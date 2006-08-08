Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 12
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword- Physical Biology: The Next 50 Years (Ahmed Zewail, NSF Laboratory for Molecular Sciences, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA)
Emerging options in protein bioseparation
Recent advances in all-protein chromophore technology
Putting the ‘Ome’ in Lipid Metabolism
Trends in the Development and Application of Functional Biomembrane Surfaces
Coencapsulation of hepatocytes and bone marrow cells: in-vitro and in-vivo studies
Inhibitors of Signal Transduction Protein Kinases as Targets for Cancer Therapy
Molecularly imprinted materials as advanced excipients for drug delivery systems
Glucocorticoid Action and the Development of Selective Glucocorticoid Receptor Ligands
Recent Developments in Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers
Bleaching with Lignin-oxidizing Enzymes
Clinical Trial Registries and Clinical Trial Result Posting: New Paradigm for Medical Writers
Medical Writing Departments in Biopharma Companies: How to Establish a Department
Description
Biotechnology is a diverse, complex and rapidly evolving field. Students and experienced researchers alike face the challenges of staying on top of developments in their field of specialty and maintaining a broader overview of the field as a whole. Volumes containing competent reviews on a diverse range of topics in the field fulfill the dual role of broadening and updating biotechnologists’ knowledge. The current volume is an excellent example of such a book. The topics covered range from classical issues in biotechnology - such as, recent advances in all-protein chromophore technology- to topics that are focused on coencapsulation of hepatocytes and bone marrow cell. The information presented in this book will therefore will be of great value to both experienced biotechnologists and biotechnologists in training.
Key Features
- Includes over 80 illustrations and photographs
- Discusses the recent developments in biodegradable synthetic polymers
- Offers a detailed discussion on emerging options in protein bioseparation
Readership
Researchers in life science and biotechnology fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 8th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465463
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527240
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
M. Raafat El-Gewely Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromso, Norway