Biotechnology and Food Quality
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Symposium
Description
Biotechnology and Food Quality focuses on the potential of biotechnology in quantitatively and qualitatively modifying agriculture.
The selection first offers information on the benefits of agricultural biotechnology on developed and developing countries, food quality education, and food quality, biotechnology, and the food company. Discussions focus on consumer concerns, demographic and social changes, scope and future role of food quality, and improvement of agricultural raw materials and processed foods. The manuscript then underscores how to make technology transfer work and the regulatory considerations of biotechnology.
The text examines the characterization and modification of maize storage proteins; genetic modification of traits of interest to consumers and processors; and omega-3 fatty acid improvements in plants. Topics include genetic engineering of fatty acid biosynthesis, cellular genetics, molecular biology, application of technology to food products, and genetic engineering of lysine-containing alpha zeins. Cell wall dynamics, prospects for the use of genetic engineering in the manipulation of ethylene biosynthesis and action in higher plants, and molecular interactions of contractile proteins are also elaborated.
The selection is a highly recommended source of data for biotechnologists, agriculturists, and food experts.
Table of Contents
Agricultural Biotechnology
Agricultural Biotechnology: The Benefits for Developed and Developing Countries
Food Quality Education
Food Quality, Biotechnology, and the Food Company
Making Technology Transfer Work
Biotechnology: Regulatory Considerations
Biology: Now Is the Time
Genetic Engineering and Food Quality
Characterization and Modification of Maize Storage Proteins
Genetic Modification of Traits of Interest to Consumers and Processors
Omega-3 Fatty Acid Improvements in Plants
Enhancing Meat Quality with Somatotropin (ST): Potentials, Limitations, and Future Research Needs
Summary
Molecular Components of Food
Cell Wall Dynamics
Prospects for the Use of Genetic Engineering in the Manipulation of Ethylene Biosynthesis and Action in Higher Plants
Tomato Fruit Polygalacturonase: Gene Regulation and Enzyme Function
Molecular Interactions of Contractile Proteins
Molecular Components of Food: Repartitioning Agents or Hormones
Summary
Evaluation of Food Quality
Model Non-Isotopic Hybridization Systems for Detection of Foodborne Bacteria: Preliminary Results and Future Prospects
Use of RFLPs Analysis to Improve Food Quality
Hybridoma Technology: The Golden Age and Beyond
Summary
Bioprocessing
Bioprocessing of Meats
Genetic Modification of Enzymes Used in Food Processing
Impact of Biotechnology on Vegetable Processing
Genetic Engineering of Lactic Starter Cultures
Production of Food Additives and Food Processing Enzymes by Recombinant DNA Technology
Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 25th August 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165325
About the Editor
Shain-dow Kung
Affiliations and Expertise
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Kowloon, Hong Kong and The University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.