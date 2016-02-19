Biosynthesis and Secretion of Milk / Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Lactation: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume II, Biosynthesis and Secretion of Milk/Diseases, is part of a three-volume treatise containing a total of 28 chapters. The present volume is devoted to the functioning of the mammary gland in the synthesis and secretion of milk. Emphasis has been placed on studies which have described on a biochemical and molecular basis the operation of the pathways and structures involved in the biosynthesis of milk in the functional secretory cells of the mammary gland and the diseases of lactation that can affect them.
The volume is organized into two parts. Part I on the biosynthesis of milk covers topics such as the general metabolism associated with the synthesis of milk; biosynthesis of milk fat and milk proteins; biochemistry of lactose and related carbohydrates; and cell structure relating to the formation and secretion of milk. Part II on diseases of the mammary gland and lactation includes studies on the clinical endocrinology of prolactin, microbial diseases of the mammary gland, ketosis, and mouse mammary tumors.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface xi
Contents of Other Volumes
Part I. Biosynthesis of Milk
Chapter One / General Metabolism Associated with the Synthesis of Milk
I. Introduction
II. Cytological and Biochemical Interrelationships
III. Intermediary Metabolism of the Mammary Gland
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter Two / Biosynthesis of Milk Fat
I. Introduction
II. De Novo Fatty Acid Synthesis
III. Triglyceride Synthesis
IV. Synthesis of Other Milk Lipids
References
Chapter Three / Biochemistry of Lactose and Related Carbohydrates
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of Lactose
III. Biochemistry of Carbohydrates Other than Lactose
IV. Summary
References
Chapter Four / Biosynthesis of the Milk Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Origin of the Milk Proteins
III. Overall Mechanism of Protein Synthesis
IV. Studies on the Pathway of Milk Protein Synthesis
V. Cellular Structures for Milk Protein Synthesis
VI. Cellular Control Mechanisms
VII. Control Mechanisms in Milk Protein Synthesis
VIII. Biological Functions of the Milk Proteins
IX. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter Five / Cytological Aspects of Milk Formation and Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Cell Structure—Milk Synthesis and Secretion
III. Variation among Alveoli in the Lactating Gland
References
Chapter Six / Membranes of the Mammary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Isolation
III. Membrane Composition
IV. Membrane-Bound Enzymes of Milk Synthesis
V. Role of Membranes in Milk Secretion
VI. Concluding Remarks
VII. Addendum
References
Part II. Diseases of the Mammary Gland and Lactation
Chapter Seven / Pathophysiology of Prolaetin Secretion in Man
I. Introduction
II. Evidence Concerning the Nature of Human Prolaetin
III. Assays for Human Prolaetin in Serum
IV. Hypothalamic Regulation of Prolaetin Secretion in Man
V. Clinical Disorders of Prolactin Secretion
VI. Gynecomastia
VII. Possible Extramammary Actions of Prolactin
References
Chapter Eight / Microbial Diseases of the Mammary Gland
I. Description, Incidence, and Causal Organisms
II. Establishment of Infection
III. Response of the Mammary Gland to Infection
IV. Effect of Infection on Milk Secretion
References
Chapter Nine / Ketosis
I. General Aspects
II. Glucose Metabolism
III. Lipid Metabolism
IV. Ketone Body Metabolism
V. Role of the Endocrine Glands
VI. Nutritional Aspects
VII. Therapy
VIII. Prevention
References
Chapter Ten / Parturient Hypocalcemia, Hypomagnesemia, Mastitis-Metritis-Agalactia Complex of Swine
I. Parturient Hypocalcemia
II. Hypomagnesemia
III. Mastitis-Metritis-Agalactia Complex of Swine (MMA)
References
Chapter Eleven / Mammary Tumors in Mice
I. Introduction
II. Inbred Strains and Preneoplastic and Neoplastic Mammary Lesions
III. Factors Influencing Mammary Neoplasia in Mice
IV. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
