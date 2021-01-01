Biotechnology of Terpenoid Production from Microbial Cell Factories
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Biotechnology of Terpenoid Production from Microbial Cell Factories is a unique reference to help researchers, scientists, and scholars explore available strategies involved in the production of terpenoid-based, value-added compounds from GRAS status (Generally Recognized as Safe by FDA) microbes to address the associated challenges for the industry. It covers the most up-to-date information about microbial terpenoid production including culture condition modulation for the improved and high-specificity production of terpenoid and their in-situ extraction. Each class of terpenoid is explained in detail including explaining their nutritional and pharmaceutical information to an in-depth look at the molecular aspects for optimum learning and research applications.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth look at both natural and the metabolic engineering aspect of microbial terpenoid production
- Includes production strategies and existing challenges for each class of terpenoid from microbial sources
- Presents broad application opportunities of terpenoids such as food additives, pharmaceutical, and fragrances
- Includes brief chapter summaries and a glossary for each chapter to simplify technical applications
Readership
Young researchers and post-doctoral fellows who are looking into the area of flavors and pharmaceutical/nutraceutical production from microbial sources. Bio-scientists, bio-engineers from biopharmaceutical industries; biotechnology, microbiology, biochemical/chemical engineering graduate students and faculties from various higher education institutes; scientists from research institutes; and professional from flavour and aromatic industries
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Enzymes of the MVA pathway
3. Enzymes of the DXP pathway
4. Strategies for microbial isoprenoid production
5. Hemiterpene production and applications
6. Monoterpene production and applications
7. Sesquiterpene production and applications
8. Diterpene production and applications
9. Triterpene production and applications
10. Carotenoids production and applications
11. Challenges and future prospects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199176
About the Authors
Pratima Gupta
Dr. Pratima Gupta is an Associate Professor in Department of Biotechnology at The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India. He is leading three sponsored research projects in microbial cells and has published articles in several journals in various disciplines including, process technology, material science, medical science, microbiology, sustainability, pharmacology, and process biochemistry, biotechnology science in a variety of journals such as: Folia Microbiologica, International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, ACS Sustainable chemistry and engineering, Journal of Applied Biomaterial and Functional Material and Journal of Applied Microbiology and Applied and Environmental Microbiology. He is currently involved in biological terpenoid research and development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India
Suresh Phulara
Dr. Suresh Phulara is an Associate Professor in Department of Biotechnology at The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India. His main focus of research is in applied microbiology and has published many articles in several journals in various disciplines including, process technology, material science, medical science, microbiology, sustainability, pharmacology, and food science in a variety of journals such as: Folia Microbiologica, International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, ACS Sustainable chemistry and engineering, Journal of Applied Biomaterial and Functional Material and Journal of Applied Microbiology and Applied and Environmental Microbiology. He is currently involved in biological terpenoid research and development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.