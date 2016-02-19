Biotechnology in Invertebrate Pathology and Cell Culture
1st Edition
Description
Biotechnology in Invertebrate Pathology and Cell Culture provides information pertinent to genetically manipulated microbial and viral agents, which will benefit those who are interested in the development and uses of pathogens of invertebrates. This book discusses several topics, including fusion of invertebrate cells, safety of viral insecticides, and potential hazards of biocontrol agents. Organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the selection of effective strains and describes the microbial control in sericultural countries. This text then discusses the differences in crystal composition and toxicity of various subspecies, as well as the sporulation-dependent production of the crystal proteins. Other chapters explore the applications of genetically engineered organisms to biological pest control and discuss the intriguing medical applications through the utilization of invertebrate cell culture and baculoviruses. The final chapter explains the application of biotechnology to insect pathology to increase agricultural productivity. This book is a valuable resource for microbiologists, geneticists, entomologists, parasitologists, virologists, medical researchers, biocontrol researchers, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Genetic Manipulation of Microbial Insecticides
1. Strain Improvement of Insect Pathogens
I. Bacillus thuringiensis Preparations and Sericulture
II. Selection of Effective Bacillus thuringiensis Strains
III. Strain Improvement of Bacillus thuringiensis
IV. Use of an Attenuated Insect Virus for Control of Silkworm Nuclear Polyhedrosis
V. Research Requirements for Development of Microbial Insecticides
References
2. Structure and Regulation of the Crystal Protein Gene of Bacillus thuringiensis
I. Introduction
II. DNA Sequence Analysis
III. Expression of the Crystal Protein in Escherichia coli
References
3. Mechanism of Bacillus thuringiensis Insecticidal δ-Endotoxin Action on Insect Cells In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
4. Entomocidal Activity of Crystal Proteins from Bacillus thuringiensis toward Cultured Insect Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cell Culture
III. Toxin Bioassay
IV. Modifiers of Cell Surface Activity
V. Resistance
VI. Conclusions
References
5. Operational Bacterial Insecticides and Their Potential for Future Improvement
Text
References
6. Expression of δ-Endotoxin Gene of Bacillus thuringiensis
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Results
III. Conclusion
References
7. Structural and Antigenic Relationships among Three Insecticidal Crystal Proteins of Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. kurstaki
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
8. Bacillus thuringiensis Isolate with Activity against Coleoptera
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Host Range
IV. Biochemistry
V. Molecular Genetics
VI. Discussion
References
9. Parasporal Body of Mosquitocidal Subspecies of Bacillus thuringiensis
I. Introduction
II. Parasporal Body of Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. israelenis
III. Parasporal Body of Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. morrisoni (PG-14)
IV. Parasporal Body of Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. darmstadiensis (73-E-l0-2)
V. Closing Remarks
References
10. Current Status of the Microbial Larvicide Bacillus sphaericus
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics
III. Development of Insecticidal Potency
IV. Field Trials
V. Mode of Action
VI. Systematics Bacillus sphaericus
VII. Biotechnology of Bacillus sphaericus
VIII. Summary and Future Efforts
References
II. Mass Production of Microbial and Viral Insecticides
11. Production of Viral Agents in Invertebrate Cell Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Virus Replication in Cell Culture
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
12. Morphogenesis of Germinating Conidia and Protoplast-Associated Structures in Entomophthoralean Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Conidia in Dormant Stage
III. Germ Tube Extension
IV. Secondary Conidium Budding
V. Capillary Tube Formation
VI. Protoplast Regeneration
VII. Conclusion
References
13. Prospects for Development of Molecular Technology for Fungal Insect Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. Cloned Genes from Filamentous Fungi
