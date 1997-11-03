Bioseparations of Proteins, Volume 1
1st Edition
Unfolding/Folding and Validations
Table of Contents
Introduction. Steps in Bioseparation Processes. High Resolution Fractionation Processes. Protein Inactivation during Bioseparation. Adsorption Influence on Bioseparation and Inactivation. Process Monitoring and Validation. Applications and Economics of Bioseparation. Protein Inactivation Avoidance and Refolding during Bioseparation. Subject Index.
Description
This book covers the fundamentals of protein inactivation during bioseparation and the effect on protein processing. Bioseparation of Proteins is unique because it provides a background of the bioseparation processes, and it is the first book available to emphasize the influence of the different bioseparation processes on protein inactivation.
Bioseparation of Proteins covers the extent, mechanisms of, and control of protein inactivation during these processes along with the subsequent and essential validation of these processes. The book focuses on the avoidance of protein (biologicalproduct) inactivation at each step in a bioprocess. It compares protein inactivation exhibited during the different bioseparation processes by different workers and provides a valuable framework for workers in different areas interested in bioseparations. Topics include separation and detection methods; estimates of protein inactivation and an analysis of this problem for different separation processes; strategies for avoiding inactivation; the molecular basis of surface activity and protein adsorption,process monitoring, and product validation techniques; and the economics of various bioseparation processes and quality control procedures.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Protein inactivation and other aspects of biological stability are critical to an effective bioseparation process; This book is a detailed and critical review of the available literature in an area that is essential to the effectiveness, validation, and economics of bioseparation processes for drugs and other biological products; Conveniently assembled under one cover, the survey of the literature and resulting perspective will greatly assist engineers and chemists in designingand improving their own processes; Key features of the text include:
- detailed data on biological stability under various bioseparation conditions
- extensive case studies from the literature on separation processes, validation, and economics
- simplified analysis of protein refolding and inactivation mechanisms
- consideration of adsorption theories and the effect of heterogeneity
- coverage of both classical and novel bioseparation techniques, including chromatographic procedures
Readership
Chemical engineers and other scientists in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as well as graduate students and academics involved in bioprocess research in general and bioseparation methods in particular.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 3rd November 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528144
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126140408
About the Series Editors
Satinder Ahuja Series Editor
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA
About the Authors
Ajit Sadana Author
Dr. Ajit Sadana has recently retired from the University of Mississippi after 34 years. His expertise is in the area of kinetics of binding and dissociation of analytes on biosensor surfaces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering Department, University of Mississippi, MS, USA