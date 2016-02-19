Biotechniques for Air Pollution Abatement and Odour Control Policies, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
The increasing concern for odour abatement, and more generally for reduction of air pollution, has caused a rapid growth in the development of air pollution control techniques, several of which are based on biological degradation of the polluting compounds.
This book presents a state-of-the-art overview of recent developments in biological techniques for air pollution control. It describes in detail processes for the prevention of odour nuisances and reduction of odour emissions. It also deals with process design and construction of equipment as well as with odour policy measurements at an international level.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 26th June 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875101
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A.J. Dragt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DHV Environment and Infrastructure, Amersfoort, The Netherlands
J. van Ham Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
TNO Study Centre for Environmental Research, Delft, The Netherlands