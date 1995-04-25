Biotransformations: Microbial Degradation of Health-Risk Compounds, Volume 32

A comprehensive and consolidated account of how microorganisms can play a significant role in degrading and detoxifying toxic, carcinogenic, mutagenic, and teratogenic compounds is detailed in this book. Moreover, the volume deals with all aspects of microbial degradation, ranging from screening methods for the degradative microorganisms, processes of degradation, strain improvement for enhanced biodegradation, and elimination of undesirable compounds to improving health and environmental protection strategies.

The book will provide an opportunity for scientists in the areas of microbiology, biochemistry, engineering, food science, biotechnology, and environmental science to obtain a clear understanding of microbial biotransformations of xenobiotics, as well as an interface between industry and the academic world. The first book of its kind, it will open new vistas of research in the field of Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology in general, and Biotransformations in particular.