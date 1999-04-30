Biosensors: A Chinese Perspective, Volume 4

In this second volume of a sub-series dedicated to regional activities, eminent authorities form China in the field of biosensors provide an up-to-date overview of their laboratory's contribution, summarizing the primary research as it has appeared, possibly scattered, in the journal and conference literature and reflecting on their findings. This produces an innovative synthesis of such smaller research efforts into an overall perspective on the topic, which is difficult for the reader to glean from the multifarious original publications often available only in Chinese. There is latitude for the inclusion of detail that may have been excised from the original publication and for speculation on future possibilities. The net result is intense, yet highly readable accounts of the state of the art at this leading edge of analytical technology in this key region of the world.



This is the first book in the English language summarizing biosensor and bioelectronics efforts in China.