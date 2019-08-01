Biotechnological Production of Bioactive Compounds provides insights on the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, solutions and practical challenges encountered in the fields of enzyme technology and nanobiotechnology for the production of bioactive materials with extra health benefits. As nanobiotechnology has improved the bioactive extraction process significantly, many bioactives, including bioflavonoids, omega-3 fatty acids, biopigments and low calorie sugar substitutes are a pivotal part of the food industry. The book highlights the production of extra health benefits “bioactives’’ from plants and microbes and explains how the extraction efficiency of bioactives molecules improves significantly with the recent advances in nanobiotechnology.

Researchers in the fields of biochemical engineering, biotechnology, bioremediation, environmental sustainability and those in pharma industries will find the information in this book very helpful and illuminating.