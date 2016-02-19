Biotechnology and Food Quality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409902228, 9781483165325

Biotechnology and Food Quality

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Symposium

Editors: Shain-dow Kung Donald D. Bills Ralph Quatrano
eBook ISBN: 9781483165325
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th August 1989
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biotechnology and Food Quality focuses on the potential of biotechnology in quantitatively and qualitatively modifying agriculture.

The selection first offers information on the benefits of agricultural biotechnology on developed and developing countries, food quality education, and food quality, biotechnology, and the food company. Discussions focus on consumer concerns, demographic and social changes, scope and future role of food quality, and improvement of agricultural raw materials and processed foods. The manuscript then underscores how to make technology transfer work and the regulatory considerations of biotechnology.

The text examines the characterization and modification of maize storage proteins; genetic modification of traits of interest to consumers and processors; and omega-3 fatty acid improvements in plants. Topics include genetic engineering of fatty acid biosynthesis, cellular genetics, molecular biology, application of technology to food products, and genetic engineering of lysine-containing alpha zeins. Cell wall dynamics, prospects for the use of genetic engineering in the manipulation of ethylene biosynthesis and action in higher plants, and molecular interactions of contractile proteins are also elaborated.

The selection is a highly recommended source of data for biotechnologists, agriculturists, and food experts.

Table of Contents


Agricultural Biotechnology

Agricultural Biotechnology: The Benefits for Developed and Developing Countries

Food Quality Education

Food Quality, Biotechnology, and the Food Company

Making Technology Transfer Work

Biotechnology: Regulatory Considerations

Biology: Now Is the Time

Genetic Engineering and Food Quality

Characterization and Modification of Maize Storage Proteins

Genetic Modification of Traits of Interest to Consumers and Processors

Omega-3 Fatty Acid Improvements in Plants

Enhancing Meat Quality with Somatotropin (ST): Potentials, Limitations, and Future Research Needs

Summary

Molecular Components of Food

Cell Wall Dynamics

Prospects for the Use of Genetic Engineering in the Manipulation of Ethylene Biosynthesis and Action in Higher Plants

Tomato Fruit Polygalacturonase: Gene Regulation and Enzyme Function

Molecular Interactions of Contractile Proteins

Molecular Components of Food: Repartitioning Agents or Hormones

Summary

Evaluation of Food Quality

Model Non-Isotopic Hybridization Systems for Detection of Foodborne Bacteria: Preliminary Results and Future Prospects

Use of RFLPs Analysis to Improve Food Quality

Hybridoma Technology: The Golden Age and Beyond

Summary

Bioprocessing

Bioprocessing of Meats

Genetic Modification of Enzymes Used in Food Processing

Impact of Biotechnology on Vegetable Processing

Genetic Engineering of Lactic Starter Cultures

Production of Food Additives and Food Processing Enzymes by Recombinant DNA Technology

Summary




Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483165325

About the Editor

Shain-dow Kung

Affiliations and Expertise

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Kowloon, Hong Kong and The University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

Donald D. Bills

Ralph Quatrano

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.