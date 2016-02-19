Biotechnology
1st Edition
A Laboratory Course
Description
Biotechnology: A Laboratory Course is a series of laboratory exercises demonstrating the in-depth experience and understanding of selected methods, techniques, and instrumentation used in biotechnology. This manual is an outgrowth of an introductory laboratory course for senior undergraduate and first year graduate students in the biological sciences at The University of Tennessee.
This book is composed of 19 chapters and begins with some introductory notes on record keeping and safety rules. The first exercises include pH measurement, the use of micropipettors and spectrophotometers, the concept of aseptic technique, and preparation of culture media. The subsequent exercises involve the application of the growth curve, the isolation, purification, and concentration of plasmid DNA from Escherichia coli, and the process of agarose gel electrophoresis. Other exercises include the preparation, purification, and hybridization of probe, the transformation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the transformation of E. coli by plasmid DNA, and the principles and applications of protein assays. The final exercises explore the ?-galactosidase assay and the purification and determination of ?-galactosidase in permeabilized yeast cells.
This book is of great value to undergraduate biotechnology and molecular biology students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Suggested Schedule for Exercises
Introductory Notes
Record Keeping and Safety Rules
Format of Student Laboratory Records
Ten Dos and Don'ts of Record Keeping
Criteria for Grading the Laboratory Notebook
Safety Rules in the Laboratory
Exercise 1
Measurement of pH
Exercise 2
Use of Micropipettors and Spectrophotometers
Exercise 3
Aseptic Technique: Transferring a Culture
Exercise 4
Establishing a Pure Culture: The Streak Plate
Exercise 5
Preparation of Culture Media
Exercise 6
The Growth Curve
Exercise 7
Isolation of Plasmid DNA from Escherichia Coli: The Mini-Prep
Exercise 8
Purification, Concentration, and Quantitation of DNA
Exercise 9
Isolation of Plasmid DNA: The Maxi-Prep
Exercise 10
Restriction Digestion and Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
Exercise 11
Southern Transfer
Exercise 12
Preparation, Purification, and Hybridization of Probe
Exercise 13
Transformation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Exercise 14
Transformation of Escherichia coli by Plasmid DNA
Exercise 15
Protein Assays
Exercise 16
β-Galactosidase Assay
Exercise 17
Determination of β-Galactosidase in Permeabilized Yeast Cells
Exercise 18
Assay of β-Galactosidase in Cell Extracts
Exercise 19
β-Galactosidase Purification
Part A Gel Filtration Chromatography: Column Calibration
Part Β Ammonium Sulfate Salting-Out of β-Galactosidase and Column Chromatography
Part C Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate—Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
Appendix 1
Alternative Protocols and Experiments
Exercise 6A Isolation and Characterization of Auxotrophic Yeast Mutants
Exercise 9A Large-Scale Isolation of Plasmid DNA by Column Chromatography
Exercise 12A Colony Hybridization
Appendix 2
Buffer Solutions
Appendix 3
Preparation of Buffers and Solutions
Appendix 4
Properties of Some Common Concentrated Acids and Bases
Appendix 5
Use of Micropipettors
Appendix 6
Safe Handling of Microorganisms
Appendix 7
List of Cultures
Appendix 8
Storage of Cultures
Appendix 9
Sterilization Methods
Appendix 10
Preparation of Stock Solutions for Culture Media
Appendix 11
Growth in Liquid Medium
Appendix 12
Determination of Viable Cells
Appendix 13
Determination of Cell Mass
Appendix 14
Determination of Cell Number
Appendix 15
Nomenclature of Strains
Appendix 16
Glassware and Plasticware
Appendix 17
Preparation of Tris and EDTA
Appendix 18
Basic Rules for Handling Enzymes
Appendix 19
Manufacturers' and Distributors' Addresses
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159135