Biosynthesis of Vitamins in Plants Part A, Volume 58

Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5

Table of Contents

Preface

Vitamins: a plant affair

Carotenoids

Abbreviations

I. Biological Function

II. Distribution

III. Carotenoid Biosynthesis

IV. Regulation of Carotenoid Biosynthesis

V. Nutrition

VI. Conclusions

Acknowledgements

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

I. Introduction

II. Thiamine Biosynthesis

III. TDP-dependent Enzymes in Plants

IV. Thiamine Transport, Distribution and Storage in Plant Tissues

V. Role of Thiamine in the Sensing, Response and Adaptation to Plant Stress

VI. Practical Aspects and Future Perspectives

Acknowledgements

Biosynthesis of Vitamin B2 and Flavocoenzymes in Plants

I. Introduction

II. A Single Plant Enzyme, RibAB Generates Both Committed Precursors for the Riboflavin Pathway

III. Deaminase/Reductase

IV. Lumazine Synthase

V. Riboflavin Synthase

VI. Riboflavin Kinase and FAD Synthetase

VII. Cellular Topology of Flavocoenzyme Biosynthesis in Plants

VIII. Regulation of Riboflavin Biosynthesis

IX. Excretion and Enhanced Formation of Riboflavin by Iron-Deficient Roots

X. Evolution of Flavocoenzyme Biosynthesis Enzymes in Plants

XI. Riboflavin Biosynthetic Enzymes as Potential Herbicide Targets

XII. Riboflavin and Plant Resistance

XIII. Biosynthesis of 5-deaza-7,8-didemethyl-8-hydroxy-riboflavin in Algae

XIV. Conclusions

Biosynthesis of NAD and Its Manipulation in Plants☆

I. Introduction

II. NAD in Human Nutrition and Health

III. NAD in Plant Biology

IV. Compartmentation and Transport of NAD in Plants

V. Plant Pathways of NAD Synthesis and Recycling

VI. Manipulating NAD Contents in Plants

VII. Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgements

Pantothenate Biosynthesis in Higher Plants

I. Biological Function and Requirements

II. Distribution in Plants

III. Biosynthetic Pathway and Location of the Pathway

IV. Regulation, Turnover, and Metabolism

V. Major Differences to Eubacteria and Other Prototrophic Organisms

VI. Engineering the Pathway

VII. Conclusion

Description

Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on cutting-edge topics on BIOSYNTHESIS OF VITAMINS IN PLANTS.

Key Features

  • Covers cutting-edge topics on BIOSYNTHESIS OF VITAMINS IN PLANTS
  • Each chapter covers biological functions and requirements, distribution, Biosynthesis and location of the pathway, regulation, turnover and catabolism, Main differences with other autotrophic organisms, and engineering the pathway for nutritional enhancement

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

