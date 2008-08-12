Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Interaction Networks
2. Gene Expression Microarray Data Analysis Demystified
3. UCSC Genome Browser: Deep Support for Molecular Biomedical Research
4. Potential Implications of Availability of Short Amino Acid Sequences in Proteins: An Old and New Approach to Protein Decoding and Design
5. Network models in drug discovery and regenerative medicine
6. Use of Or-Gene for Improving Crop Nutritional Value
7. How to Predict and Prevent the Immunogenicity of Therapeutic Proteins
8. Protein Arginine Methylation in Health and Disease
9. Identification and Characterization of a Novel Cytotoxic Protein, Parasporin-4, Produced by Bacillus thuringiensis A1470 Atrain
10. G Protein-Independent Cell-Based Assays for Drug Discovery on Seven-Transmembrane Receptors
11. The Application of Low Shear Modeled Microgravity to 3-D Cell Biology and Tissue Engineering
12. Ethnomedicines and Ethnomedicinal Phytophores Against
Herpesviruses
13. Free Radical Formation in Various Polyphenols and Tea by EPR Analysis
14. Critical Review and Appraisal of Published Clinical Literature: A Useful Skill in Biotechnology Product Development
15. The Current Status and Future Potential of Personalized Diagnostics: Streamlining a Customized Process
Description
Biotechnology is a diverse, complex, and rapidly evolving field. Students and experienced researchers alike face the challenges of staying on top of developments in their field of specialty and maintaining a broader overview of the field as a whole. This latest volume of Biotechnology Annual Review comprises expert reviews on a diverse range of topics, ranging from gene expression microarray analysis to the use of ethnomedicines and ethnomedicinal phytophores to treat herpes viruses. Such a diverse range of review topics will keep biotechnologists of all levels up-to-date on the latest in the vast field of biotechnology and deepen their understanding of the many facets of the field as a whole.
Key Features
- More than 150 figures elucidate and reinforce key points
- Inclusion of reviews of such hot-topics as arginine methylation in health and disease
- Wide variety of coverage keeps biotechnologists up-to-date on many facets of the field
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 12th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080888088
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532268
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
M. Raafat El-Gewely Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromso, Norway