Biothermodynamics, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812681, 9780123812698

Biothermodynamics, Part C, Volume 488

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780123812698
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812681
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th January 2011
Page Count: 401
Table of Contents

  1. Measurement and Analysis of Equilibrium Binding Titrations: A beginner’s guide

    2. Dorothy Beckett

  2. Macromolecular Competition Titration Method: Accessing Thermodynamics of the Unmodified Macromolecule – Ligand Interactions Through Spectroscopic Titrations of Fluorescent Analogs

    3. Wlodzimierz Bujalowski and Maria J. Jezewska

  3. Analysis of PKR-RNA interactions by sedimentation velocity

    4. C. Jason Wong, Katherine Launer-Felty and James L. Cole

  4. Structural and Thermodynamic Analysis of PDZ/Ligand Interactions

    5. Tyson R. Shepherd and Ernesto J. Fuentes

  5. Thermodynamic analysis of metal ion-induced protein assembly

    6. Andrew B. Herr and Deborah G. Conrady

  6. Thermodynamic Dissection of Colicin Interactions

    7. Nicholas G Housden and Colin Kleanthous

  7. Energetics of Src homology domain interactions in receptor tyrosine kinase-mediated signaling

    8. John E. Ladbury and Stefan T. Arold

  8. Structural and Functional Energetic Linkages in Allosteric Regulation of Muscle Pyruvate Kinase

    9. J. Ching Lee and Petr Herman

  9. Analysis of Free Energy versus Temperature Curves in Protein Folding and Macromolecular Interactions

    10. Vince J. LiCata and Chin-Chi Liu

  10. Application of the Sequential n-Step Kinetic Mechanism to Polypeptide Translocases

    11. Aaron L. Lucius, Justin M. Miller and Burki Rajendar

  11. A Coupled Equilibrium Approach to Study Nucleosome Thermodynamics

    12. Andrew J. Andrews and Karolin Luger

  12. Quantitative methods for measuring DNA flexibility in vitro and in vivo

    13. Justin P. Peters, Nicole Becker, Emily M. Rueter, Zeljko Bajzer, Jason D. Kahna and L. James Maher

  13. A Thermodynamic Approach for the Targeting of Nucleic Acid Structures Using Their Complementary Single Strands

    14. Hui-Ting Lee, Caroline Carr, Hollie Siebler, Lela Waters, Irine Khutsishvili, Fany Iseka, Brian Domack, Chris M. Olsen, and Luis Marky

  14. Thermodynamics of Biological Processes

    15. Hernan G. Garcia, Jane Kondev, Nigel Orme, Julie Theriot and Rob Phillips

  15. Protein stability in the presence of co-solutes

    16. Luis Marcelo F. Holthauzen, Matthew Auton, Mikhail Sineva and Jorg Rosgen

  16. Small Angle X-ray Scattering Studies of Peptide-Lipid Interactions using the Mouse Paneth Cell α-Defensin Cryptdin-4

    17. Abhijit Mishra, Kenneth P. Tai, Nathan W. Schmidt, André J. Ouellette and Gerard C. L. Wong

  17. Synergy of molecular dynamics and isothermal titration calorimetry in studies of allostery

    18. Rebecca Strawn, Thomas Stockner, Milan Melichercik, Lihua Jin, Wei-Feng Xue, Jannette Carey and Rüdiger Ettrich

  18. Using tryptophan fluorescence to measure the stability of membrane proteins folded in liposomes

    19. C. Preston Moon1 and Karen G. Fleming

  19. Non-B Conformations of CAG Repeats Using 2-aminopurine

    20. Natalya N. Degtyareva and Jeffrey T. Petty

  20. Disulfide bond-mediated passenger domain stalling as a structural probe of autotransporter outer membrane secretion in vivo

    21. Jonathan P. Renn & Patricia L. Clark

     

  21. Strategies for the Thermodynamic Characterization of Linked Binding/Local Folding Reactions Within the Native State: Application to the LID Domain of Adenylate Kinase from Escherichia coli

Travis P. Schrank, W. Austin Elam, Jing Li and Vincent J. Hilser

Description

In the past several years, there has been an explosion in the ability of biologists, molecular biologists and biochemists to collect vast amounts of data on their systems. Biothermodynamics, Part C presents sophisticated methods for estimating the thermodynamic parameters of specific protein-protein, protein-DNA and small molecule interactions.

The use of thermodynamics in biological research is used as an “energy book-keeping system.” While the structure and function of a molecule is important, it is equally important to know what drives the energy force. These methods look to answer: What are the sources of energy that drive the function? Which of the pathways are of biological significance?

As the base of macromolecular structures continues to expand through powerful techniques of molecular biology, such as X-ray crystal data and spectroscopy methods, the importance of tested and reliable methods for answering these questions will continue to expand as well.

Key Features

  • Elucidates the relationships between structure and energetics and their applications to molecular design, aiding researchers in the design of medically important molecules
  • Provides a "must-have" methods volume that keeps MIE buyers and online subscribers up-to-date with the latest research
  • Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment, from a global research community

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Melvin Simon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

