Biotechnology and its Applications

Unit 1 – The Cell

1. Membranes

1.1 Membrane Lipids

1.2 Cholesterol

1.3 Membrane Proteins

2. Proteins

2.1 Amino Acids

2.2 Protein Structure

2.3 The hydrophobic effect

2.4 A return to membranes

3. Cellular Transport

3.1 Membrane Transporters

3.2 Vesicular Transporters: Endocytosis

3.3 Receptor Fates

3.4 Lysosomes are for degradation, but are they safe?

4. Genes – The Blueprints for Proteins

4.1 Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids

4.2 From Genes to Proteins

4.2.1 Introduction to the Genetic Code

4.2.2 Genes

4.2.3 Transcription

4.2.4 Translation

5. Cell Growth

5.1 The Eukaryotic Cell Cycle

5.2 Growth Curves and Their Phases

5.3 Mathematics of the Growth Curve

5.4 Counting Cell Numbers

5.5 Counting Cell Mass

5.6 Scale-up

Unit 2 – Biotechnology in the Laboratory

6. Microbial Killing

6.1 The Gram Stain

6.2 Microbial Resistance to Killing

6.3 Sterilization, disinfection, and Sanitization

6.4 Microbial Cell Death

7. Cell Culture and the Eukaryotic Cells Used in Biotechnology

7.1 Adherent cells versus non-adherent cells

7.2 Primary Cells, Cancer Cells, Cell Lines



8. Fluorescence

8.1 Stokes’ experiments

8.2 Fluorophore properties

8.3 Fluorescence detection

8.4 FRET

9. Locating Transcriptional Control Regions – Deletion Analysis

9.1 An example of deletion analysis

10. Agarose Gels

10.1 Application of agarose gels: gel shift

10.2 Application of agarose gels: DNA Footprinting

10.3 Application of agarose gels: Restriction analysis

11. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

11.1 Melt

11.2 Anneal

11.3 Extend

11.4 PCR Loops

11.5 An Application of Traditional PCR

11.6 Traditional versus real-time PCR

11.7 Real-time PCR

12. Genetic Engineering

12.1 Plasmid Architecture

12.2 Molecular Cloning

12.3 A single plasmid is not enough

12.4 Spectrophotometry

12.5 What we have learned so far

Unit 3 – Biotechnology in the “Real World”

13. Gene Delivery

13.1 Gene Delivery Vehicles – an Overview

13.2 Gene Methods in Greater Detail

13.2.1 Viral Delivery Methods

13.2.2 Physical Delivery Methods

13.2.3 Chemical Delivery Methods



14. RNAi

14.1 Co-suppression

14.2 RNA Interference

14.3 miRNA

15. Gene Editing

15.1 CRISPR/Cas9

15.2 TALENs

15.3 ZNFs.

16. DNA Fingerprinting

16.1 Older DNA Fingerprinting Uses RFLPs

16.2 Newer DNA Fingerprinting Uses STRs



17. Fermentation, Beer, and Biofuels

17.1 Glycolysis

17.2 Fermentation

17.3 The production of beer

17.4 Fermentation to Produce Biofuels

18. Stem cells and tissue engineering

18.1 Potential

18.2 An Alternate View of Stem Cells

18.3 Using Stem Cells

18.4 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

18.5 Bioreactors

18.6 Polymeric Scaffolds

18.7 Bringing it all together: A tissue engineering application

19. Transgenics

19.1 Ice minus bacteria

19.2 Bt plants

19.3 Herbicide resistance

19.4 Tomatoes

19.5 Rice

19.6 Terminators and Traitors

20. Patents and Licenses

20.1 Types of Patents

20.2 Licenses

20.3 After a license is granted