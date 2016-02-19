Biotechnology in Growth Regulation
1st Edition
Description
Biotechnology in Growth Regulation focuses on mechanisms of action of growth hormones and how immunological and transgenic procedures can affect growth response. The book first examines species specificity and structure-function relationship of growth hormones. Microheterogeneity of growth hormones; variations in amino acid sequence and biological properties of growth hormones; and structure-function relationship are discussed. The text also looks at growth hormone receptors and binding proteins; regulation of growth hormone receptors; modulations of growth hormone release; and neuroregulation of growth hormone secretion. The book then discusses the role of growth hormones in the regulation of adipocyte growth and function. Chronic effects of growth hormones on insulin action and lipid synthesis; effects of growth hormones on lipolysis; and adipogenesis are also described. The text looks at growth-promoting properties of recombinant growth hormones and mechanisms by which porcine growth hormone enhances growth in pigs. The book also highlights the direct effects of growth hormones on osteogenesis and chondrogenesis; action of IGF-I on mammary function; antigen-antibody complexes that enhance growth; and transgenics. The text also presents experiments that show the effects of growth hormones on animals. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study growth hormones.
Table of Contents
Growth Hormone
Species Specificity and Structure Function Relationships of Growth Hormone
Growth Hormone Receptors and Binding Proteins
The Regulation of the Growth Hormone Receptor
Modulation of Growth Hormone Release: From CNS to the Secretory Event
Neuroregulation of Growth Hormone Secretion
Role of Growth Hormone in the Regulation of Adipocyte Growth and Function
A Comparison of the Mechanisms of Action of Bovine Pituitary-Derived and Recombinant Somatotropin (ST) in Inducing Galactopoiesis in the Cow during Late Lactation
Growth Promoting Properties of Recombinant Growth Hormone
The Mechanisms by Which Porcine Growth Hormone Improves Pig Growth Performance
Evaluation of Sometribove (Methionyl Bovine Somatotropin) in Toxicology and Clinical Trials in Europe and the United States
Growth Factors
Growth Promotion Using Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor-I
The Direct Effects of Growth Hormone on Chondrogenesis and Osteogenesis
Growth Promotion by Growth Hormone and Insulin-like Growth Factor-I in the Rat
Action of IGF-I on Mammary Function
Changes in Insulin and Somatomedin Receptors and Uptake of Insulin, IGF-I and IGF-II during Mammary Growth, Lactogenesis and Lactation
Immunological Enhancement
Antigen-Antibody Complexes That Enhance Growth
Transgenics
Insertion of Growth Hormone Genes into Pig Embryos
Induced Expression of a Bovine Growth Hormone Construct in Transgenic Pigs
Acceptability of Biotechnology
Criteria for the Public Acceptability of Biotechnological Innovations in Animal Production
Posters
Participants
Index
- 296
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- 24th April 1989
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483100838