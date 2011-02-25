Biothermodynamics, Part D - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123860033, 9780123860040

Biothermodynamics, Part D, Volume 492

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Johnson Jo Holt Gary Ackers
eBook ISBN: 9780123860040
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123860033
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th February 2011
Page Count: 369
Table of Contents

  1. A Thermodynamic Approach for the Targeting of Nucleic Acid Structures Using Their Complementary Single Strands

    2. Hui-Ting Lee, Caroline Carr, Hollie Siebler, Lela Waters, Irine Khutsishvili, Fany Iseka, Brian Domack, Chris M. Olsen, and Luis Marky

  2. Thermodynamics of Biological Processes

    3. Hernan G. Garcia, Jane Kondev, Nigel Orme, Julie Theriot and Rob Phillips

  3. Protein stability in the presence of co-solutes

    4. Luis Marcelo F. Holthauzen, Matthew Auton, Mikhail Sineva and Jorg Rosgen

  4. Small Angle X-ray Scattering Studies of Peptide-Lipid Interactions using the Mouse Paneth Cell α-Defensin Cryptdin-4

    5. Abhijit Mishra, Kenneth P. Tai, Nathan W. Schmidt, André J. Ouellette and Gerard C. L. Wong

  5. Synergy of molecular dynamics and isothermal titration calorimetry in studies of allostery

    6. Rebecca Strawn, Thomas Stockner, Milan Melichercik, Lihua Jin, Wei-Feng Xue, Jannette Carey and Rüdiger Ettrich

  6. Using tryptophan fluorescence to measure the stability of membrane proteins folded in liposomes

    7. C. Preston Moon1 and Karen G. Fleming

  7. Non-B Conformations of CAG Repeats Using 2-aminopurine

    8. Natalya N. Degtyareva and Jeffrey T. Petty

  8. Disulfide bond-mediated passenger domain stalling as a structural probe of autotransporter outer membrane secretion in vivo

    9. Jonathan P. Renn & Patricia L. Clark

     

  9. Strategies for the Thermodynamic Characterization of Linked Binding/Local Folding Reactions Within the Native State: Application to the LID Domain of Adenylate Kinase from Escherichia coli

    10. Travis P. Schrank, W. Austin Elam, Jing Li and Vincent J. Hilser

  10. Fluorescence detected sedimentation in dilute and highly concentrated solutions

Jonathan S. Kingsbury and Thomas M. Laue

Description

The use of thermodynamics in biological research can be equated to an energy book-keeping system. While the structure and function of a molecule is important, it is equally important to know what drives the energy force. This volume presents sophisticated methods for estimating the thermodynamic parameters of specific protein-protein, protein-DNA and small molecule interactions.

Key Features

Elucidates the relationships between structure and energetics and their applications to molecular design, aiding researchers in the design of medically important molecules
 Provides a "must-have" methods volume that keeps MIE buyers and online subscribers up-to-date with the latest research
* Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment, from a global research community

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

