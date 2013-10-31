Biotextiles as Medical Implants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
Preface
Introduction
Part I: Technologies
Chapter 1: Manufacture, types and properties of biotextiles for medical applications
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Fiber structure
1.3 Formation of synthetic fibers
1.4 Processing of short (staple) and continuous (filament) fibers
1.5 Understanding structure in fibers
1.6 Fibrous materials used in medicine
1.7 Key fiber properties
1.8 Textile assemblies and their characteristics
1.9 Conclusion
1.10 Sources of further information and advice
1.11 Acknowledgments
Chapter 2: Nanofiber structures for medical biotextiles
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Techniques for producing nanofibers
2.3 The electrospinning process
2.4 Using electrospun poly(s-caprolactone) (PCL) fibers as scaffolds for tissue engineering
2.5 Co-axial bicomponent nanofibers and their production
2.6 Case study: collagen/PCL bicomponent nanofiber scaffolds for engineering bone tissues
2.7 In vivo case study: engineering of blood vessels
2.8 Miscellaneous applications of co-axial nanofiber structures
2.9 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Resorbable polymers for medical applications
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Polymer degradation
3.3 Mechanical properties of existing resorbable polymers
3.4 Mechano-active tissue engineering
3.5 Elastomeric properties of fiber-forming copolymers
3.6 Elastomeric resorbable polymers for vascular tissue engineering
3.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 4: Shaped biotextiles for medical implants
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Vascular grafts: key developments
4.3 Weaving, knitting and ePTFE technologies for producing tubular structures
4.4 Improving surface properties: velour construction
4.5 Multilimbed grafts
4.6 Heat setting for a more resilient crimped circular configuration
4.7 Grafts with taper and varying diameter
4.8 Tubular structures for other devices: ligaments, hernia and prolapsed repair meshes
4.9 Three-dimensional textile structures
4.10 Performance requirements of implants in the body
4.11 Conclusion
4.12 Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: Surface modification of biotextiles for medical applications
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Nano-coatings
5.3 Preparation of textile surfaces
5.4 Plasma technologies for surface treatment
5.5 Measuring surface properties of textiles: SEM and XPS
5.6 Testing antimicrobial coatings
5.7 Applications of surface treatments in medical textiles
5.8 Future trends
5.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 6: Sterilization techniques for biotextiles for medical applications
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bioburden and principles of sterilization
6.3 Traditional sterilization: advantages and disadvantages
6.4 Emerging and less traditional sterilization methods
6.5 Radiochemical sterilization (RCS)
6.6 Application of RCS technology
6.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 7: Regulation of biotextiles for medical use
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 US regulation of biotextiles
7.3 European Union regulation of biotextiles
7.4 Quality standards for biotextiles
7.5 The role of quality standards in the development of biotextiles
7.6 Safety issues with ‘me-too’ products with new intended uses
7.7 Dealing with cutting-edge technology
7.8 Conclusion
Chapter 8: Retrieval studies for medical biotextiles
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Standards and animal models for implant retrieval studies
8.3 Testing retrieved biotextile implants: harvesting, test planning, sample preparation and cleaning
8.4 Testing retrieved biotextile implants: analytical techniques
8.5 Specialized tests for specific retrieval studies
8.6 Precautions for retrieval studies
8.7 Limitations of retrieval studies
8.8 Conclusion and future trends
Part II: Applications
Chapter 9: Drug delivery systems using biotextiles
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Types of drugs
9.3 Types of polymers
9.4 Technologies and fiber structures
9.5 Types of drug delivery systems (DDS)
9.6 Future trends
9.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 10: Types and properties of surgical sutures
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Classification of suture materials
10.3 Essential properties of suture materials
10.4 Dyes and coatings to improve suture identification and properties
10.6 Appendix: further information on sutures
Chapter 11: Materials for absorbable and nonabsorbable surgical sutures
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Natural materials for absorbable sutures
11.3 Synthetic materials for absorbable sutures
11.4 Materials for nonabsorbable sutures
11.5 Future trends
11.8 Appendix: further information on sutures
Chapter 12: Surgical knot performance in sutures
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Tensile properties of knotted sutures
12.3 Knot strength
12.4 Performance in dynamic tests
12.5 Knot security
12.6 Friction in sutures and friction-based hypothesis of knot security
12.7 The use of lasers to improve knot security
12.8 The use of tissue adhesive to improve knot security
12.9 Conclusion
12.10 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Barbed suture technology
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The development of barbed sutures
13.3 Materials for barbed sutures
13.4 Barbed suture design and manufacture
13.5 Testing and characterization
13.6 Properties of barbed sutures
13.7 Surgical techniques using barbed sutures
13.8 Applications of barbed sutures
13.10 Acknowledgement
Chapter 14: Small-diameter arterial grafts using biotextiles
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Understanding compliance
14.3 Tests for compliance
14.4 Testing compliance in practice: a case study
14.5 Engineering small-diameter vascular grafts by weaving
14.6 Using elastomeric threads to construct small-diameter vascular grafts
14.7 Summary
14.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Vascular prostheses for open surgery
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Arterial pathologies
