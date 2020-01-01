Biotechnology in the Chemical Industry
1st Edition
Towards a Green and Sustainable Future
The way industrial biotechnology combines both economic and ecological progress is quite typical: the increased efficiency and reduced production cost of biotechnological processes always results in a greatly decreased ecological impact and generally leads to an improved competitiveness. Biotechnology in the Chemical Industry: Towards a Green and Sustainable Future focuses on achievements and prospects for biotechnology in sustainable production of goods and services, especially those that are derived at present mostly from the traditional chemical industry. It considers the future impact of Industrial Biotechnology and lays out the major research areas which must be addressed to move from a flourishing set of scientific disciplines to a major contributor to a successful future knowledge-based economy. It focuses on the research needed to underpin three broad topics: biomass, bio-processes and bio-products, including bio-energy. The book provides thorough and in-depth coverage of Biotechnology in the Chemical Industry which will benefit the advanced students, researchers, Industry, Personnel Professionals, Academics, Analysts, Consultants, and anyone else interested or involved in Biotechnology.
- Offers a comprehensive introduction to the subject for researchers interested in the biotechnological applications in chemical industry
- Provides a state of the art in the field
- Presents economic and ecological advantages of industrial biotechnology
- Discusses efforts made by developing countries towards industrial biotechnology
- Describes new biotechnological applications
- Discusses major challenges facing industrial biotechnology
Biotechnologists, Biochemists, Microbiologists, Industrial Technologists, Chemists, Chemical Engineers, Biochemical Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Process Engineers
- General introduction
2. Industrial sustainability and Biotechnology
3. Renewable versus fossil resources
4. Renewable raw materials for the industry
4.3 Bioprocesses in industrial biotechnology Fermentation processes Enzymatic processes
4.4 Application of biotechnology in chemical industry Bulk chemicals Food additives and food supplements Bio-pesticides Bio-colorants, flavours and aroma compounds Solvents Plastics or bio-plastics Vitamins Fine chemicals and Pharmaceuticals . Biofuels Bioethanol Biodiesel Biogas Bioremediation
4.5 The economical and ecological advantages of industrial biotechnology
4.6 Efforts made by developing countries towards industrial biotechnology
4.7 Major challenges facing Industrial Biotechnology
4.7 Future perspectives
- No. of pages:
- 237
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184028
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India