Biotechnology of Microbial Enzymes
1st Edition
Production, Biocatalysis and Industrial Applications
Description
Biotechnology of Microbial Enzymes: Production, Biocatalysis and Industrial Applications provides a complete survey of the latest innovations on microbial enzymes, highlighting biotechnological advances in their production and purification along with information on successful applications as biocatalysts in several chemical and industrial processes under mild and green conditions.
Applications of microbial enzymes in food, feed, and pharmaceutical industries are given particular emphasis. The application of recombinant DNA technology within industrial fermentation and the production of enzymes over the last 20 years have produced a host of useful chemical and biochemical substances. The power of these technologies results in novel transformations, better enzymes, a wide variety of applications, and the unprecedented development of biocatalysts through the ongoing integration of molecular biology methodology, all of which is covered insightfully and in-depth within the book.
Key Features
- Features research on microbial enzymes from basic science through application in multiple industry sectors for a comprehensive approach
- Includes information on metabolic pathway engineering, metagenomic screening, microbial genomes, extremophiles, rational design, directed evolution, and more
- Provides a holistic approach to the research of microbial enzymes
Readership
Graduate students and established researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, cell biology, structural biology, synthetic chemistry, food science, and pharma.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Useful Microbial Enzymes—An Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 The Enzymes: A Class of Useful Biochemicals
- 1.2 Microbial Enzymes for Industry
- 1.3 Improvement of Enzymes
- 1.4 Discovery of New Enzymes
- 1.5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 2. Production, Purification, and Application of Microbial Enzymes
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Production of Microbial Enzymes
- 2.3 Strain Improvements
- 2.4 Downstream Processing/Enzyme Purification
- 2.5 Product Formulations
- 2.6 Global Enzyme Market Scenarios
- 2.7 Industrial Applications of Enzymes
- 2.8 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 3. Solid State Fermentation for Production of Microbial Cellulases
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Solid State Fermentation (SSF)
- 3.3 Lignocellulosic Residues/Wastes as Solid Substrates in SSF
- 3.4 Pretreatment of Agricultural Residues
- 3.5 Environmental Factors Affecting Microbial Cellulase Production in SSF
- 3.6 Strategies to Improve Production of Microbial Cellulase
- 3.7 Fermenter (Bioreactor) Design for Cellulase Production in SSF
- 3.8 Biomass Conversion and Application of Microbial Cellulases
- 3.9 Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 4. Hyperthermophilic Subtilisin-Like Proteases From Thermococcus kodakarensis
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Two Subtilisin-Like Serine Proteases From Thermococcus kodakarensis KOD1
- 4.3 Tk-Subtilisin
- 4.4 Tk-SP
- 4.5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 5. Enzymes from Basidiomycetes—Peculiar and Efficient Tools for Biotechnology
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Brown and White Rot Fungi
- 5.3 Isolation and Laboratory Maintenance of Wood Rot Basidiomycetes
- 5.4 Basidiomycetes as Producers of Enzymes Involved in Degradation of Lignocellulose Biomass
- 5.5 Production of Ligninolytic Enzymes by Basidiomycetes: Screening and Production in Laboratory Scale
- 5.6 General Characteristics of the Main Ligninolytic Enzymes with Potential Biotechnological Applications
- 5.7 Industrial and Biotechnological Applications of Ligninolytic Enzymes from Basidiomycetes
- 5.8 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Microbial Production and Molecular Engineering of Industrial Enzymes: Challenges and Strategies
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Strategies for Achieving High-Level Expression of Industrial Enzymes in Microorganisms
- 6.3 Molecular Engineering Strategies
- 6.4 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 7. Metagenomics and the Search for Industrial Enzymes
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 The Dilemma Between Known, Engineered, or Novel Enzymes
- 7.3 Metagenomics and Its Application to Enzyme Research
- 7.4 Success Stories of Naïve and Direct Sequencing Screens for New Enzymes
- 7.5 Success Stories for Introducing Environmental Enzymes into the Market
- 7.6 Enzyme Search: Limitations of Metagenomics and Solutions
- 7.7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. The Pocket Manual of Directed Evolution: Tips and Tricks
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Methods to Generate DNA Diversity
- 8.3 Computational Tools
- 8.4 Functional Expression Systems
- 8.5 Mutant Library Exploration
- 8.6 Forthcoming Trends in Directed Evolution
- 8.7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 9. Insights into the Structure and Molecular Mechanisms of β-Lactam Synthesizing Enzymes in Fungi
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 ACV Synthetase
