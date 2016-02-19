Biosynthesis of Aromatic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080117201, 9781483164373

Biosynthesis of Aromatic Compounds

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 2nd Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, Vienna, 21–24 April 1965

Editors: G. Billek
eBook ISBN: 9781483164373
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biosynthesis of Aromatic Compounds is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the Second Meeting of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies in Vienna, on April 21-24, 1965.
This volume is based on lectures given at the symposium and covers the studies made on the biosynthesis of aromatic compounds. The first part discusses the biosynthetic intermediates in polyketide biosynthesis in connection with the biosynthesis of fatty acids; it also notes the biosynthesis of coumarins that form from derivatives of carbohydrate metabolism. Other results concerning the biosynthesis of benzoic acids and on compounds such as substituted benzaldehydes and benzylalcohols are presented. Another paper shows that when species of mycobacteria are grown under iron-deficient conditions, salicylic acid can be produced. The second part focuses on studies made on the biosynthesis of aromatic compounds that contain hetero atoms. The formation of aromatic systems in alkaloids and the biosynthesis of some alkaloids based on aromatic precursors are analyzed. The book explains that some flavor compounds such as mustard oils are the product of enzymatic hydrolysis of thioglucosides, and then notes that the biogenetic schemes of Mentzer et al. concerning another study are not suitable as working hypotheses.
This collection can be read profitably by chemists, biochemists, and academicians involved in aromatic compound researches.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I

1. Biosynthetic Intermediates in Polyketide Biosynthesis

2. Biosynthesis of Coumarins

3. Recent Investigations on the Biosynthesis of Flavonoids

4. Biosynthesis of Plant Stilbenes

5. Biosynthesis of C6-C1 Compounds

6. Biosynthesis of Salicylic Acid by Mycobacterium smegmatis

7. The Incorporation of p-Hydroxybenzoic acid into Lignins

8. Biosynthese de la Vitamine K2(45)H par des Extraits Acellulaires de Mycobacterium phlei

9. Microbial Aromatization of Steroids

Part II

10. On the Formation of Aromatic Systems in Alkaloids

11. Biosynthesis of Some Alkaloids Based upon Aromatic Precursors

12. Biosynthesis of Taxiphyllin in Taxus

13. Biosynthesis of Mustard Oil Glucosides

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164373

About the Editor

G. Billek

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.