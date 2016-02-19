Biotechnological Advances in Processing Municipal Wastes for Fuels and Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511229, 9780815516262

Biotechnological Advances in Processing Municipal Wastes for Fuels and Chemicals

1st Edition

Editors: A. A. Antonopoulos
Authors: A. A. Antonopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780815516262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511229
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1987
Page Count: 510
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Proceedings of the Symposium on Biotechnological Advances in Processing Municipal Wastes for Fuels and Chemicals held in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 15-17, 1984, and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy's Division of Energy from Municipal Waste and by Argonne National Laboratory's Energy and Environmental Systems Division (Energy from Municipal Waste Program)

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1987
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516262
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511229

About the Editor

A. A. Antonopoulos

About the Author

A. A. Antonopoulos

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.