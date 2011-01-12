Biothermodynamics, Part C, Volume 488
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Measurement and Analysis of Equilibrium Binding Titrations: A beginner’s guide
- Macromolecular Competition Titration Method: Accessing Thermodynamics of the Unmodified Macromolecule – Ligand Interactions Through Spectroscopic Titrations of Fluorescent Analogs
- Analysis of PKR-RNA interactions by sedimentation velocity
- Structural and Thermodynamic Analysis of PDZ/Ligand Interactions
- Thermodynamic analysis of metal ion-induced protein assembly
- Thermodynamic Dissection of Colicin Interactions
- Energetics of Src homology domain interactions in receptor tyrosine kinase-mediated signaling
- Structural and Functional Energetic Linkages in Allosteric Regulation of Muscle Pyruvate Kinase
- Analysis of Free Energy versus Temperature Curves in Protein Folding and Macromolecular Interactions
- Application of the Sequential n-Step Kinetic Mechanism to Polypeptide Translocases
- A Coupled Equilibrium Approach to Study Nucleosome Thermodynamics
- Quantitative methods for measuring DNA flexibility in vitro and in vivo
- A Thermodynamic Approach for the Targeting of Nucleic Acid Structures Using Their Complementary Single Strands
- Thermodynamics of Biological Processes
- Protein stability in the presence of co-solutes
- Small Angle X-ray Scattering Studies of Peptide-Lipid Interactions using the Mouse Paneth Cell α-Defensin Cryptdin-4
- Synergy of molecular dynamics and isothermal titration calorimetry in studies of allostery
- Using tryptophan fluorescence to measure the stability of membrane proteins folded in liposomes
- Non-B Conformations of CAG Repeats Using 2-aminopurine
- Disulfide bond-mediated passenger domain stalling as a structural probe of autotransporter outer membrane secretion in vivo
- Strategies for the Thermodynamic Characterization of Linked Binding/Local Folding Reactions Within the Native State: Application to the LID Domain of Adenylate Kinase from Escherichia coli
Dorothy Beckett
Wlodzimierz Bujalowski and Maria J. Jezewska
C. Jason Wong, Katherine Launer-Felty and James L. Cole
Tyson R. Shepherd and Ernesto J. Fuentes
Andrew B. Herr and Deborah G. Conrady
Nicholas G Housden and Colin Kleanthous
John E. Ladbury and Stefan T. Arold
J. Ching Lee and Petr Herman
Vince J. LiCata and Chin-Chi Liu
Aaron L. Lucius, Justin M. Miller and Burki Rajendar
Andrew J. Andrews and Karolin Luger
Justin P. Peters, Nicole Becker, Emily M. Rueter, Zeljko Bajzer, Jason D. Kahna and L. James Maher
Hui-Ting Lee, Caroline Carr, Hollie Siebler, Lela Waters, Irine Khutsishvili, Fany Iseka, Brian Domack, Chris M. Olsen, and Luis Marky
Hernan G. Garcia, Jane Kondev, Nigel Orme, Julie Theriot and Rob Phillips
Luis Marcelo F. Holthauzen, Matthew Auton, Mikhail Sineva and Jorg Rosgen
Abhijit Mishra, Kenneth P. Tai, Nathan W. Schmidt, André J. Ouellette and Gerard C. L. Wong
Rebecca Strawn, Thomas Stockner, Milan Melichercik, Lihua Jin, Wei-Feng Xue, Jannette Carey and Rüdiger Ettrich
C. Preston Moon1 and Karen G. Fleming
Natalya N. Degtyareva and Jeffrey T. Petty
Jonathan P. Renn & Patricia L. Clark
Travis P. Schrank, W. Austin Elam, Jing Li and Vincent J. Hilser
Description
In the past several years, there has been an explosion in the ability of biologists, molecular biologists and biochemists to collect vast amounts of data on their systems. Biothermodynamics, Part C presents sophisticated methods for estimating the thermodynamic parameters of specific protein-protein, protein-DNA and small molecule interactions.
The use of thermodynamics in biological research is used as an “energy book-keeping system.” While the structure and function of a molecule is important, it is equally important to know what drives the energy force. These methods look to answer: What are the sources of energy that drive the function? Which of the pathways are of biological significance?
As the base of macromolecular structures continues to expand through powerful techniques of molecular biology, such as X-ray crystal data and spectroscopy methods, the importance of tested and reliable methods for answering these questions will continue to expand as well.
Key Features
- Elucidates the relationships between structure and energetics and their applications to molecular design, aiding researchers in the design of medically important molecules
- Provides a "must-have" methods volume that keeps MIE buyers and online subscribers up-to-date with the latest research
- Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment, from a global research community
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 401
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 12th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123812698
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123812681
About the Serial Volume Editors
Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA