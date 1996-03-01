Biotechnology

Suggested Schedule for Laboratory Exercises. Introductory Notes. Record Keeping and Safety Rules. Format of Student Laboratory Records. The Ten Commandments of Record Keeping. Safety Rules in the Laboratory. Exercise 1: Aseptic Culture and Establishing Pure Cultures. Exercise 2: Preparation of Culture Media. Exercise 3: The Growth Curve. Exercise 4: Isolation of Plasmid DNA from Escherichia coli: The Mini-Prep. Exercise 5: Purification, Concentration, and Quantitation of DNA. Exercise 6: Large-Scale Isolation of Plasmid DNA by Column Chromatography. Exercise 7: Amplification of a lacZ. Gene Fragment by the Polymerase Chain Reaction. Exercise 8: Restriction Digestion and Agarose Gel Electrophoresis. Exercise 9: Southern Transfer. Exercise 10: Preparation, Purification, and Hybridization of Probe. Exercise 11: Transformation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Exercise 12: Isolation of Plasmid from Yeast and Escherichia coli Transformation. Exercise 13: Protein Assays. Exercise 14: Qualitative Assay for Galactosidase in Yeast Colonies. Exercise 15: Determination of Galactosidase in Permeabilized Yeast Cells. Exercise 16: Assay of Galactosidase in Cell Extracts. Exercise 17: Galactosidase Purification. Exercise 18: Western Blot: Probe of Protein Blot with Antibody to Galactosidase. Appendix 1: Alternate Protocols and Experiments: Exercise 1A: Isolation and Characterization of Auxotrophic Yeast Mutants. Exercise 2A: Measurement of pH. Exercise 3A: Use of the Spectrophotometer. Exercise 6A: Isolation of Plasmid DNA: The Maxi-Prep. Exercise 10A: Colony Hybridization. Appendix 2: Buffer Solutions. Appendix 3: Preparation of Buffers and Solutions. Appendix 4: Properties of Some Common Concentrated Acids and Bases. Appendix 5: Use of Micropipettors. Appendix 6: Safe Handling of Microorganisms. Appendix 7: List of Cultures. Appendix 8: Storage of Cultures and DNA. Appendix 9: Sterilization Methods. Appendix 10: Preparation of Stock Solutions for Culture Media. Appendix 11: Growth in Liquid Medium. Appendix 12: Determination of Viable Cells. Appendix 13: Determination of Cell Mass. Appendix 14: Determination of Cell Number. Appendix 15: Nomenclature of Strains. Appendix 16: Glassware and Plasticware. Appendix 17: Preparation of Tris and EDTA. Appendix 18: Basic Rules for Handling Enzymes. Appendix 19: Effects of Common Contaminants on Protein Assays. Appendix 20: Manufacturers' and Distributors' Addresses. Appendix 21: Surfing the Bionet: World Wide Web Addresses. Glossary. Subject Index.