
Reviews
@qu:"It is a useful source of procedures for the organic chemist who is interested in using biotransformations to prepare significant quantities of otherwise difficult to obtain compounds." @source:--BIOORGANIC CHEMISTRY