Biotechnology and the Environment

Part I Workshop Summary Worshop Summary Gilbert S. Omenn and Albert H. Teich Introduction and Background Key Concerns and Recommendations Environmental Effects Health Effects Monitoring and Quality Assurance Control Technologies Part II Papers Research Plan for Test Methods Development For Risk Assessment of Novel Microbes Released Into Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecosystems Al Bourquin and Ramon Seidler I. Introduction A. Goal B. Risk Assessment C. Two Major Approaches

Data Base Development Research D. Short and Long Term Needs E. Relevance to EPA Needs II. Novel Organisms III. Development of Test Methods for the Detection, Identification, and Enumeration of Novel Organisms A. Statement of Research Problems B. Availability of Data Base C. Approaches Conventional Techniques Molecular Techniques D. Short Term Products E. Long Term Products IV. Developments of Test Methods for Assessing Fate of Novel Organisms A. Statement of Research Problems B. Availability of Data Base C. Approaches The Microcosm Approach Rationale for Selecting Ecosystems a. Terrestrial Research b. Aquatic Research D. Short Term Products E. Long Term Products V. Development of Test Methods for Assessing Genetic Stability of Novel Organisms A. Statement of Research Problems B. Availability of Data Base C. Approaches Naked Plasmid DNA in Novel Organisms Stability of Plasmid DNA in Novel Organisms Approaches D. Short Term Products E. Long Term Products VI. Development of Test Methods for Assessing Hazards of Released Novel Organisms A. Statement of Research Problems B. Availability of Data Base C. Approaches D. Short Term Products E. Long Term Products VII. Summary VIII. Acknowledgements IX. Literature Cited

Biotechnology Health Assessment Research Plan Marvin Rogul and John R. Fowle III I. Introduction II. Health Effects Work Group Panel Recommendations A. Data Gathering and Information Management B. Selection of Organisms for Validating Subpart M Test Approach C. Protocol Development for Infectivity, Pathogenicity, and Metabolic Characteristics of Recombinant Microorganisms D. Bacterial Pathogenicity Categories E. Establishment and Management of a Data Base of Characteristics of the Potential Hazards of Genetically Modified Materials F. Selection and Assessment of Safe Hosts G. Development of Molecular Probes III. Discussion A. Risk Assessment B. Foundation Laid by the NIH Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee

E. coli Studies Which Influenced the Development of the RAC Guidelines Experiments Simulating High Risk Conditions, Promoting and Detecting Genetic Interchange IV. References

Environmental Engineering Research Support Proposal John Burckle and Albert D. Venosa I. Legislation II. Regulatory Needs III. Overall Program Approach IV. Summary of Proposed Environmental Engineering Efforts Related to Regulatory Needs A. Regulatory Needs B. Program Structure C. Proposed Approach D. Development of Engineering Information and Methodology for Risk Assessment, Reduction and Management for Genetically Engineered Microorganisms in Biologically Based Manufacturing Processes and Deliberate Environmental Release

Accidental and Deliberate Release from Biologically Based Manufacturing Processes Deliberate Release Into the Environment

Monitoring Techniques For Genetically Engineered Microorganisms David Glaser, Tim Keith, Peg Riley, Geoff Chambers, John Manning, Susan Hattingh and Ralph Evans I. Introduction II. Sampling Considerations A. Introduction B. Qualitative Sampling C. Desorption from Sediments D. Enrichment E. Partitioning in the Environment F. Issues in Sampling Methods III. Monitoring Techniques A. Conventional Microbiological Techniques B. Immunological Techniques