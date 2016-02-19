Biosynthesis & Integration of Cell Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750615068, 9781483297323

Biosynthesis & Integration of Cell Metabolism

1st Edition

Authors: B C Currell R C E Dam-Mieras
eBook ISBN: 9781483297323
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th February 1992
Page Count: 260
Description

Biotechnology by Open Learning: Biosynthesis and the Integration of Cell Metabolism focuses on the structure and activities of cells, including nitrogen fixation, biosynthesis, and metabolic pathways.

The manuscript takes a look at precursor molecules for biosynthesis, uptake of nutrients, and nitrogen and sulfur assimilation. Discussions focus on the importance of nitrogen fixation in nature, assimilation of sulfate, ammonia, nitrate, and molecular nitrogen, passive diffusion through protein channels, nutritional requirements of cells, and membranes as permeability barriers. The book then explores amino acid and nucleotide biosynthesis and biosynthesis of lipids. Topics include commercial importance of polysaccharides of micro-organisms, biosynthesis of disaccharides, oligosaccharides and polysaccharides, occurrence of carbohydrates in living systems, and metabolic links between amino acid biosynthesis and the biosynthesis of purines and pyrimidines.

The text examines the integration and regulation of metabolism and control of metabolic pathway flux, including patterns of regulation of metabolic pathways, coupling agents in metabolism, integration and regulation of metabolism, and maintenance of metabolic homeostasis through energy coupling.

The manuscript is a valuable source of data for biotechnologists and researchers interested in biosynthesis and integration of cell metabolism.

Table of Contents


How to Use an Open Learning Text

Preface

1 Introduction

2 Uptake of Nutrients

3 Nitrogen and Sulfur Assimilation

4 Amino Acid and Nucleotide Biosynthesis

5 The Biosynthesis of Lipids

6 The Biosynthesis of Carbohydrates

7 The Integration and Regulation of Metabolism

8 Control of Metabolic Pathway Flux

Responses to SAQs

Appendices 1,2,3

About the Author

B C Currell

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Greenwich

R C E Dam-Mieras

Affiliations and Expertise

Open Universiteit of the Netherlands

Reviews

'A first rate course in self-instruction' - BIOTECHNOLOGY

