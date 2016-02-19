Biosynthesis and biodegradation of wood components
Biosynthesis and Biodegradation of Wood Components is a comprehensive account of the biosynthesis and biodegradation of wood and wood components. Topics covered range from the localization of polysaccharides and lignins in wood cell walls to the metabolism and synthetic function of cambial tissue, along with the function of cell organelles in the biosynthesis of cell wall components. The biosynthesis of plant cell wall polysaccharides is also discussed. This book is comprised of 22 chapters and begins with an overview of the structure of wood, with emphasis on three aspects of sections of wood: the cross or transverse section, the tangential section, and the radial section or face. The following chapters deal with the structure and chemistry of the major components of wood cell walls; the metabolism and synthetic function of cambial tissue; the function of organelles involved in biosynthesis; and the biosynthesis both of the major cell wall components of wood (cellulose, hemicelluloses, and lignins) and of wood extractives. The microbial degradation of cell wall components and aromatic extractives of wood is also considered, together with the microorganisms involved in lignin biodegradation as well as the physiology and biochemistry of degradation by white-rot fungi. This monograph will be of interest to biochemists as well as students and researchers in biochemistry.
1. Structure of Wood
I. General
II. The Cells of Wood
III. The Wood Cell Wall
References
2. Localization of Polysaccharides in Wood Cell Walls
I. Introduction
II. Polysaccharides of Different Cell Types
III. Polysaccharides of Different Cell Wall Layers of Tracheids and Libriform Fibers
IV. Polysaccharides of Reaction Wood Cell Walls
V. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Localization of Lignins in Wood Cell Walls
I. Introduction
II. The Distribution of Lignin in Conifers
III. The Distribution of Lignin in Hardwoods
References
4. Metabolism and Synthetic Function of Cambial Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Photosynthesis
III. Respiration Processes
IV. Carbohydrate Allocation and Utilization
References
5. Cell Organelles and Their Function in Biosynthesis of Cell Wall Components: Control of Cell Wall Assembly during Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Formation and Location of Precursors
III. Polymerization Systems and Location of Polymers
References
6. Biosynthesis of Plant Cell Wall Polysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Sugar Nucleotides
III. Interconversions of Sugar Nucleotides
IV. The Role of Lipid-Linked Saccharides in the Biosynthesis of Complex Carbohydrates
V. Biosynthesis of Cellulose
VI. Biosynthesis of Noncellulosic β-Glucans
VII. Synthesis of Hemicellulosic Polysaccharides
VIII. Synthesis of Pectic Substances
References
7. Biosynthesis of Lignin
I. Introduction
II. Dehydrogenative Polymerization of Monolignols to Lignin Macromolecules
III. Role of Peroxidase in the Dehydrogenative Polymerization of Monolignols to Lignin
IV. Structural Differences in Dehydrogenation Polymers
V. Formation of Syringyl Lignin in Angiosperm Woods
VI. Differences between Gymnosperms and Angiosperms in Lignin Biosynthesis
VII. Regulation of Lignin Biosynthesis
References
8. Biosynthesis of Cutin, Suberin, and Associated Waxes
I. Introduction
II. Location of Cutin, Suberin, and Waxes
III. Structure and Function of Cutin, Suberin, and Waxes
IV. Biosynthesis of Cutin
V. Biosynthesis of Suberin
VI. Biosynthesis of Waxes
VII. Conclusion
References
9· Occurrence of Extractives in Wood Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Extractives
III. Variation in Extractives
IV. Extractives Formation
V. General Features of the Formation of Extractives and of Heartwood
References
10. Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Phenolic Acids and Monolignols
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Cinnamic Acids: The Phenylalanine-Cinnamic Acid Pathway
III. Cinnamoyl Coenzyme a Thioesters
IV. Natural Products Derived from Cinnamic Acids
V. Benzoic Acids
VI. Phenylacetic Acids
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Occurrence and Biosynthesis of Quinones in Woody Plants
I. Reviews and Books on Quinones
II. Occurrence of Quinones in Wood and Heartwood
III. Biosynthesis of Quinones in Woody Plants and Cell Suspension Cultures
References
12. Biosynthesis of Flavonoids
I. Introduction
II. General Overview of Flavonoid Biosynthesis
III. General Phenylpropanoid Metabolism
IV. Individual Pathways of Flavonoid Biosynthesis
Addendum
References
13. Biosynthesis of Tannins
I. Introduction
II. Phytochemistry and Distribution
III. Structure of Tannins
IV. Biosynthesis of Tannins
V. Relationship to the Biosynthesis and Biodegradation of Wood
References
14. Biosynthesis of Stilbenes
I. Introduction
II. The Principal Biosynthetic Sequence as Revealed by Feeding Experiments
III. Naturally Occurring Stilbenes Grouped According to Biosynthetic Aspects
IV. Modification of the Stilbene Skeleton
V. Stilbene Synthase and Its Properties
VI. Induction of Stilbene Synthesis
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
15. Biosynthesis of Terpenoid Wood Extractives
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Role of Terpenes in Plant Defense
IV. Origin of Terpene Precursors
V. Hemiterpenes
VI. Biosynthesis of Monoterpenes
VII. Biosynthesis of Sesquiterpenes
VIII. Biosynthesis of Diterpenes
IX. Biosynthesis of Triterpenes
X. Polyterpenes
XI. Terpene Catabolism
XII. Perspective
References
16. Degradation of Wood by Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Micromorphological Aspects of Wood Decay
III. Ultrastructural Aspects of the Degradation of Wood Components
IV. Diffusion of Wood-Degrading Enzymes
V. Degradation of Wood by Bacteria
VI. Conclusion
References
17. Biodegradation of Cellulose
I. Introduction
II. Enzyme Mechanisms Involved in Cellulose Degradation by Fungi
III. Regulation of Enzymes of the Cellulase Complex
IV. Mutant Fungal Strains Hyperproducing Cellulases
V. Enzyme Mechanisms Involved in Cellulose Degradation by Bacteria
References
18. Biodegradation of Hemicelluloses
I. Introduction
II. Enzymes Degrading the Hemicelluloses
III. Occurrence of Hemicellulases
IV. Mode of Action of the Hemicellulases
V. Biodegradative Pathways of the Hemicelluloses
References
19. Chemistry of Lignin Biodegradation
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Polymeric Fungus-Degraded Lignin
III. Identification of Low Molecular Weight Lignin Biodegradation Products
IV. Reaction Pathways Involved in Lignin Biodegradation by White-Rot Fungi
V. Concluding Remarks
References
20. Degradative Pathways of Lignin Model Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Degradation of Phenolic Dilignols
III. Degradation of Nonphenolic Dilignols
IV. Degradation of Monomeric Aromatic Compounds
V. Concluding Remarks
References
21. Lignin Biodegradation: The Microorganisms Involved, and the Physiology and Biochemistry of Degradation by White-Rot Fungi
I. Introduction
II. The Microbiology of Lignin Degradation
III. Physiology of Lignin Degradation by White-Rot Fungi
IV. Biochemistry of Lignin Degradation by White-Rot Fungi
V. Concluding Comments
References
22. Biodegradation of Aromatic Extractives of Wood
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism and Degradation of Aromatic Compounds
in Microorganisms
III. Metabolism and Degradation of Aromatic Compounds in Animals
IV. Metabolism and Degradation of Aromatic Compounds in Plants
V. Conclusions
References
Index
