Biotechnology in Growth Regulation focuses on mechanisms of action of growth hormones and how immunological and transgenic procedures can affect growth response. The book first examines species specificity and structure-function relationship of growth hormones. Microheterogeneity of growth hormones; variations in amino acid sequence and biological properties of growth hormones; and structure-function relationship are discussed. The text also looks at growth hormone receptors and binding proteins; regulation of growth hormone receptors; modulations of growth hormone release; and neuroregulation of growth hormone secretion. The book then discusses the role of growth hormones in the regulation of adipocyte growth and function. Chronic effects of growth hormones on insulin action and lipid synthesis; effects of growth hormones on lipolysis; and adipogenesis are also described. The text looks at growth-promoting properties of recombinant growth hormones and mechanisms by which porcine growth hormone enhances growth in pigs. The book also highlights the direct effects of growth hormones on osteogenesis and chondrogenesis; action of IGF-I on mammary function; antigen-antibody complexes that enhance growth; and transgenics. The text also presents experiments that show the effects of growth hormones on animals. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study growth hormones.