- 9.3 Isopenicillin N Synthase
- 9.4 Acyl-CoA Ligases: A Wealth of Acyl-CoA Ligases Activate Penicillin Side Chain Precursors
- 9.5 Isopenicillin N Acyltransferase
- 9.6 Concluding Remarks
- Abbreviations
- References
- Chapter 10. The Cellulosome: A Supramolecular Assembly of Microbial Biomass-Degrading Enzymes
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Structure of the Clostridium thermocellum Cellulosome
- 10.3 Regulation of Cellulosomal Gene Expression
- 10.4 Molecular Assembly of the Cellulosome
- 10.5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Microbial Enzymes of Use in Industry
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Classification and Chemical Nature of Microbial Enzymes
- 11.3 Production of Microbial Enzymes
- 11.4 Applications of Microbial Enzymes
- 11.5 Future of Microbial Enzymes
- 11.6 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 12. Significance of Microbial Glucokinases
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Synthesis, Biochemical Properties, and Regulation
- 12.3 Structure
- 12.4 Catalytic Mechanism
- 12.5 Production
- 12.6 Potential Applications in Industrial Processes
- 12.7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 13. Lipase-Catalyzed Organic Transformations: A Recent Update
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Chemoenzymatic Applications of Lipases in Organic Transformations: A Recent Update
- 13.3 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgement
- References
- Chapter 14. Enzymatic Biocatalysis in Chemical Transformations: A Promising and Emerging Field in Green Chemistry Practice
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Bioprospection of Novel Microbial Biocatalysts
- 14.3 Industrial Biotechnological Processes and Their Green Chemistry Relevance
- 14.4 Green Chemistry and Recent New Reactions and Developments in Enzymatic Catalysis
- 14.5 Green Solvents for Biotransformation
- 14.6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Chapter 15. Microbial Enzymes for Glycoside Synthesis: Development of Sucrose Phosphorylase as a Test Case
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 A Pipeline for Enzyme Development
- 15.3 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 16. Industrial Applications of Multistep Enzyme Reactions
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Multistep Reactions with a Small Number of Enzymes
- 16.3 Multistep Reactions with Larger Number of Enzymes
- 16.4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 17. Biocatalysis for Industrial Production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Source, Quality, and Specifications of Biocatalysts Employed for the Synthesis of APIS
- 17.3 Examples of Biocatalysts Applied to the Synthesis of APIS
- 17.4 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 18. Agro-Industrial Residues and Microbial Enzymes: An Overview on the Eco-Friendly Bioconversion into High Value-Added Products
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Agro-Industrial Residues and the Generation of High Value-Added Products
- 18.3 Energy from Agro-Industrial Residues
- 18.4 Biotechnological Processes Applied in the Use of Vegetable Biomass
- 18.5 Conversion of Biomass in Industrially Significant Products
- 18.6 Important Compounds Obtained Directly from Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Biomass
- 18.7 Lipase Applied in Biodiesel Generation
- 18.8 Proteases Applied in Protein Residues and By-Products
- 18.9 Genetic Engineering in Improving Enzyme Quality
- 18.10 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 19. Microbial Enzymes for the Food Industry
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Microbial Enzymes in Food Industry
- 19.3 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 20. Productive Chain of Biofuels and Industrial Biocatalysis: Two Important Opportunities for Brazilian Sustainable Development
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Biocatalysis and Biomass Processing for Fuels and Chemicals Production
- 20.3 Technical and Economic Prospects of Using Lipases in Biodiesel Production
- 20.4 Biogas/Biomethane Production
- 20.5 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128037461
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128037256
About the Author
Goutam Brahmachari
Goutam Brahmachari is a professor of organic chemistry at Visva-Bharati, India, and teaches courses in organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, and physical methods in organic chemistry. In addition to over 20 years of teaching and research experience, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Who’s Who in the World Listee, and a recipient of Academic Brilliance Award (2015) for Excellence in Research and the Dr. Kalam Best Teaching Faculty Award (2017). Prof. Brahmachari serves as journal referee, editor-in-chief, associate editor, guest editor, and Editorial Advisory Board Member for several international journals, book publishers, and research funding agencies. He currently has 200 publications in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry, including 22 books and over 40 book chapters, published by internationally reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Visva-Bharati (a Central University), Santiniketan, West Bengal, India