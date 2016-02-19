Biosynthesis of Antibiotics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955302, 9780323159197

Biosynthesis of Antibiotics

1st Edition

Editors: J Snell
eBook ISBN: 9780323159197
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 246
Description

Biosynthesis of Antibiotics, Volume I focuses on research conducted on the properties, compositions, and chemical reactions of antibiotics. Composed of contributions of authors, the book discusses the microbial processes for the preparation of radioactive antibiotics. Areas of discussions include an introduction; microbial methods used in the preparation of radioactive antibiotics; and the presence of radioactive antibiotics prepared through microbial processes. The volume also focuses on the biosynthesis of penicillin and cephalosporins. Areas of interest include biosynthesis of penicillins; penicillin acylases; and cephalosporin C biosynthesis. The text also provides information on the biosynthesis of tetracycline antibiotics, streptomycin, and macrolide antibiotics. Numerical representations and schematic diagrams are presented to show the properties, compositions, and chemical reactions of antibiotics when exposed to varying conditions. This volume is a great source of data for workers, graduate students, and faculties of biological sciences in the conduct of academic and industrial research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Microbial Processes for the Preparation of Radioactive Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. Microbial Methods Used in the Preparation of Radioactive Antibiotics

III. Some Radioactive Antibiotics Prepared by Microbial Processes

IV. Summary

References

2. Biosynthesis of Penicillins and Cephalosporins

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of Penicillins by Penicillium

III. Penicillin Acylases

IV. New Penicillins

V. Penicillin Ν Biosynthesis by Cephalosporium and Emericellopsis

VI. Cephalosporin C Biosynthesis by Cephalosporium

VII. Derivatives of Cephalosporin C (New Cephalosporins)

VIII. Enzymes Which Act on Cephalosporin C

IX. Hypothetical Pathway of Cephalosporin C and Penicillin Biosynthesis

X. Summary

References

3. Biosynthesis of Tetracycline Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Origin of Carbon Atoms in the Tetracycline Molecule

IV. Mechanisms and Intermediates

V. Cell-Free Systems

VI. Summary

References

4. Biosynthesis of Streptomycin

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis of Streptidine

III. Biosynthesis of 2-Deoxy-2-methylamino-L-glucose

IV. Biosynthesis of Streptose

V. Transglycosylation Reactions in the Formation of Streptomycin

References

5. Biosynthesis of Polyacetylenes in Fungi

I. Introduction

II. Precursor Units

III. Origin of Triple Bonds

IV. Dynamics of Polyacetylene Synthesis

V. Prospects

References

6. Biochemistry of the Macrolide Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. Structural Variation within the Macrolide Group

III. Mechanisms Implicated in Macrolide Biogenesis

IV. Sources of the Macrolide Precursors

V. Biological Role of the Macrolides

References

Author Index

Subject Index

