Biotechnology for Waste and Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Authors: Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780815516286
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514091
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1997
Page Count: 245
Description
This book examines the practices used or considered for biological treatment of water/waste-water and hazardous wastes. The technologies described involve conventional treatment processes, their variations, as well as future technologies found in current research. The book is intended for those seeking an overview to the biotechnological aspects of pollution engineering, and covers the major topics in this field. The book is divided into five major sections and references are provided for those who wish to dig deeper.
Readership
An overview to the biotechnological aspects of pollution engineering.
Table of Contents
- Biotechnology For Industrial and Municipal Wastes 1.1 Municipal Wastes 1.2 Municipal Treatment Plant Sludges
- Biological Degradation of Hazardous Wastes 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Abiotic Treatment Techniques 2.3 Biological Control Methods 2.4 Determination of Biological Degradability 2.5 Pilot Studies 2.6 Laboratory Studies of Aerobic Degradation 2.7 Anaerobic Bacteria 2.8 Fungi 2.9 Conclusions 2.10 References
- Biological Treatment of Industrial Wastes: Mutant Bacteria 3.1 Biological Treatment Overview 3.2 Microbiology Background 3.3 Bacterial Growth 3.4 Kinetics of Growth 3.5 Industrial Waste Treatment Processes 3.6 Mutant Bacteria 3.7 References
- Nitrification and Denitrification in the Activated Sludge Process 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Forms of Nitrogen 4.3 Nitrifying Bacteria 4.4 Nitrification Stoichiometry 4.5 Nitrification Process Variables and Kinetics 4.6 Denitrification 4.7 Denitrifying Bacteria 4.8 Denitrification Stoichiometry 4.9 Denitrification Process Variables and Kinetics 4.10 Nitrification Processes 4.11 Denitrification Processes 4.12 Summary and Conclusions 4.13 References
- In-Situ Bioreclamation of Contaminated Groundwater 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Treating Contaminated Groundwater 5.3 Application of Modeling 5.4 Conclusions 5.5 References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 245
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1997
- Published:
- 31st December 1997
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514091
About the Author
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Agency for International Development
