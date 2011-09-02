Biosynthesis of Vitamins in Plants Part A, Volume 58
1st Edition
Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5
Table of Contents
Preface
Vitamins: a plant affair
Carotenoids
Abbreviations
I. Biological Function
II. Distribution
III. Carotenoid Biosynthesis
IV. Regulation of Carotenoid Biosynthesis
V. Nutrition
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)
I. Introduction
II. Thiamine Biosynthesis
III. TDP-dependent Enzymes in Plants
IV. Thiamine Transport, Distribution and Storage in Plant Tissues
V. Role of Thiamine in the Sensing, Response and Adaptation to Plant Stress
VI. Practical Aspects and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Biosynthesis of Vitamin B2 and Flavocoenzymes in Plants
I. Introduction
II. A Single Plant Enzyme, RibAB Generates Both Committed Precursors for the Riboflavin Pathway
III. Deaminase/Reductase
IV. Lumazine Synthase
V. Riboflavin Synthase
VI. Riboflavin Kinase and FAD Synthetase
VII. Cellular Topology of Flavocoenzyme Biosynthesis in Plants
VIII. Regulation of Riboflavin Biosynthesis
IX. Excretion and Enhanced Formation of Riboflavin by Iron-Deficient Roots
X. Evolution of Flavocoenzyme Biosynthesis Enzymes in Plants
XI. Riboflavin Biosynthetic Enzymes as Potential Herbicide Targets
XII. Riboflavin and Plant Resistance
XIII. Biosynthesis of 5-deaza-7,8-didemethyl-8-hydroxy-riboflavin in Algae
XIV. Conclusions
Biosynthesis of NAD and Its Manipulation in Plants☆
I. Introduction
II. NAD in Human Nutrition and Health
III. NAD in Plant Biology
IV. Compartmentation and Transport of NAD in Plants
V. Plant Pathways of NAD Synthesis and Recycling
VI. Manipulating NAD Contents in Plants
VII. Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Pantothenate Biosynthesis in Higher Plants
I. Biological Function and Requirements
II. Distribution in Plants
III. Biosynthetic Pathway and Location of the Pathway
IV. Regulation, Turnover, and Metabolism
V. Major Differences to Eubacteria and Other Prototrophic Organisms
VI. Engineering the Pathway
VII. Conclusion
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on cutting-edge topics on BIOSYNTHESIS OF VITAMINS IN PLANTS.
Key Features
- Covers cutting-edge topics on BIOSYNTHESIS OF VITAMINS IN PLANTS
- Each chapter covers biological functions and requirements, distribution, Biosynthesis and location of the pathway, regulation, turnover and catabolism, Main differences with other autotrophic organisms, and engineering the pathway for nutritional enhancement
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 2nd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864802
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864796
