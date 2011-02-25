Biothermodynamics, Part D, Volume 492
Table of Contents
- A Thermodynamic Approach for the Targeting of Nucleic Acid Structures Using Their Complementary Single Strands
- Thermodynamics of Biological Processes
- Protein stability in the presence of co-solutes
- Small Angle X-ray Scattering Studies of Peptide-Lipid Interactions using the Mouse Paneth Cell α-Defensin Cryptdin-4
- Synergy of molecular dynamics and isothermal titration calorimetry in studies of allostery
- Using tryptophan fluorescence to measure the stability of membrane proteins folded in liposomes
- Non-B Conformations of CAG Repeats Using 2-aminopurine
- Disulfide bond-mediated passenger domain stalling as a structural probe of autotransporter outer membrane secretion in vivo
- Strategies for the Thermodynamic Characterization of Linked Binding/Local Folding Reactions Within the Native State: Application to the LID Domain of Adenylate Kinase from Escherichia coli
- Fluorescence detected sedimentation in dilute and highly concentrated solutions
Hui-Ting Lee, Caroline Carr, Hollie Siebler, Lela Waters, Irine Khutsishvili, Fany Iseka, Brian Domack, Chris M. Olsen, and Luis Marky
Hernan G. Garcia, Jane Kondev, Nigel Orme, Julie Theriot and Rob Phillips
Luis Marcelo F. Holthauzen, Matthew Auton, Mikhail Sineva and Jorg Rosgen
Abhijit Mishra, Kenneth P. Tai, Nathan W. Schmidt, André J. Ouellette and Gerard C. L. Wong
Rebecca Strawn, Thomas Stockner, Milan Melichercik, Lihua Jin, Wei-Feng Xue, Jannette Carey and Rüdiger Ettrich
C. Preston Moon1 and Karen G. Fleming
Natalya N. Degtyareva and Jeffrey T. Petty
Jonathan P. Renn & Patricia L. Clark
Travis P. Schrank, W. Austin Elam, Jing Li and Vincent J. Hilser
Jonathan S. Kingsbury and Thomas M. Laue
The use of thermodynamics in biological research can be equated to an energy book-keeping system. While the structure and function of a molecule is important, it is equally important to know what drives the energy force. This volume presents sophisticated methods for estimating the thermodynamic parameters of specific protein-protein, protein-DNA and small molecule interactions.
Elucidates the relationships between structure and energetics and their applications to molecular design, aiding researchers in the design of medically important molecules
Provides a "must-have" methods volume that keeps MIE buyers and online subscribers up-to-date with the latest research
* Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment, from a global research community
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Michael Johnson Serial Volume Editor
University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, USA
Jo Holt Serial Volume Editor
Washington University Medical Center, St. Louis, MO, USA
Gary Ackers Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo, USA