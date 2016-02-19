Biotechnology in Growth Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407014732, 9781483100838

Biotechnology in Growth Regulation

1st Edition

Editors: R.B. Heap C.G. Prosser G.E. Lamming
eBook ISBN: 9781483100838
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th April 1989
Page Count: 296
Description

Biotechnology in Growth Regulation focuses on mechanisms of action of growth hormones and how immunological and transgenic procedures can affect growth response. The book first examines species specificity and structure-function relationship of growth hormones. Microheterogeneity of growth hormones; variations in amino acid sequence and biological properties of growth hormones; and structure-function relationship are discussed. The text also looks at growth hormone receptors and binding proteins; regulation of growth hormone receptors; modulations of growth hormone release; and neuroregulation of growth hormone secretion. The book then discusses the role of growth hormones in the regulation of adipocyte growth and function. Chronic effects of growth hormones on insulin action and lipid synthesis; effects of growth hormones on lipolysis; and adipogenesis are also described. The text looks at growth-promoting properties of recombinant growth hormones and mechanisms by which porcine growth hormone enhances growth in pigs. The book also highlights the direct effects of growth hormones on osteogenesis and chondrogenesis; action of IGF-I on mammary function; antigen-antibody complexes that enhance growth; and transgenics. The text also presents experiments that show the effects of growth hormones on animals. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study growth hormones.

Table of Contents


Growth Hormone

Species Specificity and Structure Function Relationships of Growth Hormone

Growth Hormone Receptors and Binding Proteins

The Regulation of the Growth Hormone Receptor

Modulation of Growth Hormone Release: From CNS to the Secretory Event

Neuroregulation of Growth Hormone Secretion

Role of Growth Hormone in the Regulation of Adipocyte Growth and Function

A Comparison of the Mechanisms of Action of Bovine Pituitary-Derived and Recombinant Somatotropin (ST) in Inducing Galactopoiesis in the Cow during Late Lactation

Growth Promoting Properties of Recombinant Growth Hormone

The Mechanisms by Which Porcine Growth Hormone Improves Pig Growth Performance

Evaluation of Sometribove (Methionyl Bovine Somatotropin) in Toxicology and Clinical Trials in Europe and the United States

Growth Factors

Growth Promotion Using Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor-I

The Direct Effects of Growth Hormone on Chondrogenesis and Osteogenesis

Growth Promotion by Growth Hormone and Insulin-like Growth Factor-I in the Rat

Action of IGF-I on Mammary Function

Changes in Insulin and Somatomedin Receptors and Uptake of Insulin, IGF-I and IGF-II during Mammary Growth, Lactogenesis and Lactation

Immunological Enhancement

Antigen-Antibody Complexes That Enhance Growth

Transgenics

Insertion of Growth Hormone Genes into Pig Embryos

Induced Expression of a Bovine Growth Hormone Construct in Transgenic Pigs

Acceptability of Biotechnology

Criteria for the Public Acceptability of Biotechnological Innovations in Animal Production

Posters

Participants

Index

