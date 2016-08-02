Biotic Stress Resistance in Millets

Dr PG Padmaja, Principal Scientist in Agricultural Entomology at the ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research (formerly Directorate of Sorghum Research), Hyderabad, India. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Sciences and completed her master’s in Agricultural Entomology from the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University, Tirupathi, India. She did her Ph.D. in Entomology from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a premier institute of higher studies in agricultural sciences in New Delhi, India. She was awarded Rothamsted International Fellowship and did her post-doc in the Biological Chemistry, Rothamsted Research, Harpenden, UK.

She joined ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research as a Scientist in 1998 and successfully handled several research projects. She is interested in finding new ways to protect millets from insect pests. Her research focuses on host plant resistance mechanisms, phenotyping for shoot fly resistance and bioassay of Bt transgenic sorghum against stemborer. Presently working on devising strategies for exploiting semiochemicals for pest management in millets at the field level. Her major area of interest is to unravel the host-insect interactions by identification of novel semio-chemicals, tritrophic interactions mediated by induced defense volatiles, stored grain pest management and develop an innovative approach for pest management in millets. She has been awarded with NUFFIC fellowship from Netherlands government for training on IPM and Food safety at Wageningen International Centre, The Netherlands. She has more than 40 scientific publications which include high impact journals such as Journal of Chemical Ecology, Crop Protection, Theoretical and Applied Genetics, Molecular Breeding, Plant Breeding, Euphytica, Phytoparasitica and Journal of Insect Science.

She has guided students for their post graduate and doctoral studies. She is also the Fellow of Plant Protection Association of India and life member of Society of Millets Research, Hyderabad, India.