Biotransformations: Microbial Degradation of Health-Risk Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444819772, 9780080544922

Biotransformations: Microbial Degradation of Health-Risk Compounds, Volume 32

1st Edition

Editors: V.P. Singh
eBook ISBN: 9780080544922
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th April 1995
Page Count: 281
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
140.00
119.00
235.00
199.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. List of abbreviations. List of contributors. Microbial degradation of nitrogenous xenobiotics of environmental concern (V. Andreoni, G. Baggi, S. Bernasconi). Synthesis and degradation of dimethyl nitrosamine in the natural environment and in humans (T. Yoshinari). Aflatoxin biotransformations: biodetoxification aspects (V.P. Singh). Metabolism and cometabolism of halogenated C-1 and C-2 hydrocarbons (M.K. Jain, C.S. Criddle). Aerobic biodegradation of polycyclic and halogenated aromatic compounds (E. Grund, A. Schmitz, J. Fiedler, K.-H. Gartemann). Microbial degradation of halogenated aromatics (M.A. Bhat, C.S. Vaidyanathan). Microbial degradation of azo dyes (J.A. Bumpus). Microbial degradation of natural rubber (A. Tsuchii). Microbial degradation of polyesters (K. Mukai, Y. Doi). Degradation of Hazardous organic compounds by rhizosphere microbial communities (T.A. Anderson, D.C. White, B.T. Walton). Microbial degradation of styrene (S. Hartmans). Microbial degradation of vinyl chloride (S. Hartmans). Isolation and characterization of neurotoxin-degrading gene (I.M. Santha, S.L. Mehta). Microbial degradation of tannins (R.K. Saxena, P. Sharmila, V.P. Singh). Index.

Description

A comprehensive and consolidated account of how microorganisms can play a significant role in degrading and detoxifying toxic, carcinogenic, mutagenic, and teratogenic compounds is detailed in this book. Moreover, the volume deals with all aspects of microbial degradation, ranging from screening methods for the degradative microorganisms, processes of degradation, strain improvement for enhanced biodegradation, and elimination of undesirable compounds to improving health and environmental protection strategies.

The book will provide an opportunity for scientists in the areas of microbiology, biochemistry, engineering, food science, biotechnology, and environmental science to obtain a clear understanding of microbial biotransformations of xenobiotics, as well as an interface between industry and the academic world. The first book of its kind, it will open new vistas of research in the field of Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology in general, and Biotransformations in particular.

Details

No. of pages:
281
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080544922

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

V.P. Singh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Delhi, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.