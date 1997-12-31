Biotechnology for Waste and Wastewater Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514091, 9780815516286

Biotechnology for Waste and Wastewater Treatment

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780815516286
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514091
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1997
Page Count: 245
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
170.00
144.50
105.00
89.25
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
160.00
136.00
100.00
85.00
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book examines the practices used or considered for biological treatment of water/waste-water and hazardous wastes. The technologies described involve conventional treatment processes, their variations, as well as future technologies found in current research. The book is intended for those seeking an overview to the biotechnological aspects of pollution engineering, and covers the major topics in this field. The book is divided into five major sections and references are provided for those who wish to dig deeper.

Readership

An overview to the biotechnological aspects of pollution engineering.

Table of Contents

  1. Biotechnology For Industrial and Municipal Wastes 1.1 Municipal Wastes 1.2 Municipal Treatment Plant Sludges
  2. Biological Degradation of Hazardous Wastes 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Abiotic Treatment Techniques 2.3 Biological Control Methods 2.4 Determination of Biological Degradability 2.5 Pilot Studies 2.6 Laboratory Studies of Aerobic Degradation 2.7 Anaerobic Bacteria 2.8 Fungi 2.9 Conclusions 2.10 References
  3. Biological Treatment of Industrial Wastes: Mutant Bacteria 3.1 Biological Treatment Overview 3.2 Microbiology Background 3.3 Bacterial Growth 3.4 Kinetics of Growth 3.5 Industrial Waste Treatment Processes 3.6 Mutant Bacteria 3.7 References
  4. Nitrification and Denitrification in the Activated Sludge Process 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Forms of Nitrogen 4.3 Nitrifying Bacteria 4.4 Nitrification Stoichiometry 4.5 Nitrification Process Variables and Kinetics 4.6 Denitrification 4.7 Denitrifying Bacteria 4.8 Denitrification Stoichiometry 4.9 Denitrification Process Variables and Kinetics 4.10 Nitrification Processes 4.11 Denitrification Processes 4.12 Summary and Conclusions 4.13 References
  5. In-Situ Bioreclamation of Contaminated Groundwater 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Treating Contaminated Groundwater 5.3 Application of Modeling 5.4 Conclusions 5.5 References Index

Details

No. of pages:
245
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1997
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516286
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514091

About the Author

Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff

Affiliations and Expertise

United States Agency for International Development

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.