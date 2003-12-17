Biosensors: Kinetics of Binding and Dissociation Using Fractals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515124, 9780080528137

Biosensors: Kinetics of Binding and Dissociation Using Fractals

1st Edition

Authors: Ajit Sadana
eBook ISBN: 9780080528137
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515124
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th December 2003
Page Count: 418
Description

This title brings to the attention of researchers in the industry, and in academia, the application of fractals to help in modeling the analyte/receptor binding and dissociation kinetics on biosensor surfaces.

The work builds on that done in Engineering Biosensors: Kinetics and Design Applications, published by Academic Press in 2002. In particular, more examples are provided of where biosensors may be effectively used. This sequel is extremely timely, given the anticipation that the applications and reliance on biosensors will increase due to the advances in miniaturization, (wireless) communications, and the development of new materials (especially biological and chemical). Other applications of biosensors on the increase can be found in: the protection of civilian structures and infrastructures; protection from possible biological and chemical threats; health care; energy; food safety; and the environment to name a few.

Key Features

  • Covers all areas of applications of biosensors
  • No other book on biosensors describes the kinetics of binding
  • Provides numerous examples of where biosensors may be used

Readership

Analytical Chemists, Biochemists, Biologists and Physical Chemists

Table of Contents

Influence of Reynolds Number on Fractal Binding Kinetics on a Surface-based Biosensor
DNA Fractal Binding and Dissociation Kinetics
Fractal Analysis of Binding and Dissociation Interactions of Estrogen Receptors to Ligands on Biosensor Surfaces
Fractal Analysis of Estrogen Receptor Binding and Dissociation Kinetics
Fractal Analysis of Analyte-Estrogen Receptor Binding and Dissociation
Fractal Analysis of Binding Interactions of Nuclear Estrogen Receptors Occurring On Biosensor Surfaces
Fractal Analysis of Cholera Toxin and Peptide-Protein Binding and Dissociation in Biosensors
The Temporal Nature of the Binding and Dissociation Rate Coefficients and the Affinity Values for Biosensor Kinetics
Fractal Analysis of Analyte-Receptor Binding and Dissociation, and Dissociation Alone for Biosensor Applications
Fractal Analysis of Cellular Analyte-Receptor Binding and Dissociation on Biosensors
Fractal Analysis of Analyte-Receptor Binding Kinetics on Microarrays
Fractal Analysis of Cre-loxP Interactions and the Influence of Cl, O, and S on Drug/Liposome Interactions on Biosensors
Fractal Analysis of Binding and Dissociation Kinetics on Randomly Coupled and Oriented Coupled Receptors on Biosensor Surfaces: Electrostatic Effects
Fractal Analysis of Analyte-Receptor Binding and Dissociation on Biosensor Surfaces: Kinetics of Regeneration and Multiple Analyte Immunoassay (MAIA)
Fractal Analysis of Analyte-Receptor Binding and Dissociation Kinetics in Microcantilever Biosensors

Details

No. of pages:
418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080528137
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515124

About the Author

Ajit Sadana

Dr. Ajit Sadana has recently retired from the University of Mississippi after 34 years. His expertise is in the area of kinetics of binding and dissociation of analytes on biosensor surfaces.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemical Engineering Department, University of Mississippi, MS, USA

