Biotechnology of Terpenoid Production from Microbial Cell Factories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199176

Biotechnology of Terpenoid Production from Microbial Cell Factories

1st Edition

Authors: Pratima Gupta Suresh Phulara
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199176
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 232
Description

Biotechnology of Terpenoid Production from Microbial Cell Factories is a unique reference to help researchers, scientists, and scholars explore available strategies involved in the production of terpenoid-based, value-added compounds from GRAS status (Generally Recognized as Safe by FDA) microbes to address the associated challenges for the industry. It covers the most up-to-date information about microbial terpenoid production including culture condition modulation for the improved and high-specificity production of terpenoid and their in-situ extraction. Each class of terpenoid is explained in detail including explaining their nutritional and pharmaceutical information to an in-depth look at the molecular aspects for optimum learning and research applications.

Key Features

  • Provides an in-depth look at both natural and the metabolic engineering aspect of microbial terpenoid production
  • Includes production strategies and existing challenges for each class of terpenoid from microbial sources
  • Presents broad application opportunities of terpenoids such as food additives, pharmaceutical, and fragrances
  • Includes brief chapter summaries and a glossary for each chapter to simplify technical applications 

Readership

Young researchers and post-doctoral fellows who are looking into the area of flavors and pharmaceutical/nutraceutical production from microbial sources. Bio-scientists, bio-engineers from biopharmaceutical industries; biotechnology, microbiology, biochemical/chemical engineering graduate students and faculties from various higher education institutes; scientists from research institutes; and professional from flavour and aromatic industries

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Enzymes of the MVA pathway
    3. Enzymes of the DXP pathway
    4. Strategies for microbial isoprenoid production
    5. Hemiterpene production and applications
    6. Monoterpene production and applications
    7. Sesquiterpene production and applications
    8. Diterpene production and applications
    9. Triterpene production and applications
    10. Carotenoids production and applications
    11. Challenges and future prospects

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199176

About the Authors

Pratima Gupta

Dr. Pratima Gupta is an Associate Professor in Department of Biotechnology at The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India. He is leading three sponsored research projects in microbial cells and has published articles in several journals in various disciplines including, process technology, material science, medical science, microbiology, sustainability, pharmacology, and process biochemistry, biotechnology science in a variety of journals such as: Folia Microbiologica, International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, ACS Sustainable chemistry and engineering, Journal of Applied Biomaterial and Functional Material and Journal of Applied Microbiology and Applied and Environmental Microbiology. He is currently involved in biological terpenoid research and development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India

Suresh Phulara

Dr. Suresh Phulara is an Associate Professor in Department of Biotechnology at The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India. His main focus of research is in applied microbiology and has published many articles in several journals in various disciplines including, process technology, material science, medical science, microbiology, sustainability, pharmacology, and food science in a variety of journals such as: Folia Microbiologica, International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, ACS Sustainable chemistry and engineering, Journal of Applied Biomaterial and Functional Material and Journal of Applied Microbiology and Applied and Environmental Microbiology. He is currently involved in biological terpenoid research and development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India