III. Transformation Systems for Filamentous Fungi
IV. Fungal Molecular Technology
V. Conclusion
References
III. Gene Manipulation and Cell Culture
14. Expression of Human Interferon a in Silkworms with a Baculovirus Vector
I. Bombyx mori Nuclear Polyhedrosis Virus as a Vector
II. Protein Synthesis in the Fat Body of the Silkworm
III. Identification and Cloning of the Polyhedrin Gene of BmNPV
IV. Construction of a Transfer Plasmid Vector
V. Construction of a Recombinant Virus with Insertion of the Interferon Gene
VI. Characteristics of Recombinant Viruses
VII. Purification of the Interferon from the Silkworm
VIII. Conclusion
References
15. Biologically Active Influenza Virus Hemagglutinin Expressed in Insect Cells by a Baculovirus Vector
I. Introduction
II. Hemagglutinin: Results of Studies
III. Discussion
References
16. Transfection of Drosophila melanogaster Transposable Elements into the Drosophila hydei Cell Line
I. Introduction
II. Plasmids
III. Recipient and Medium
IV. Transfection and Cotransfection
V. Analysis of Transfectants
VI. Summary
References
17. FP Mutation of Nuclear Polyhedrosis Viruses: A Novel System for the Study of Transposon-Mediated Mutagenesis
I. Introduction
II. Spontaneous Plaque Morphology Mutants of Nuclear Polyhedrosis Viruses
III. Biological Properties of FP Mutants
IV. Genetics of FP Mutants
V. Transposons and Transposon-Mediated Mutagenesis of Baculoviruses
VI. FP Mutation and Transposon Mutagenesis of Nuclear Polyhedrosis Viruses
VII. Significance of Transposon-Mediated Mutagenesis of Baculoviruses
VIII. Baculoviruses as Vectors of Genetic Elements
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
18. Expression of Foreign Genes in Insect Cells
I. Introduction
II. Baculoviruses for Commercial Production of Medically or Agriculturally Important Proteins
III. Improved Baculovirus Pesticides
References
19. Genotypic Variants in Wild-Type Populations of Baculoviruses
I. Introduction
II. Genotypic Variants of the Single-Enveloped Nuclear Polyhedrosis Viruses
III. Genotypic Variants of the Multiple-Enveloped Nuclear Polyhedrosis Viruses
IV. Genotypic Variants of Granulosis Viruses
V. Genotypic Variants of Nonoccluded Viruses
VI. Relatedness among Baculoviruses
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
20. Biotechnological Application of Invertebrate Cell Culture to the Development of Microsporidian Insecticides
I. Introduction
II. Cell Culture
III. Biotechnological Considerations
IV. Safety Considerations
References
21. Grasshopper and Locust Control Using Microsporidian Insecticides
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusion
References
22. Establishment of Embryonic Cell Lines from the Brown Ear Tick Rhipicephalus appendiculatus and Their Immunogenicity in Rabbits
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Observations
IV. Summary
References
23. Establishment of an Ovarian Cell Line in the Cotton Bollworm Heliothis armigera and In Vitro Replication of Its Cytoplasmic Polyhedrosis Virus
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion and Conclusions
References
IV. Cell Fusion
24. Fusion of Insect Cells
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Cell Fusion and Isolation of Hybrids
III. Historical Review of Insect Cell Fusion
IV. Attempts to Establish Cell Fusion Methods for Insect Cells Other than Drosophila
V. Epilogue
References
25. Protoplast Fusion of Insect Pathogenic Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
V. Future Perspectives
26. University-Industry Perspectives
I. Introduction
II. Academic Freedom vs. Needs for Confidentiality
III. Product Liability
IV. Division of Royalty Income
V. Title to Biological Materials
VI. University-Industry Agreements
VII. Federal Funding
VIII. Conclusion
Further Readings
27. Control of Invertebrate Pests through the Chitin Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Substances Inhibiting the Chitin Pathway
III. Exploiting the Chitinase Gene
References
28. Improving the Effectiveness of Insect Pathogens for Pest Control
I. Photostabilization
II. Bait Formulations
III. Expansion of Host Range
References
29. Entomogenolls Nematodes and Their Prospects for Genetic Improvement
I. Introduction
II. Nematode Families of Biocontrol Importance
III. Analysis
IV. Prospects for Genetic Improvement
V. Conclusion
References
30. Genetically Engineered Microbial and Viral Insecticides: Safety Considerations
Text
References
Index
