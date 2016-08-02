Biotic Stress Resistance in Millets
1st Edition
Description
Biotic Stress Resistance in Millets presents an important guide to the disease and pest-related challenges of this vital food crop. Biotic stresses are one of the major constraints for millet production, but newly emerging and forward-thinking problems with disease and insect pests are likely to increase as a result of changing weather, making this an imperative book on best practices.
Current strategies are mainly through the development of resistant cultivars, as the use of chemicals is cost-prohibitive to many of those producing millet in developing countries where it is of most value as a food source. This book explores non-chemical focused options for improving plant resistance and protecting crop yield.
This single-volume reference will be important for researchers, teachers and students in the disciplines of Agricultural Entomology, Plant protection, Resistance Plant Breeding and Biotechnological pest management.
Key Features
- Establishes basic concepts of host resistance providing foundational insight
- Synthesizes past biotic stress resistance research with the latest findings to orient research for future strategies for plant protection
- Focuses exclusively on host plant resistance on all major diseases and pests of millets
- Presents data and strategies that are globally applicable as millets gain importance as a health food
Readership
Researchers, Teachers and Students in the disciplines of Agricultural Entomology, Plant protection, Resistance Plant Breeding and Biotechnological pest management would be interested in the contents of the book
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: Introduction to Millets
- Chapter 1. Millets, Their Importance, and Production Constraints
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Importance of Millets
- 1.3 Major Production Constraints
- 1.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Part II: Diseases and Insect Pest Resistance
- Chapter 2. Disease Resistance in Sorghum
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Disease, Biology, and Epidemiology
- 2.3 Host-Plant Resistance
- 2.4 Conclusions
- 2.5 Future Research Need
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Disease Resistance in Pearl Millet and Small Millets
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Pearl Millet
- 3.3 Small Millets
- 3.4 Conclusions
- 3.5 Future Priorities
- References
- Chapter 4. Insect Pest Resistance in Sorghum
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Pest Biology
- 4.3 Host-Plant Resistance
- 4.4 Conclusions
- 4.5 Future Priorities
- References
- Chapter 5. Insect Pest Resistance in Pearl Millet and Small Millets
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Pest Biology
- 5.3 Host-Plant Resistance
- 5.4 Conclusions
- 5.5 Future Priorities
- References
- Part III: Striga and Weeds
- Chapter 6. Striga: A Persistent Problem on Millets
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Importance and Biology
- 6.3 Host-Plant Resistance and Heredity
- 6.4 Conclusions
- 6.5 Future Perspectives and Priorities
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Weed Problem in Millets and Its Management
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Weeds of Millets and Their Importance
- 7.3 Management Strategies
- 7.4 Herbicide Resistance
- 7.5 Conclusions
- 7.6 Future Thrusts
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045800
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045497
About the Editor
I. Das
Dr IK Das is a Principal Scientist in Plant Pathology at the ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, India. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya, West Bengal in 1991. He did his M. Sc in Mycology and Plant Pathology and Ph. D in Plant Pathology from the premier research institute, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi.
He started his career as Scientist in Agricultural Research Service in 1997, and served for 18 years in the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad in various positions. He has made an outstanding contribution in the field of sorghum disease management using host resistance. Identified new resistant sources for major diseases of sorghum and contribute to development of superior cultivars. He developed biocontrol agents for management of soil-brone disease and seed quality improvement for panicle disease of sorghum. First time he reported anatomical markers for assessing charcoal rot resistance in sorghum. Basic studies on Macrophomina phaseolina first time indicated that chlorate sensitivity in M. phaseolina had relations with its pathogenicity. Handled projects with national and international funding and published around 50 research articles in reputed journals in India and abroad including, Microbiological Research, Crop Protection, Crop Science, Canadian Journal of Plant Pathology, Phytoparasitica, Current science, Food Control, Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, Journal of Agricultural Science (Cambridge), Euphytica, European Journal of Plant Science and Biotechnology, Indian Phytopathology, Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences. He has guided students for their post graduate and doctoral studies. He is also the Fellow of Indian Phytopathological Society (2015) and life member of many professional societies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Plant Pathology, Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, India
P. Padmaja
Dr PG Padmaja, Principal Scientist in Agricultural Entomology at the ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research (formerly Directorate of Sorghum Research), Hyderabad, India. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Sciences and completed her master’s in Agricultural Entomology from the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University, Tirupathi, India. She did her Ph.D. in Entomology from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a premier institute of higher studies in agricultural sciences in New Delhi, India. She was awarded Rothamsted International Fellowship and did her post-doc in the Biological Chemistry, Rothamsted Research, Harpenden, UK.
She joined ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research as a Scientist in 1998 and successfully handled several research projects. She is interested in finding new ways to protect millets from insect pests. Her research focuses on host plant resistance mechanisms, phenotyping for shoot fly resistance and bioassay of Bt transgenic sorghum against stemborer. Presently working on devising strategies for exploiting semiochemicals for pest management in millets at the field level. Her major area of interest is to unravel the host-insect interactions by identification of novel semio-chemicals, tritrophic interactions mediated by induced defense volatiles, stored grain pest management and develop an innovative approach for pest management in millets. She has been awarded with NUFFIC fellowship from Netherlands government for training on IPM and Food safety at Wageningen International Centre, The Netherlands. She has more than 40 scientific publications which include high impact journals such as Journal of Chemical Ecology, Crop Protection, Theoretical and Applied Genetics, Molecular Breeding, Plant Breeding, Euphytica, Phytoparasitica and Journal of Insect Science.
She has guided students for their post graduate and doctoral studies. She is also the Fellow of Plant Protection Association of India and life member of Society of Millets Research, Hyderabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Entomology at the ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, India