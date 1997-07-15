Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Two-dimensional DNA electrophoresis: state of the art and applications (V. Romano-Spica, J. Vijg). The two-hybrid system in yeast: applications in biotechnology and basic research (T. Munder, M. Ninkovic, B. Rudakoff). Human gene therapy: principles and modern advances (D.L. Reimer, M.B. Bally, S.M. Singh). Group I introns in biotechnology: prospects of application of ribozymes and rare-cutting homing endonucleases (S. Johansen et al.). Development of recombinant vaccines against infectious bursal disease (V.N. Vakharia). Molecular methods in diagnostic pathology (S. Müller-Deubert, H. Kreipe). Transgenic manipulation of signaling pathways of plant resistance to pathogen attack (S. Seo, H. Sano, Y. Ohashi). Production and characterization of double-layer beads for coimmobilization of microbial cells (V.A.P. Martins dos Santos et al.). Molecular genetic improvement of salt tolerance in plants (R.K. Jain, G. Selvaraj). Plant promoters for transgene expression (R. Datla, J.W. Anderson, G. Selvaraj). Recombinant Gram-positive bacteria as vehicles of vaccine antigens (D. Medaglini et al.). The expression of Bacillus thuringiensis toxin genes in plant cells (M. Mazier et al.). Index of Authors. Keyword index.
Description
This new series aims at covering the development in the field of biotechnology in the form of comprehensive, illustrated and well-referenced reviews. With the expansion in the field of biotechnology both in industry as well as in education, coupled with the increase in the number of new journals reporting new results in the field, the need for a publication that is continuously providing reviews is urgent. The goal of Biotechnology Annual Review is to fill this gap. Reviewed topics will include biotechnology applications in medicine, agriculture, marine biology, industry, bioremediation and the environment. Fundamental problems dealing with enhancing the technical knowledge encountering biotechnology utilization, regardless of the field of application, will be emphasized. Other issues, dealing with policy and regulation of biotechnology as well as the problems of development in developing countries, as related to biotechnology, will be included in the various issues.
The "Editorial Board" of Biotechnology Annual Review encourages suggestions and contributions of articles from industry or from academic institutions that would constitute a comprehensive covering of a relevant topic in biotechnology. Proposals for contributions and/or suggestions for topics for future volumes in this series should be sent to the Editor:
Professor M. Raafat El-Gewely
Department of Biotechnology
Institute of Medical Biology
University of Tromsø
9037 Tromsø
Norway
Tel: (+47) 77 644654
Fax: (+47) 77 645350
About the Editors
M.R. El-Gewely Editor
Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromsø, Norway