15.3 The development of modern vascular surgery
15.4 Vascular grafts of biological origin
15.5 Vascular prostheses from synthetic polymers and biopolymers
15.6 Improving current vascular prostheses
15.7 Conclusion
Chapter 16: Biotextiles as percutaneous heart valves
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Heart valve replacement: critical issues
16.3 Textile valves: manufacturing requirements
16.4 Textile valves: in vitro performance
16.5 Textile valves: long-term performance
16.6 Textile valves: in vivo performance
16.7 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 17: Biotextiles as vena cava filters
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Current filters for embolic protection in the IVC
17.3 An ´ideal´ IVC filter design
Chapter 18: Biotextiles for atrial septal defect repair
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Anatomy and physiology of a normal functioning heart
18.3 Epidemiology, pathology, incidence and patient population of ASDs
18.4 Historical methods of ASD repair
18.5 Current noninvasive treatments, therapies and devices used to repair ASDs
18.6 Advantages and disadvantages of the current technology
18.7 Future trends
18.8 Conclusion
Chapter 19: Hemostatic wound dressings
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 The importance of hemostatic textiles
19.3 Understanding the clotting of blood
19.4 Influence of foreign surfaces on blood clotting
19.5 Existing hemostatic materials
19.6 Future trends
Chapter 20: Anterior cruciate ligament prostheses using biotextiles
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Anatomy and structure of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
20.3 Biomechanics of the ACL
20.4 Clinical problems associated with the ACL
20.5 Diagnosis and treatment of ACL ruptures
20.6 Autograft for ACL reconstruction
20.7 Allograft for ACL reconstruction
20.8 Graft healing in ACL reconstructive surgery
20.9 The use of synthetic materials and prostheses in ACL reconstructive surgery
20.10 Complications with synthetic ligaments
20.11 Augmentation devices
20.12 Tissue engineering and scaffolds
20.13 Xenografts
20.14 Conclusion
Chapter 21: Endovascular prostheses for aortic aneurysms: a new era for vascular surgery
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 History and advantages of stent grafts
21.3 Stent graft design and performance
21.4 Prefenestrated devices for juxtarenal aneurysms
21.5 Novel approaches to the treatment of juxtarenal and suprarenal aneurysms
21.6 Conclusion
Index
Description
Textiles play a vital role in the manufacture of various medical devices, including the replacement of diseased, injured or non-functioning organs within the body. Biotextiles as medical implants provides an invaluable single source of information on the main types of textile materials and products used for medical implants. The first part of the book focuses on polymers, fibers and textile technologies, and these chapters discuss the manufacture, sterilization, properties and types of biotextiles used for medical applications, including nanofibers, resorbable polymers and shaped biotextiles. The chapters in part two provide a comprehensive discussion of a range of different clinical applications of biotextiles, including surgical sutures, arterial prostheses, stent grafts, percutaneous heart valves and drug delivery systems.
This book provides a concise review of the technologies, properties and types of biotextiles used as medical devices. In addition, it addresses the biological dimension of how to design devices for different clinical applications, providing an invaluable reference for biomedical engineers of medical textiles, quality control and risk assessment specialists, as well as managers of regulatory affairs. The subject matter will also be of interest to professionals within the healthcare system including surgeons, nurses, therapists, sourcing and purchasing agents, researchers and students in different disciplines.
Key Features
- Provides an invaluable single source of information on the main types of textile materials and products used for medical implants
- Addresses the technologies used and discusses the manufacture, properties and types of biotextiles
- Examines applications of biotextiles as medical implants, including drug delivery systems and stent grafts and percutaneous heart valves
Readership
Manufacturers, designers, and producers of textile implant materials; Professionals within the healthcare industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095602
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694395
Reviews
"Regenerative Medicine: Biotextiles as Medical Implants. M W King, B S Gupta, and R Guidoin, Eds. Woodhead Publishing. Philadelphia, PA. 2013. 738 pages. $330.00.--Journal of Controlled Release 183, 2014
"A new book from Woodhead Publishing in association with the Textile Institute provides an invaluable source of information on the main types of textile materials and products used for medical implants."--Technical-Textiles.net, February 2014
"Some from medicine and some from textiles, scientists present a textbook for an undergraduate textiles course on textile devices that can be implanted for medical purposes. Covering first technologies then applications, they explore such topics as resorbable polymers for medical applications, surface modification, sterilization techniques, retrieval studies for medical biotextiles, types and properties of surgical sutures, barbed suture technology,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M W King Editor
Martin W. King is Professor of Biotextiles and Textile Technology, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, USA, and Chaired Professor of Medical Textiles, Donghua University, Shanghai, China
B S Gupta Editor
Dr Bhupender S. Gupta is Professor of Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science at North Carolina State University, USA. Professor Gupta is internationally renowned for his research in textile science.
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, USA
R Guidoin Editor
Robert Guidoin is Professor of Surgery (Biomaterials) working in the CHU Research Centre oriented towards Regenerative Medicine, Laval University, Quebec City, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laval University Quebec, Canada