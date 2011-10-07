Biosynthesis of Vitamins in Plants Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123858535, 9780123858542

Biosynthesis of Vitamins in Plants Part B, Volume 59

1st Edition

Vitamins B6, B8, B9, C, E, K

Serial Volume Editors: Fabrice Rebeille Roland Douce
eBook ISBN: 9780123858542
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123858535
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 2011
Page Count: 337
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors to Volume 59

Preface

Vitamins: a plant affair

Contents of volumes 35-58

Vitamin B6 in Plants: More Than Meets the Eye

I. Introduction

II. Biological Functions and Requirements

III. Distribution

IV. Biosynthesis and Cellular Location of the Pathways

V. Regulation, Turnover and Catabolism

VI. Impact of the Vitamin on Plant Physiology and Development

VII. Comparison with Other Autotrophic Non-Plant Organisms

VIII. Engineering the Pathway for Nutritional Enhancement

IX. Conclusions

Biotin (Vitamin B8) Synthesis in Plants

I. Introduction

II. The Biosynthetic Pathway

III. Protein Biotinylation

IV. Concluding Remarks

Metabolism of Folates in Plants

I. Folates Structure

II. Biological Functions of Folates: C1-Metabolism and Beyond

III. Folate Synthesis, Turnover and Homeostasis in Plants

IV. Folate Synthesis in Other Autotrophs

V. Physiology of Folate in Human Health and Disease

VI. Folate Biofortification in Plants

Vitamin C: The Metabolism and Functions of Ascorbic Acid in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Ascorbate Biosynthesis: The D-Mannose/L-Galactose (Man/L-Gal) Pathway

III. Are There Multiple Pathways for Ascorbate Biosynthesis?

IV. The Control of Ascorbate Biosynthesis and Pathway Engineering

V. Ascorbate Catabolism

VI. Ascorbate Transport and Subcellular Compartmentation

VII. Ascorbate Conjugates

VIII. The Redox Reactions of Ascorbate

IX. The Functions of Ascorbate

X. Conclusions

Vitamin E

I. A Brief History of Vitamin E Research

II. Structure and Chemistry of Tocochromanols and Vitamin E

III. Tocochromanol Distribution in Plant Tissues and Foods

IV. Vitamin E Requirement in Humans and Biological Functions

V. The Tocochromanol Pathway in Photosynthetic Organisms

VI. Biochemical Genomics Enabled the Cloning of Tocochromanol Pathway Enzymes

VII. Engineering Multiple Steps of the Pathway and Application to Agricultural Crops

VIII. Potential for Breeding Plants with Improved Vitamin E Content

IX. Progress in Elucidating Tocochromanol Functions in Photosynthetic Organisms

Vitamin K1 (Phylloquinone): Function, Enzymes and Genes

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Chemistry of Vitamin K

III. Biochemical Roles of Vitamin K

IV. Detection and Distribution of Phylloquinone in Plants

V. Phylloquinone Biosynthesis in Plants

VI. Evolution of Naphthoquinone Biosynthesis in Photosynthetic Eukaryotes

VII. Phylloquinone Turnover

VIII. Engineering of Phylloquinone in Plants

IX. Concluding Remarks

Author Index

Subject Index

Fabrice Rébeillé

Roland Douce

Description

Edited by Jean-Claude Kader and Michel Delseny and supported by an international Editorial Board, Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This eclectic volume features reviews on cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike.

Key Features

  • Publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences
  • The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology
  • Reviews cutting-edge topics of interest to postgraduates and researchers alike

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Fabrice Rebeille Serial Volume Editor

Roland Douce Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Grenoble, France

