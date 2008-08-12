Biotechnology Annual Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532268, 9780080888088

Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 14

1st Edition

Authors: M. Raafat El-Gewely
eBook ISBN: 9780080888088
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532268
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th August 2008
Page Count: 492
Table of Contents

  1. Interaction Networks
    2. Gene Expression Microarray Data Analysis Demystified
    3. UCSC Genome Browser: Deep Support for Molecular Biomedical Research
    4. Potential Implications of Availability of Short Amino Acid Sequences in Proteins: An Old and New Approach to Protein Decoding and Design
    5. Network models in drug discovery and regenerative medicine
    6. Use of Or-Gene for Improving Crop Nutritional Value
    7. How to Predict and Prevent the Immunogenicity of Therapeutic Proteins
    8. Protein Arginine Methylation in Health and Disease
    9. Identification and Characterization of a Novel Cytotoxic Protein, Parasporin-4, Produced by Bacillus thuringiensis A1470 Atrain
    10. G Protein-Independent Cell-Based Assays for Drug Discovery on Seven-Transmembrane Receptors
    11. The Application of Low Shear Modeled Microgravity to 3-D Cell Biology and Tissue Engineering
    12. Ethnomedicines and Ethnomedicinal Phytophores Against
    Herpesviruses
    13. Free Radical Formation in Various Polyphenols and Tea by EPR Analysis
    14. Critical Review and Appraisal of Published Clinical Literature: A Useful Skill in Biotechnology Product Development
    15. The Current Status and Future Potential of Personalized Diagnostics: Streamlining a Customized Process

Description

Biotechnology is a diverse, complex, and rapidly evolving field. Students and experienced researchers alike face the challenges of staying on top of developments in their field of specialty and maintaining a broader overview of the field as a whole. This latest volume of Biotechnology Annual Review comprises expert reviews on a diverse range of topics, ranging from gene expression microarray analysis to the use of ethnomedicines and ethnomedicinal phytophores to treat herpes viruses. Such a diverse range of review topics will keep biotechnologists of all levels up-to-date on the latest in the vast field of biotechnology and deepen their understanding of the many facets of the field as a whole.

Key Features

  • More than 150 figures elucidate and reinforce key points
  • Inclusion of reviews of such hot-topics as arginine methylation in health and disease
  • Wide variety of coverage keeps biotechnologists up-to-date on many facets of the field

Readership

Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080888088
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532268

About the Authors

M. Raafat El-Gewely Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromso, Norway

