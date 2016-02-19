Lactation: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume II, Biosynthesis and Secretion of Milk/Diseases, is part of a three-volume treatise containing a total of 28 chapters. The present volume is devoted to the functioning of the mammary gland in the synthesis and secretion of milk. Emphasis has been placed on studies which have described on a biochemical and molecular basis the operation of the pathways and structures involved in the biosynthesis of milk in the functional secretory cells of the mammary gland and the diseases of lactation that can affect them. The volume is organized into two parts. Part I on the biosynthesis of milk covers topics such as the general metabolism associated with the synthesis of milk; biosynthesis of milk fat and milk proteins; biochemistry of lactose and related carbohydrates; and cell structure relating to the formation and secretion of milk. Part II on diseases of the mammary gland and lactation includes studies on the clinical endocrinology of prolactin, microbial diseases of the mammary gland, ketosis, and mouse mammary tumors.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface xi

Contents of Other Volumes

Part I. Biosynthesis of Milk

Chapter One / General Metabolism Associated with the Synthesis of Milk

I. Introduction

II. Cytological and Biochemical Interrelationships

III. Intermediary Metabolism of the Mammary Gland

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter Two / Biosynthesis of Milk Fat

I. Introduction

II. De Novo Fatty Acid Synthesis

III. Triglyceride Synthesis

IV. Synthesis of Other Milk Lipids

References

Chapter Three / Biochemistry of Lactose and Related Carbohydrates

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry of Lactose

III. Biochemistry of Carbohydrates Other than Lactose

IV. Summary

References

Chapter Four / Biosynthesis of the Milk Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Origin of the Milk Proteins

III. Overall Mechanism of Protein Synthesis

IV. Studies on the Pathway of Milk Protein Synthesis

V. Cellular Structures for Milk Protein Synthesis

VI. Cellular Control Mechanisms

VII. Control Mechanisms in Milk Protein Synthesis

VIII. Biological Functions of the Milk Proteins

IX. Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter Five / Cytological Aspects of Milk Formation and Secretion

I. Introduction

II. Cell Structure—Milk Synthesis and Secretion

III. Variation among Alveoli in the Lactating Gland

References

Chapter Six / Membranes of the Mammary Gland

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Isolation

III. Membrane Composition

IV. Membrane-Bound Enzymes of Milk Synthesis

V. Role of Membranes in Milk Secretion

VI. Concluding Remarks

VII. Addendum

References

Part II. Diseases of the Mammary Gland and Lactation

Chapter Seven / Pathophysiology of Prolaetin Secretion in Man

I. Introduction

II. Evidence Concerning the Nature of Human Prolaetin

III. Assays for Human Prolaetin in Serum

IV. Hypothalamic Regulation of Prolaetin Secretion in Man

V. Clinical Disorders of Prolactin Secretion

VI. Gynecomastia

VII. Possible Extramammary Actions of Prolactin

References

Chapter Eight / Microbial Diseases of the Mammary Gland

I. Description, Incidence, and Causal Organisms

II. Establishment of Infection

III. Response of the Mammary Gland to Infection

IV. Effect of Infection on Milk Secretion

References

Chapter Nine / Ketosis

I. General Aspects

II. Glucose Metabolism

III. Lipid Metabolism

IV. Ketone Body Metabolism

V. Role of the Endocrine Glands

VI. Nutritional Aspects

VII. Therapy

VIII. Prevention

References

Chapter Ten / Parturient Hypocalcemia, Hypomagnesemia, Mastitis-Metritis-Agalactia Complex of Swine

I. Parturient Hypocalcemia

II. Hypomagnesemia

III. Mastitis-Metritis-Agalactia Complex of Swine (MMA)

References

Chapter Eleven / Mammary Tumors in Mice

I. Introduction

II. Inbred Strains and Preneoplastic and Neoplastic Mammary Lesions

III. Factors Influencing Mammary Neoplasia in Mice

IV. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Author Index

Subject Index