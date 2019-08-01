Biotechnological Production of Bioactive Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Biotechnological Production of Bioactive Compounds provides insights on the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, solutions and practical challenges encountered in the fields of enzyme technology and nanobiotechnology for the production of bioactive materials with extra health benefits. As nanobiotechnology has improved the bioactive extraction process significantly, many bioactives, including bioflavonoids, omega-3 fatty acids, biopigments and low calorie sugar substitutes are a pivotal part of the food industry. The book highlights the production of extra health benefits “bioactives’’ from plants and microbes and explains how the extraction efficiency of bioactives molecules improves significantly with the recent advances in nanobiotechnology.
Researchers in the fields of biochemical engineering, biotechnology, bioremediation, environmental sustainability and those in pharma industries will find the information in this book very helpful and illuminating.
Key Features
- Outlines technological advances in bioactives extraction
- Covers bioflavonoids, biopigments, omega-3-fatty acids and low sugar substitutes
- Explains the mechanisms of Green cargo (biogenic nanoparticles) for the delivery of bioactive molecules
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate research students, teachers and researchers in the disciplines of biotechnology, biochemical engineering, agricultural and industrial microbiology, bioremediation, and environmental sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Technologies for extraction and production of bioactive compounds
2. Recovery and utilization of bioactives from food processing waste
3. Bioflavonoids: synthesis, functions and biotechnological applications
4. Bioactive peptides: synthesis, functions, and biotechnological applications
5. Biotechnological production of phytosteviosides and their potential applications
6. Biotechnological application of health promising bioactive molecules
7. Biotechnological production of high-value algal bioactive compounds
8. Biotechnological exploitation of cyanobacteria and microalgae for bioactive compounds
9. Microbial production of next-generation sweeteners from lignocellulosic biomass
10. Microbial production of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids
11. Fungal and bacterial Pigments: Secondary metabolites with wide applications
12. Biotechnological production and applications of ribonucleases
13. Green Nanotechnology for bioactive compounds delivery
14. Recent Trends in the Development of nanobioactive compounds and delivery systems
15. Nanotechnology for enhanced bioactivity of bioactive compounds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643230
About the Editor
Madan Verma
Dr. Madan Verma is a visiting researcher and professor in the Department of Biotechnology at Dr. Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Himachal Pradesh, India. Dr. Verma is an established senior researcher who has developed sustainable processes through his expertise in bioprocessing and nanobiotechnology. He employs nanotechnology approaches for enhancing the efficiency of various bioprocesses that have application in food biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and bioenergy sector. He has many internatiaonal and national awards to his credits. Dr. Verma has published 46 research articles in peer-reviwed journals, and 35 book chapters, and has edited 7 books on industrial biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Biotechnology, Dr YS Parmar University of Agriculture and Horticulture, Neri Campus, Hamirpur, India
Anuj Chandel
Dr. Anuj Chandel is a visiting researcher and professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena, University of São Paulo, Brazil. He has over 18 years’ experience working on process optimization and large-scale production of industrial enzymes and on the production of vaccine particles, biofuels, and membrane-based separation of fats, proteins, and viruses. His primary research interest is developing sustainable processes for bioconversion of lignocellulosics into renewable fuels and biochemicals by bridging the gap between research laboratories and industries. He has published 61 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 30 book chapters and has edited 7 books on industrial biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
USP-CAPES Visiting Researcher, Department of Biotechnology, Escola de Engenharia de Lorena (EEL), University of Sao Paulo, Brazil