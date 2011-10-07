Biosynthesis of Vitamins in Plants Part B, Volume 59
1st Edition
Vitamins B6, B8, B9, C, E, K
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors to Volume 59
Preface
Vitamins: a plant affair
Contents of volumes 35-58
Vitamin B6 in Plants: More Than Meets the Eye
I. Introduction
II. Biological Functions and Requirements
III. Distribution
IV. Biosynthesis and Cellular Location of the Pathways
V. Regulation, Turnover and Catabolism
VI. Impact of the Vitamin on Plant Physiology and Development
VII. Comparison with Other Autotrophic Non-Plant Organisms
VIII. Engineering the Pathway for Nutritional Enhancement
IX. Conclusions
Biotin (Vitamin B8) Synthesis in Plants
I. Introduction
II. The Biosynthetic Pathway
III. Protein Biotinylation
IV. Concluding Remarks
Metabolism of Folates in Plants
I. Folates Structure
II. Biological Functions of Folates: C1-Metabolism and Beyond
III. Folate Synthesis, Turnover and Homeostasis in Plants
IV. Folate Synthesis in Other Autotrophs
V. Physiology of Folate in Human Health and Disease
VI. Folate Biofortification in Plants
Vitamin C: The Metabolism and Functions of Ascorbic Acid in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Ascorbate Biosynthesis: The D-Mannose/L-Galactose (Man/L-Gal) Pathway
III. Are There Multiple Pathways for Ascorbate Biosynthesis?
IV. The Control of Ascorbate Biosynthesis and Pathway Engineering
V. Ascorbate Catabolism
VI. Ascorbate Transport and Subcellular Compartmentation
VII. Ascorbate Conjugates
VIII. The Redox Reactions of Ascorbate
IX. The Functions of Ascorbate
X. Conclusions
Vitamin E
I. A Brief History of Vitamin E Research
II. Structure and Chemistry of Tocochromanols and Vitamin E
III. Tocochromanol Distribution in Plant Tissues and Foods
IV. Vitamin E Requirement in Humans and Biological Functions
V. The Tocochromanol Pathway in Photosynthetic Organisms
VI. Biochemical Genomics Enabled the Cloning of Tocochromanol Pathway Enzymes
VII. Engineering Multiple Steps of the Pathway and Application to Agricultural Crops
VIII. Potential for Breeding Plants with Improved Vitamin E Content
IX. Progress in Elucidating Tocochromanol Functions in Photosynthetic Organisms
Vitamin K1 (Phylloquinone): Function, Enzymes and Genes
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Chemistry of Vitamin K
III. Biochemical Roles of Vitamin K
IV. Detection and Distribution of Phylloquinone in Plants
V. Phylloquinone Biosynthesis in Plants
VI. Evolution of Naphthoquinone Biosynthesis in Photosynthetic Eukaryotes
VII. Phylloquinone Turnover
VIII. Engineering of Phylloquinone in Plants
IX. Concluding Remarks
Author Index
Subject Index
Fabrice Rébeillé
Roland Douce
ISSN 0065-2296
Volume 59 • Number Suppl C • 2011
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 7th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858535
