Biotechnology and its Applications
2nd Edition
Using Cells to Change the World
Godbey’s Biotechnology and Its Applications is written for the student with little to no background in college level biology. The goal of the book is to introduce the student to the world of biotechnology in a way that runs deeper than a mere survey. The book is divided into three units. In the first, basic science is covered to introduce the reader to the cell, how it behaves, and what it is made of. The second unit demonstrates the biotechnological application of scientific principles in the laboratory while the third unit of the book presents biotechnologies “in the real world.” Examples include recombinant proteins that are available to millions of patients, plants that have been engineered to produce food that has been made available to people around the world, and regenerative medicine that may someday allow patients to receive organs that have been grown from their own cells.
The second edition has been updated and expanded with the most current information available, and new chapters have been added on such topics as gene editing, bioremediation, vaccines and immunotherapy, and processing and manufacturing, resulting in a modern, robust, yet highly readable applications-oriented introduction to biotechnology.
Key Features
- Takes an integrated approach from first principles, integrating cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and health science, starting at the basic science level and building to biotechnological applications
- Presents side topics of interest throughout (“gee whiz” topics), to give students quick mental breaks while still extending their knowledge in a practical sense
- Contains a greatly improved, robust teaching pedagogy to aid student learning, featuring new chapter learning objectives, chapter summaries, highlighted key terms, more end-of-chapter questions, and a new glossary
Readership
First- or second-year undergraduate biology students taking an introductory course in biotechnology
Table of Contents
Unit 1 – The Cell
1. Membranes
1.1 Membrane Lipids
1.2 Cholesterol
1.3 Membrane Proteins
2. Proteins
2.1 Amino Acids
2.2 Protein Structure
2.3 The hydrophobic effect
2.4 A return to membranes
3. Cellular Transport
3.1 Membrane Transporters
3.2 Vesicular Transporters: Endocytosis
3.3 Receptor Fates
3.4 Lysosomes are for degradation, but are they safe?
4. Genes – The Blueprints for Proteins
4.1 Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids
4.2 From Genes to Proteins
4.2.1 Introduction to the Genetic Code
4.2.2 Genes
4.2.3 Transcription
4.2.4 Translation
5. Cell Growth
5.1 The Eukaryotic Cell Cycle
5.2 Growth Curves and Their Phases
5.3 Mathematics of the Growth Curve
5.4 Counting Cell Numbers
5.5 Counting Cell Mass
5.6 Scale-up
Unit 2 – Biotechnology in the Laboratory
6. Microbial Killing
6.1 The Gram Stain
6.2 Microbial Resistance to Killing
6.3 Sterilization, disinfection, and Sanitization
6.4 Microbial Cell Death
7. Cell Culture and the Eukaryotic Cells Used in Biotechnology
7.1 Adherent cells versus non-adherent cells
7.2 Primary Cells, Cancer Cells, Cell Lines
8. Fluorescence
8.1 Stokes’ experiments
8.2 Fluorophore properties
8.3 Fluorescence detection
8.4 FRET
9. Locating Transcriptional Control Regions – Deletion Analysis
9.1 An example of deletion analysis
10. Agarose Gels
10.1 Application of agarose gels: gel shift
10.2 Application of agarose gels: DNA Footprinting
10.3 Application of agarose gels: Restriction analysis
11. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
11.1 Melt
11.2 Anneal
11.3 Extend
11.4 PCR Loops
11.5 An Application of Traditional PCR
11.6 Traditional versus real-time PCR
11.7 Real-time PCR
12. Genetic Engineering
12.1 Plasmid Architecture
12.2 Molecular Cloning
12.3 A single plasmid is not enough
12.4 Spectrophotometry
12.5 What we have learned so far
Unit 3 – Biotechnology in the “Real World”
13. Gene Delivery
13.1 Gene Delivery Vehicles – an Overview
13.2 Gene Methods in Greater Detail
13.2.1 Viral Delivery Methods
13.2.2 Physical Delivery Methods
13.2.3 Chemical Delivery Methods
14. RNAi
14.1 Co-suppression
14.2 RNA Interference
14.3 miRNA
15. Gene Editing
15.1 CRISPR/Cas9
15.2 TALENs
15.3 ZNFs.
16. DNA Fingerprinting
16.1 Older DNA Fingerprinting Uses RFLPs
16.2 Newer DNA Fingerprinting Uses STRs
17. Fermentation, Beer, and Biofuels
17.1 Glycolysis
17.2 Fermentation
17.3 The production of beer
17.4 Fermentation to Produce Biofuels
18. Stem cells and tissue engineering
18.1 Potential
18.2 An Alternate View of Stem Cells
18.3 Using Stem Cells
18.4 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
18.5 Bioreactors
18.6 Polymeric Scaffolds
18.7 Bringing it all together: A tissue engineering application
19. Transgenics
19.1 Ice minus bacteria
19.2 Bt plants
19.3 Herbicide resistance
19.4 Tomatoes
19.5 Rice
19.6 Terminators and Traitors
20. Patents and Licenses
20.1 Types of Patents
20.2 Licenses
20.3 After a license is granted
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177266
About the Author
W.T. Godbey
W. T. Godbey is the Paul H. and Donna D. Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering at Tulane University. He received his B.S. in Mathematics from Southern Methodist University in 1988. After a successful period that involved starting his own software design and development company in Dallas, Texas, he joined the fields of science and engineering and earned his PhD as a National Science Foundation Graduate Fellow from the Institute for Biosciences and Bioengineering at Rice University in 2000. From 2000-2003 he was a postdoctoral fellow at Childrens Hospital, Boston and Harvard Medical School. He joined the Tulane University faculty in 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA
