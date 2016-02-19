Biotechnology and Nutrition documents the proceedings of the Third International Symposium Biotechnology and Nutrition jointly sponsored by the University of Maryland, the United States Department of Agriculture, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. The symposium was organized to provide a forum for nutritionists, molecular biologists, animal and plant biochemists, food scientists, policymakers, and others who will influence the improvement of nutrition through the application of biotechnology. The contributions made by researchers at the symposium are organized into five parts. Part I provides a broad consideration of human nutrition and the ability of biotechnology to improve nutrition. Part II presents studies on carbohydrate nutrition, including industry trends and nutritional issues for food uses of starch and human physiological responses to dietary fiber. Part III focuses on proteins, including studies on improving the nutritional quality of legume seed proteins and increasing the lysine content of maize. The studies in Part IV deal with vitamins and minerals, such as genetic improvement of vegetable carotene content and iron uptake and translocation in plants. Part V examines molecular approaches in the modification and production of edible oils.

Table of Contents



Enhanced Human Nutrition

An International Perspective on Biotechnology and Nutrition

Impact of Diet on Human Oncology

Low Calorie Diets and Obesity

Bioengineering of Meat

Biological Conversion of Inedible Biomass to Food

Carbohydrate Nutrition—Needs and Molecular Approaches

Industry Trends and Nutritional Issues for Food Uses of Starch: The Impact of Biotechnology on Future Opportunities

Human Physiological Responses to Dietary Fiber

Molecular Strategies to Optimize Forage and Cereal Digestion by Ruminants

Genetic and Molecular Genetic Regulation of Soluble and Insoluble Carbohydrate Composition in Tomato

Causes for Concern and Opportunities for Enhanced Nutrition in the Modification of Dietary Carbohydrate Composition

Ameliorated Proteins

Improvement of the Nutritional Quality of Legume Proteins with Special Emphasis on Soybean Protein

Transcriptional and Targeting Determinants Affecting Phaseolin Accumulation

Approaches for Enhancing the Lysine Content of Maize Seed

Manipulation of Potato Protein: Biotechnological Approaches and Lessons from Evolution

Towards an Understanding of Starch Biosynthesis and Its Relationship to Protein Synthesis in Plant Storage Organs

Enhancement of Vitamins and Minerals

Genetic Improvement of Vegetable Carotene Content

Enzymology and Genetic Regulation of Carotenoid Biosynthesis in Plants

Cloning of a Gene Related to the Missing Key Enzyme for Biosynthesis of Ascorbic Acid in Humans

Regulation of Iron Accumulation in Food Crops: Studies Using Single Gene Pea Mutants

Ellagic Acid Enhancement in Strawberries

Molecular Approaches in the Modification and Production of Edible Oils

Plant Fatty Acid Biosynthesis and Its Potential for Manipulation

Biotechnological Alterations of Lipid Metabolism in Plants

Role of Diacylglycerol Acyltransferase in Regulating Oil Content and Composition in Soybean

Arabidopsis as a Model to Develop Strategies for the Modification of Seed Oils

Designer Oils from Microalgae as Nutritional Supplements

