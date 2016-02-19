Biotechniques for Air Pollution Abatement and Odour Control Policies, Volume 51

Table of Contents

OPENING SESSION. Eröffnung des zweiten Symposiums biologische Verfahren zur Luftreinhaltung und Geruchsminderungsstrategien (L.A. Clarenburg). Opening address (A.J. Dragt). Conditions for a policy on stench (H.W. Riem). Gru&bgr;wort der Kommission Reinhaltung der Luft im VDI und DIN (B. Prinz). Review Paper: Process Technology of Biotechniques (S.P.P. Ottengraf, R.M.M. Diks). Review Paper: Mikrobiologische Aspekte der biologischen Abluftreinigung (K.H. Engesser). PROCESS DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION FOR BIOTECHNIQUES. Neue Optimierungsmöglichkeiten beim Biofilterverfahren (F. Sabo). Biologische Abluftreinigung mit einem intermittierend befeuchteten Tropfkörper (F. Wolff). Biopur: Alternative Packaging for Biological Systems (R. Oosting et al.). Das KCH-Biosolv-Verfahren in Kombination mit einem Biowäscher herkömmlicher Art - eine Verfahrensentwicklung zur Abluftreinigung für wasserlösliche und schwer wasserlösliche Schadstoffe (W. Poppe und E. Schippert). Bioscrubbing of Air Contaminated with High Concentrations of Hydrocarbons (H.J.G. Kok). NEW DEVELOPMENTS FOR IMPROVING BIOTECHNIQUES. Mikrobiologische Methoden zur Charakterisierung von Biofiltermaterialien (W. Rieneck). Bioluftfilter auf der Basis von Wei&bgr;fäulepilzen (A. Braun-Lüllemann et al.). Vergleichende Untersuchungen: Biofilter-oder Biomembranverfahren zur Reinigung lösemittelhaltiger Industrieabluft (K. Fischer). Membrane Bioreactor with Porous Hydrophobic Membranes for Waste-gas Treatment (S. Hartmans et al.). Optimierung von biologischen Abluftreinigungsanlagen an praktischen Beispielen (A. Windsperger). Experimentelle und theoretische Untersuchungen zum Stoffübergangs- und Eliminationsproze&bgr; von technischem Xylol in einem Biofiltersystem (H. Hardes und U. Werner). Biological Waste Gas Treatment with Integrated Adsorption for the Treatment of Fluctuating Concentrations (F.J. Weber and S. Hartmans). A Feasibility Study of Biological Waste-air Purification in a Cold Climate (J. Lehtomäki et al.). Biological Treatment of Waste Gases Containing Poorly-water-soluble Pollutants (M.T. Cesário et al.). BIOTECHNIQUES FOR ODOUR ABATEMENT: APPLICATIONS IN INDUSTRY. Recent experience with Biological Scrubbers for Air Pollution Control in Denmark (N.G. Hansen and K. Rindel). Behandlung gro&bgr;volumiger Abluftströme durch Biofilter, vorgestellt an Beispielen der Tabakindustrie (U. Kersting). Planung, Durchführung und erste Erfahrungen zum Biofilter Tierkörperbeseitigungsanlage Plattling (J. Huber). Geruchsminderung in der Fleischmehlindustrie - Suche nach optimalen Lösungen und Kontrollen (R.C. Oberthür). Organic Sulfur Compounds: Persistent Odourants in the Biological Treatment of Complex Waste Gases (H. van Langenhove et al.). Biofilters for Sewer Pump Station Vents: Influence of Matrix Formulations on the Capacity and Efficiency of Odorant Removal by an Experimental Biofilter (R.C. Clark and A.U. Wnorowski). Biofiltersysteme zur Geruchsbeseitigung und zur Reduzierung von Organika-Emissionen auf Kläranlagen und in der chemischen Industrie (H.