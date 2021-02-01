COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Biotechnology and its Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128177266

Biotechnology and its Applications

2nd Edition

Using Cells to Change the World

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: W.T. Godbey
Paperback ISBN: 9780128177266
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
153.59
97.95
85.99
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Godbey’s Biotechnology and Its Applications is written for the student with little to no background in college level biology. The goal of the book is to introduce the student to the world of biotechnology in a way that runs deeper than a mere survey. The book is divided into three units. In the first, basic science is covered to introduce the reader to the cell, how it behaves, and what it is made of. The second unit demonstrates the biotechnological application of scientific principles in the laboratory while the third unit of the book presents biotechnologies “in the real world.” Examples include recombinant proteins that are available to millions of patients, plants that have been engineered to produce food that has been made available to people around the world, and regenerative medicine that may someday allow patients to receive organs that have been grown from their own cells.

The second edition has been updated and expanded with the most current information available, and new chapters have been added on such topics as gene editing, bioremediation, vaccines and immunotherapy, and processing and manufacturing, resulting in a modern, robust, yet highly readable applications-oriented introduction to biotechnology.

Key Features

  • Takes an integrated approach from first principles, integrating cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and health science, starting at the basic science level and building to biotechnological applications
  • Presents side topics of interest throughout (“gee whiz” topics), to give students quick mental breaks while still extending their knowledge in a practical sense
  • Contains a greatly improved, robust teaching pedagogy to aid student learning, featuring new chapter learning objectives, chapter summaries, highlighted key terms, more end-of-chapter questions, and a new glossary

Readership

First- or second-year undergraduate biology students taking an introductory course in biotechnology

Table of Contents

Unit 1 – The Cell
1.  Membranes
1.1  Membrane Lipids 
1.2  Cholesterol  
1.3  Membrane Proteins

2.  Proteins      
2.1  Amino Acids
2.2  Protein Structure
2.3  The hydrophobic effect
2.4  A return to membranes

3.  Cellular Transport      
3.1  Membrane Transporters
3.2  Vesicular Transporters: Endocytosis
3.3  Receptor Fates
3.4  Lysosomes are for degradation, but are they safe?

4.  Genes – The Blueprints for Proteins      
4.1 Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids
4.2 From Genes to Proteins 
4.2.1  Introduction to the Genetic Code 
4.2.2  Genes 
4.2.3  Transcription 
4.2.4  Translation

5.  Cell Growth      
5.1  The Eukaryotic Cell Cycle
5.2  Growth Curves and Their Phases
5.3  Mathematics of the Growth Curve
5.4  Counting Cell Numbers
5.5  Counting Cell Mass
5.6  Scale-up

Unit 2 – Biotechnology in the Laboratory
6.  Microbial Killing      
6.1  The Gram Stain
6.2  Microbial Resistance to Killing
6.3  Sterilization, disinfection, and Sanitization
6.4  Microbial Cell Death

7.  Cell Culture and the Eukaryotic Cells Used in Biotechnology  
7.1  Adherent cells versus non-adherent cells 
7.2  Primary Cells, Cancer Cells, Cell Lines
 
8.  Fluorescence      
8.1  Stokes’ experiments
8.2  Fluorophore properties
8.3  Fluorescence detection
8.4  FRET 

9.  Locating Transcriptional Control Regions – Deletion Analysis      
9.1  An example of deletion analysis

10.  Agarose Gels   
10.1  Application of agarose gels: gel shift
10.2  Application of agarose gels: DNA Footprinting
10.3  Application of agarose gels: Restriction analysis

11.  The polymerase chain reaction (PCR)   
11.1  Melt 
11.2  Anneal
11.3  Extend
11.4  PCR Loops
11.5  An Application of Traditional PCR
11.6  Traditional versus real-time PCR
11.7  Real-time PCR

12.  Genetic Engineering   
12.1  Plasmid Architecture
12.2  Molecular Cloning
12.3  A single plasmid is not enough
12.4  Spectrophotometry
12.5  What we have learned so far

Unit 3 – Biotechnology in the “Real World”
13.  Gene Delivery    
13.1  Gene Delivery Vehicles – an Overview
13.2  Gene Methods in Greater Detail 
13.2.1  Viral Delivery Methods 
13.2.2  Physical Delivery Methods 
13.2.3  Chemical Delivery Methods
 
14.  RNAi    
14.1  Co-suppression
14.2  RNA Interference 
14.3  miRNA

15.  Gene Editing
15.1 CRISPR/Cas9
15.2  TALENs
15.3  ZNFs.

16. DNA Fingerprinting    
16.1  Older DNA Fingerprinting Uses RFLPs
16.2  Newer DNA Fingerprinting Uses STRs
 
17.  Fermentation, Beer, and Biofuels    
17.1  Glycolysis
17.2  Fermentation
17.3  The production of beer
17.4  Fermentation to Produce Biofuels 

18.  Stem cells and tissue engineering    
18.1  Potential
18.2  An Alternate View of Stem Cells
18.3  Using Stem Cells 
18.4  Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
18.5  Bioreactors
18.6  Polymeric Scaffolds 
18.7  Bringing it all together: A tissue engineering application

19.  Transgenics    
19.1  Ice minus bacteria  
19.2  Bt plants 
19.3  Herbicide resistance 
19.4  Tomatoes
19.5  Rice
19.6  Terminators and Traitors

20.  Patents and Licenses    
20.1  Types of Patents
20.2  Licenses
20.3  After a license is granted

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128177266

About the Author

W.T. Godbey

W. T. Godbey is the Paul H. and Donna D. Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering at Tulane University. He received his B.S. in Mathematics from Southern Methodist University in 1988. After a successful period that involved starting his own software design and development company in Dallas, Texas, he joined the fields of science and engineering and earned his PhD as a National Science Foundation Graduate Fellow from the Institute for Biosciences and Bioengineering at Rice University in 2000. From 2000-2003 he was a postdoctoral fellow at Childrens Hospital, Boston and Harvard Medical School. He joined the Tulane University faculty in 2003.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.