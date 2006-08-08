Biotechnology Annual Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527240, 9780080465463

Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 12

1st Edition

Authors: M. Raafat El-Gewely
eBook ISBN: 9780080465463
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527240
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th August 2006
Page Count: 422
Table of Contents

Foreword- Physical Biology: The Next 50 Years (Ahmed Zewail, NSF Laboratory for Molecular Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA)

  1. Emerging options in protein bioseparation

  2. Recent advances in all-protein chromophore technology

  3. Putting the ‘Ome’ in Lipid Metabolism

  4. Trends in the Development and Application of Functional Biomembrane Surfaces

  5. Coencapsulation of hepatocytes and bone marrow cells: in-vitro and in-vivo studies

  6. Inhibitors of Signal Transduction Protein Kinases as Targets for Cancer Therapy

  7. Molecularly imprinted materials as advanced excipients for drug delivery systems

  8. Glucocorticoid Action and the Development of Selective Glucocorticoid Receptor Ligands

  9. Recent Developments in Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers

  10. Bleaching with Lignin-oxidizing Enzymes

  11. Clinical Trial Registries and Clinical Trial Result Posting: New Paradigm for Medical Writers

  12. Medical Writing Departments in Biopharma Companies: How to Establish a Department

Description

Biotechnology is a diverse, complex and rapidly evolving field. Students and experienced researchers alike face the challenges of staying on top of developments in their field of specialty and maintaining a broader overview of the field as a whole. Volumes containing competent reviews on a diverse range of topics in the field fulfill the dual role of broadening and updating biotechnologists’ knowledge. The current volume is an excellent example of such a book. The topics covered range from classical issues in biotechnology - such as, recent advances in all-protein chromophore technology- to topics that are focused on coencapsulation of hepatocytes and bone marrow cell. The information presented in this book will therefore will be of great value to both experienced biotechnologists and biotechnologists in training.

Key Features

  • Includes over 80 illustrations and photographs
  • Discusses the recent developments in biodegradable synthetic polymers
  • Offers a detailed discussion on emerging options in protein bioseparation

Readership

Researchers in life science and biotechnology fields.

About the Authors

M. Raafat El-Gewely Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromso, Norway

