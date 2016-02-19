Biosynthesis of Antibiotics
1st Edition
Description
Biosynthesis of Antibiotics, Volume I focuses on research conducted on the properties, compositions, and chemical reactions of antibiotics. Composed of contributions of authors, the book discusses the microbial processes for the preparation of radioactive antibiotics. Areas of discussions include an introduction; microbial methods used in the preparation of radioactive antibiotics; and the presence of radioactive antibiotics prepared through microbial processes. The volume also focuses on the biosynthesis of penicillin and cephalosporins. Areas of interest include biosynthesis of penicillins; penicillin acylases; and cephalosporin C biosynthesis. The text also provides information on the biosynthesis of tetracycline antibiotics, streptomycin, and macrolide antibiotics. Numerical representations and schematic diagrams are presented to show the properties, compositions, and chemical reactions of antibiotics when exposed to varying conditions. This volume is a great source of data for workers, graduate students, and faculties of biological sciences in the conduct of academic and industrial research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Microbial Processes for the Preparation of Radioactive Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Methods Used in the Preparation of Radioactive Antibiotics
III. Some Radioactive Antibiotics Prepared by Microbial Processes
IV. Summary
References
2. Biosynthesis of Penicillins and Cephalosporins
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Penicillins by Penicillium
III. Penicillin Acylases
IV. New Penicillins
V. Penicillin Ν Biosynthesis by Cephalosporium and Emericellopsis
VI. Cephalosporin C Biosynthesis by Cephalosporium
VII. Derivatives of Cephalosporin C (New Cephalosporins)
VIII. Enzymes Which Act on Cephalosporin C
IX. Hypothetical Pathway of Cephalosporin C and Penicillin Biosynthesis
X. Summary
References
3. Biosynthesis of Tetracycline Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Origin of Carbon Atoms in the Tetracycline Molecule
IV. Mechanisms and Intermediates
V. Cell-Free Systems
VI. Summary
References
4. Biosynthesis of Streptomycin
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Streptidine
III. Biosynthesis of 2-Deoxy-2-methylamino-L-glucose
IV. Biosynthesis of Streptose
V. Transglycosylation Reactions in the Formation of Streptomycin
References
5. Biosynthesis of Polyacetylenes in Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Precursor Units
III. Origin of Triple Bonds
IV. Dynamics of Polyacetylene Synthesis
V. Prospects
References
6. Biochemistry of the Macrolide Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Structural Variation within the Macrolide Group
III. Mechanisms Implicated in Macrolide Biogenesis
IV. Sources of the Macrolide Precursors
V. Biological Role of the Macrolides
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159197