Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 7

Preface. Editorial Board. List of contributors. Purification of plasmids for gene therapy and DNA vaccination (D.M.F. Prazeres, G.A. Monteiro, G.N.M. Ferreira, M.M. Diogo, S.C. Ribeiro, J.M.S. Cabral). RNA interference: mechanisms and applications (A. Fjose, S. Ellingsen, A. Wargelius, Hee-Chan Seo). Liposomes as drug carriers: a technological approach (M. Brandl). Reverse micelles and protein biotechnology (E.P. Melo, M.R. Aires-Barros, J.M.S. Cabral). P53-responsive genes and the potential for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics development (Hao Xu, M. R. El-Gewely). Bioinformatics and receptor mechanisms of psychotropic drugs (S.G. Dahl, Ø. Edvardsen, K. Kristiansen, I. Sylte). Enzymatic studies on the key enzymes of vitamin D metabolism; 1&agr;-hydroxylase (CYP27B1) and 24-hydroxylase (CYP24) (K. Inouye, T. Sakaki). Genomics and plant breeding (S. Aljanabi). Transgenics in crops (Yi Li, Y.H. Wu, R. McAvoy, Hui Duan). Agricultural biotechnology in developing countries (A. Dookun). Index of authors. Keyword index.
Biotechnology is in many respects shaping our life and affecting our means of production and the creation of jobs. Progress in the applications of biotechnology depends on a wide base of basic as well as applied sciences. The output of biotechnology has already proved itself in many diverse fields from health to biomining and from agriculture to enzyme "breeding". It is therefore difficult to follow all of the current as well as the potential applications of biotechnology.
The objective of the Biotechnology Annual Review series is to attempt to provide readers with the needed indepth knowledge, by reviewing specific topics in biotechnology in each issue. The philosophy behind this series is to encourage good reviews to make it easier for readers to keep in touch with progress and applications of biotechnology. Reviews on topics related to regulatory affairs, social impact of biotechnology, biodiversity, biosafety, public acceptance and patent issues are also encouraged.
