Biotechnology and Nutrition
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third International Symposium
Biotechnology and Nutrition documents the proceedings of the Third International Symposium Biotechnology and Nutrition jointly sponsored by the University of Maryland, the United States Department of Agriculture, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. The symposium was organized to provide a forum for nutritionists, molecular biologists, animal and plant biochemists, food scientists, policymakers, and others who will influence the improvement of nutrition through the application of biotechnology. The contributions made by researchers at the symposium are organized into five parts. Part I provides a broad consideration of human nutrition and the ability of biotechnology to improve nutrition. Part II presents studies on carbohydrate nutrition, including industry trends and nutritional issues for food uses of starch and human physiological responses to dietary fiber. Part III focuses on proteins, including studies on improving the nutritional quality of legume seed proteins and increasing the lysine content of maize. The studies in Part IV deal with vitamins and minerals, such as genetic improvement of vegetable carotene content and iron uptake and translocation in plants. Part V examines molecular approaches in the modification and production of edible oils.
Enhanced Human Nutrition
An International Perspective on Biotechnology and Nutrition
Impact of Diet on Human Oncology
Low Calorie Diets and Obesity
Bioengineering of Meat
Biological Conversion of Inedible Biomass to Food
Carbohydrate Nutrition—Needs and Molecular Approaches
Industry Trends and Nutritional Issues for Food Uses of Starch: The Impact of Biotechnology on Future Opportunities
Human Physiological Responses to Dietary Fiber
Molecular Strategies to Optimize Forage and Cereal Digestion by Ruminants
Genetic and Molecular Genetic Regulation of Soluble and Insoluble Carbohydrate Composition in Tomato
Causes for Concern and Opportunities for Enhanced Nutrition in the Modification of Dietary Carbohydrate Composition
Ameliorated Proteins
Improvement of the Nutritional Quality of Legume Proteins with Special Emphasis on Soybean Protein
Transcriptional and Targeting Determinants Affecting Phaseolin Accumulation
Approaches for Enhancing the Lysine Content of Maize Seed
Manipulation of Potato Protein: Biotechnological Approaches and Lessons from Evolution
Towards an Understanding of Starch Biosynthesis and Its Relationship to Protein Synthesis in Plant Storage Organs
Enhancement of Vitamins and Minerals
Genetic Improvement of Vegetable Carotene Content
Enzymology and Genetic Regulation of Carotenoid Biosynthesis in Plants
Cloning of a Gene Related to the Missing Key Enzyme for Biosynthesis of Ascorbic Acid in Humans
Regulation of Iron Accumulation in Food Crops: Studies Using Single Gene Pea Mutants
Ellagic Acid Enhancement in Strawberries
Molecular Approaches in the Modification and Production of Edible Oils
Plant Fatty Acid Biosynthesis and Its Potential for Manipulation
Biotechnological Alterations of Lipid Metabolism in Plants
Role of Diacylglycerol Acyltransferase in Regulating Oil Content and Composition in Soybean
Arabidopsis as a Model to Develop Strategies for the Modification of Seed Oils
Designer Oils from Microalgae as Nutritional Supplements
- 480
- English
- © Newnes 1992
- 13th January 1992
- Newnes
- 9781483298658
Donald Bills
Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, USDA, Maryland, USA
Shain-dow Kung
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Kowloon, Hong Kong and The University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.