Biotechnological Innovations in Animal Productivity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750615112, 9781483293318

Biotechnological Innovations in Animal Productivity

1st Edition

Authors: BIOTOL B C Currell R C E Dam-Mieras
eBook ISBN: 9781483293318
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th December 1991
Page Count: 235
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biotechnological Innovations in Animal Productivity examines the application of biotechnology to animal production.

The book focuses on the use of contemporary biotechnology procedures on the different facets of animal production such as the reproductive capabilities of animals, their growth rates, and the ability of the farmer and veterinary services to prevent and cure infection. The text contains chapters that discuss topics on the manipulation of reproductive processes, endocrine regulation of the oestrous cycle, in vitro embryo production and manipulation, vaccines, and the production of transgenic (livestock) animals.

Biotechnologists, biologists, and livestock producers will find the book very insightful.

Table of Contents

INCLUDE: How to use an open learning text; Preface; Importance of transfer processes and mathematical modelling in process biotechnology; Conservation laws of mass and energy; Transport mechanisms of mass, energy and momentum; Dimensional analysis; Flow phenomena and flow regimes; The transport of heat; Mass transport; Introduction to mathematical modelling of biological processes; Modelling of microbiological processes and kinetic conversion rates; A generalised treatment of aerobic microbial growth and product formation; Kinetics of microbial processes; Responses to SAQs; Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
235
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483293318

About the Author

B C Currell

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Greenwich

R C E Dam-Mieras

Affiliations and Expertise

Open Universiteit of the Netherlands

Reviews

'I recommend it strongly...the questions and answers will be invaluable aids' 'Value for money...' BIOBOOKSHELF

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.