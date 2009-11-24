Biothermodynamics, Part B, Volume 466
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. NMR-based approaches for assessing effects of macromolecular crowding on globular proteins (Gary Pielak, Andrew Miklos, Lisa Charlton and Conggang Li)
2. Fluorescence spectroscopy in thermodynamic and kinetic analysis of membrane protein insertion (Alexey S. Ladokhin)
3. Evaluating the energy-dependent "binding" in the early stage of protein import into chloroplasts (Mitsuru Akita and Hitoshi Inoue)
4. DNA length-dependent periodic properties of cooperative protein-DNA complexes (Michael Fried)
5. Applying thermodynamic linkage to the study of pyruvate kinase (Aron Fenton)
6. Conformational Stability of Cytochrome C (Reinhard Schweitzer-Stenner)
7. Metadynamics methods applied to ion channel gating (Carmen Domene)
8. Measuring Co-translational Conformations of Nascent Polypeptide Chains (Patricia L. Clark & Krastyu G. Ugrinov)9. Taking an energetic approach to assess and explain cooperative gating phenomena in voltage-dependent potassium channels (Yifrach Ofer, Zandany Nitzan and Tzilhav Shem-Ad)
10. Energetics of the collagen triple helix (Yujia Xu)
11. Use of pressure perturbation calorimetry to characterize the volumetric properties of proteins (Katrina L. Schweiker and George Makhatadze)
12. Thermodynamic approaches to nucleosome-histone interactions (Andrew Andrews and Karolin Luger)
13. Thermodynamic approaches to carbohydrate binding by the agrin-G3 domain (Andrei T. Alexandrescu)
14. Energetic methods applied to allostery in thrombin (Enrico Di Cera)
15. Thermodynamics of protein translocation (Arnold J.M Driessen and Alexej Kedrov)
16. Solvent denaturation of proteins and the interpretation of the m-value (J. Martin Scholtz and Nick Pace)
17. Energetic approaches to the characterization of the E. coli PriA helicase (Wlodek Bujalowski)
18. Protein-protein interactions and macromolecular stability (Lisa Gloss)
19. Methods for assessing T cell receptor recognition (Brian M Baker)
20. Thermodynamic analysis applied to bromodomain-histone interactions (Martin Thompson)
21. Thermodynamic parameters fo dimer-dimer interaction in 2-cys peroxiredoxin (Karl-Josef Dietz)
22. Small molecule-membrane interactions (Anne Hinderliter)
23. Constant pH molecular dynamics simulations (Jana Khandogin Shen)
Description
The use of thermodynamics in biological research can be equated to an energy book-keeping system. While the structure and function of a molecule is important, it is equally important to know what drives the energy force. These methods look to answer: What are the sources of energy that drive the function? Which of the pathways are of biological significance? As the base of macromolecular structures continues to expand through powerful techniques of molecular biology, such as X-ray crystal data and spectroscopy methods, the importance of tested and reliable methods for answering these questions will continue to expand as well. This volume presents sophisticated methods for estimating the thermodynamic parameters of specific protein-protein, protein-DNA and small molecule interactions.
Key Features
Elucidates the relationships between structure and energetics and their applications to molecular design, aiding researchers in the design of medically important molecules
Provides a "must-have" methods volume that keeps MIE buyers and online subscribers up-to-date with the latest research
* Offers step-by-step lab instructions, including necessary equipment, from a global research community
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 24th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887814
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747761
About the Editors
Michael Johnson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, USA
Jo Holt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University Medical Center, St. Louis, MO, USA
Gary Ackers Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo, USA