Biotransformations: Bioremediation Technology for Health and Environmental Protection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509970, 9780080528205

Biotransformations: Bioremediation Technology for Health and Environmental Protection, Volume 36

1st Edition

Editors: R.D. Stapleton, Jr. V.P. Singh
eBook ISBN: 9780080528205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509970
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th March 2002
Page Count: 634
Table of Contents

Preface. List of abbreviations. List of contributors.

  1. Bioremediation of compounds hazardous to health and the environment: an overview (R. Brigmon, D. Camper, F. Stutzenberger).
  2. Microbial degradation of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the environment (W.-R. Abraham).
  3. Biodegradation of fuel oils and lubricants: soil and water bioremediation options (S. Wilkinson, S. Nicklin, J.L. Faull).
  4. Bioremediation technology for environmental protection through bioconversion of agro-industrial wastes (T.N. Lakhanpal).
  5. Enzymatic transformations of xenobiotics of health and environmental concern (V.P. Singh).
  6. Microbial degradation of chlorobenzoates (CBAs): biochemical aspects and ecological implications (G. Baggi).
  7. Microbial degradation of insecticides: an assessment for its use in bioremediation (D.K. Singh).
  8. Microbial variables for bioremediation of heavy metals from industrial effluents (R. Gupta, R.K. Saxena, H. Mohapatra, P. Ahuja).
  9. Lactic acid bacteria in winemaking: influence on sensorial and hygienic quality (A. Lonvaud-Funel).
  10. Microbial transformation of aflatoxins (T. Shantha, M. Archana).
  11. Biotransformations of tannery wastes (V.P. Singh).
  12. Oxidation of organic and inorganic sulfur compounds by aerobic heterotrophic marine bacteria (J.M. González, et al.).
  13. Lignin degradation by bacteria (A.P. Iyer, A. Mahadevan).
  14. Microbial bioremediation of textile effluents (R.S. Upadhyay).
  15. Biodegradation of diaryl esters: bacterial and fungal catabolism of phenylbenzoate and some of its derivatives (S. Schmidt).
  16. Degradation of natural rubber products by Nocardia species (A. Tsuchii, Y. Tokiwa).
  17. Sewage treatment systems: microbiological aspects (V.P. Singh, K. Bhatnagar).
  18. Electro-physical properties of microbial cells during the aerobic metabolism of toxic compounds (O.V. Ignatov, S. Yu. Shchyogolev, V.D. Bunin, V.V. Ignatov).
  19. Microbial degradation of sulfur compounds present in coal and petroleum (B.K. Gogoi, R.L. Bezbaruah).
  20. Algae-dependent bioremediation of hazardous wastes (I. Kaur, A.K. Bhatnagar).
  21. Some physiological characteristics of saprotrophic and ectomycorrhizal fungi producing sporophores on the urea-treated forest floor (T. Yamanaka).
  22. Bioremediation of contaminated water bodies (B.K. Singh, V.P. Singh, M.N. Singh).
  23. Biotransformations and biodegradation in extreme environments (A.V. Palumbo, et al.).
  24. Bioremediation of hazardous ethylenebisdithiocarbamate (EBDC) fungicides (D.K. Singh). Index.

Description

This volume provides a clear understanding of how microbes, following their degradative processes, contribute maximally to the benefit of mankind through biotransformations of waste materials as well as a wide variety of health-risk compounds.

The book contains twenty four chapters contributed by leading scientists from different parts of the world, covering various aspects of bioremediation of xenobiotics such as toxic, carcinogenic, teratogenic, and mutagenic compounds, which include halogenated aromatics, derivatives of heavy metals, microbial toxins, tannins, dyes, sulfur compounds of coal and petroleum and pesticides. The bioremediation of agricultural residue, industrial as well as municipal wastes, fuel oils, lubricants, natural rubber products, and other synthetic polymers, which pollute the environment substantially, also constitutes an important component of the book. All biotechnological aspects of microbial transformations pertaining to biodegradation/bioremediation of hazardous wastes, ranging from screening methods for microbes with degradative potential, processes of degradation, strain improvement for enhanced biodegradation and elimination of xenobiotics of health and environmental concern have been dealt with.


The book intends to widen the scope of Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology in general and biotransformations in particular. It will provide an opportunity for scientists in the areas of biochemistry, food industry, environmental science and engineering and their implications in technologically feasible, environment friendly and economically viable bioremediation options. Also, it forms an interface between agro-industrial establishments and the academic world and will generate new thought provoking ideas for scientists of future generations for the safeguard of both human and animal health as well as the environment.

About the Editors

R.D. Stapleton, Jr. Editor

Dr. Raymond D. Stapleton, Jr. received his Ph.D. from The Center for Environmental Biotechnology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (USA). He subsequently was the recipient of an Alexander Hollaender Fellowship for post-doctoral studies in the Environmental Science Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He has spent the last 8 years actively engaged in research in the areas of Microbial Ecology, Biogeochemistry, and Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology, with 14 publications and one patent to his credit. Currently, Dr. Stapleton is employed as a scientist in the pharmaceutical industry with Merck & Company, Inc. at Elkton, Virginia, USA.

V.P. Singh Editor