-J. Mildenberger). Emissionsminderung in Ölmühlen durch Biofilter - Erfahrungsbericht (D. Eitner). MIXED SOLUTIONS FOR AIR POLLUTION ABATEMENT IN INDUSTRY. Application of Regenerative Incineration for Odour Abatement (A. Jol and D. Jansen). Treatment of Process Emissions to Air for Odour Reduction (J. Tilma et al.). Odour Characterization and Control of Volatile Odoriferous Compounds in Coke and Steel Industries (J. Hermia et al.). Absorptive Abluftreinigung und anaerobe Abwasserreinigung: erste Ergebnisse einer neuen Verfahrenskombination (R. Kreikenbohm). INTENSIVE STOCK BREEDING: PRACTICE OF ODOUR ABATEMENT. Stand der Technik bei der biologischen Abluftreinigung in der Intensivtierhaltung (S. Schirz). A Minimum-cost Biofilter for Reducing Aerial Emissions from a Broiler Chicken House (C.C. Pearson et al.). Ammoniakentfernung aus Stallabluft in der intensiven Tierhaltung (T.G.M. Demmers). REMOVAL OF SPECIFIC COMPONENTS IN INDUSTRIAL SITUATIONS. Reinigung formaldehydhaltiger Abluft in einer Pilotanlage unter Einsatz einer "Start-Kultur" (R. Bronnenmeier und M. Menner). Abscheidung von Formaldehyd aus der Abluft im Biofilter (J. Mackowiak). Biotechnologische Behandlung phenol- und formaldehydhaltiger Abluft (W. Huckschlag). Einsatz eines chlorphenolverwertenden Bakterienstammes zur Abluftreinigung im Biofilter (K. Fritsche und U. Lechner). Neue Einsatzgebiete biologischer Filteranlagen: Gie&bgr;erei-Bereich und Lösemittelabscheidung (A.M. Demiriz). Ermittlung der Eliminationsleistung eines Biofilters bei der Behandlung von Ethylacetatablüften - halbtechnische Pilotanlage (F.J. Nolte). Behandlung lösemittelhaltiger Abluft mit Hilfe van Biofiltern (H.H.F Oude Luttighuis). Biotechnological Removal of Ethene from Waste Gases (B. de Heyder et al.). Biodegradability of the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Emissions from the Food, Drink and Metal Degreasing Industries (N.R. Passant et al.). ODOUR CONTROL POLICIES. From This Day Onwards (C.E.P. Dönszelmann). Policy Options for a Reduction in Odour Nuisance (J.I. Walpot). Odour Control in the U.K. (M.J. Woodfield and B. Pain). Methoden der Geruchserhebung und Geruchsbewertung in Nordrhein- Westfalen (B. Prinz). Strategien zur Bekämpfung von Geruchsbelästigungen in der Schweiz (M. Hangartner). Der Stand bei der Bestimmung von Geruchsimmissionen in den neuen Ländern der Bundesrepublik Deutschland (W. Thiele). Odour Abatement Policies in Denmark (K. Boholt). Coping with Odorant Concentrations and Odour Annoyance by Manure (P.M. Cavalini). Odour Control Policy in a Complex Situation, an Industry View (H.J.A. Vermijs). Rechtliche Möglichkeiten zur Bekämpfung von Geruchsbelastungen aus Österreichischer Sicht (K. Weber). OLFACTOMETRY. A Long-duration Ring Test of Olfactometers (H. Harssema and P. Heeres). Olfaktometer - ein Geräte- und Verfahrensvergleich (H. Mannebeck und M. Paduch). Ein hochpräzises Olfaktometer zur Bestimmung des Abgasgeruchs von Dieselmotoren (R. Pauli et al.). Olfactometric Characterization of Odour Generation Potential of Piggery Manure Samples (F. van Wassenhove et al.). The Relationship between the Exposure to Odours of Several Industrial Activities and the Odour Annoyance (T. Fast). Measurement of Emissions over Surface Areas using the Hood Method (H.J. van Belois and C.J.M. Anzion). Assessment of Odour Nuisance Problems in Flanders: A Practical Approach (M. Moortgat et al.). AUTHOR INDEX. SUBJECT INDEX