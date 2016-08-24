Bioresorbable Polymers for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
From Fundamentals to Translational Medicine
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Foreword
- Part One. Fundamentals and considerations of bioresorbable polymers for biomedical applications
- 1. Introduction to bioresorbable polymers for biomedical applications
- 1.1. General concepts
- 1.2. History of biopolymers technology
- 1.3. State of art
- 1.4. Future trends
- 2. Natural polymers: A source of inspiration
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Typical production processes for biomaterial synthesis
- 2.3. Exceptional material properties found in nature
- 2.4. Natural biomaterials and mimics thereof used for tissue engineering
- 2.5. Bioadhesives and medical glues
- 2.6. Polymers used in drug delivery/release systems
- 2.7. Conclusions
- 3. Bioresorbability of polymers: Chemistry, mechanisms, and modeling
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Degradation pathway and factors affecting degradation rate
- 3.3. Modeling degradation of bioresorbable polymers
- 4. The innate immune response: A key factor in biocompatibility
- 4.1. Immune system
- 4.2. Innate immunity
- 4.3. Complement system
- 4.4. The contact/kallikrein and coagulation systems
- 4.5. Thromboinflammation
- 4.6. Innate immunity activation on artificial material surfaces
- 4.7. Foreign body reactions on biomaterials
- 4.8. Degradation of commonly used resorbable polymers
- 4.9. Predicted activation of the innate immune system during degradation
- 4.10. Examples of involvement of adaptive immunity in the response to biomaterials
- 4.11. Conclusions
- 5. Form and function of resorbable materials–based medical devices
- 5.1. Definitions
- 5.2. Introduction
- 5.3. Form and function: target tissue mechanical properties and device function as inputs for tailoring the polymer mechanical properties
- 6. Quality management and safety of bioresorbable polymers for biomedical applications
- 6.1. Introduction and fields of application
- 6.2. Classification of biomedical products made with bioabsorbable polymers
- 6.3. Safety management
- 6.4. Management systems
- 6.5. Choice of raw material and quality control
- 7. Bringing bioresorbable polymers to market
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Production process
- 7.3. Regulatory aspects
- 7.4. Conclusions
- Part Two. Synthesis and processing of bioresorbable polymeric materials for medical applications
- 8. Synthesis of bioresorbable polymers for medical applications
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Synthesis of raw materials
- 8.3. Synthesis of polymers
- 8.4. Polymer quality control
- 8.5. Degradation behavior
- 8.6. Polymer characterization
- 8.7. Novel ROP processes
- 8.8. Conclusions
- 9. Processing and production of bioresorbable polymer scaffolds for tissue engineering
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Scaffold fabrication
- 9.3. Conclusions and Future Directions
- 10. Synthesis and processing of hydrogels for medical applications
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Network structure and fundamental parameters
- 10.3. Hydrogel design features
- 10.4. Swelling behavior
- 10.5. Diffusion
- 10.6. Gelation
- 10.7. Physical cross-links
- 10.8. Chemical cross-links
- 10.9. Degradation
- 10.10. Degradation mechanisms
- 11. Bioresorbable polymer microparticles in the medical and pharmaceutical fields
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Types of bioresorbable polymers used for microparticles
- 11.3. Methods to prepare bioresorbable polymer microparticles
- 11.4. Important properties of bioresorbable polymer microparticles
- 11.5. Methods of application
- 11.6. Medical and pharmaceutical applications of bioresorbable polymer microparticles
- 11.7. Conclusions
- 12. Bioresorbable polymer nanoparticles in the medical and pharmaceutical fields: A promising field
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Bioresorbable polymer materials
- 12.3. Synthesis of polymer nanoparticles
- 12.4. Applications of bioresorbable polymer nanoparticles in medical and pharmaceutical fields
- 12.5. Use of nanoparticles: hurdles
- 13. Improving the pharmacodynamic and pharmacological profile of bioactive molecules using biopolymers
- 13.1. Introduction to pharmacodynamics of bioactive molecules
- 13.2. Nanobiomaterials as a promising delivery tool
- 13.3. General consideration on delivery strategy in the nervous system
- 13.4. Conclusions
- 14. Click chemistry for improving properties of bioresorbable polymers for medical applications
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Functionalization strategies
- 14.3. Case study 1: RGD peptide functionalization to improve cell adhesion
- 14.4. Case study 2: tunable drug delivery from injectable polymeric networks
- 14.5. Case study 3: in vivo tracking of degradation using noninvasive fluorescence imaging
- 14.6. Conclusions and future trends
- 15. Bioresorbable polymers for bioprinting applications
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Bioprinting platforms
- 15.3. Features of printable polymers
- 15.4. Examples of bioprinted tissues with various bioinks
- 15.5. Future perspective and discussion
- Part Three. Clinical and research and development (R&D) applications of bioresorbable polymers
- 16. Cell delivery for regenerative medicine by using bioresorbable polymers
- 16.1. Introduction: cell delivery and regenerative medicine
- 16.2. Advantages of using a vehicle for cell delivery
- 16.3. Bioresorbable scaffolds for cell delivery: the tissue engineering approach
- 16.4. Design of bioresorbable constructs for cell delivery and tissue regeneration
- 16.5. Regulatory and clinical aspects in designing bioresorbable polymers for cell delivery
- 16.6. Challenges and future perspectives
- 17. Applications of bioresorbable polymers in the skeletal systems (cartilages, tendons, bones)
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Cartilages
- 17.3. Ligaments and tendons
- 17.4. Bones
- 17.5. Conclusions and future perspectives
- 18. Applications of bioresorbable polymers in skin and eardrum
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Skin
- 18.3. Tympanic membrane
- 18.4. Conclusions
- 19. Bioresorbable polymers for next-generation cardiac scaffolds
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Bioresorbable polymers for cardiac repair after MI
- 19.3. Bioresorbable drug delivery systems for myocardial tissue engineering
- 19.4. Conclusions and future prospects
- 20. Application of bioresorbable polymers in muscular system
- 20.1. Skeletal muscle tissue
- 20.2. Tissue engineering of muscle
- 20.3. Conclusions
- 21. Ocular applications of bioresorbable polymers—from basic research to clinical trials
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Anatomy of the eye
- 21.3. Bioresorbable polymeric drug delivery systems to the eye
- 21.4. Bioresorbable polymers for the treatment of corneal blindness
- 21.5. Vitreous substitutes
- 21.6. Retinal implants
- 21.7. Optic nerve
- 21.8. Conclusions
- 22. Applications of bioresorbable polymers in the central nervous system
- 22.1. Pathophysiology and treatment strategies
- 22.2. Spinal cord injuries and treatment strategies
- 22.3. Therapeutic potential of biomaterials
- 22.4. Biomaterials in clinical research
- 22.5. Conclusions
- 23. Engineering airways
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Anatomical overview of the airways: structure and histology
- 23.3. Tissue engineering of airway epithelium
- 23.4. Tissue engineering of trachea
- 23.5. Conclusions
- Conclusions
- Index
Description
Bioresorbable Polymers for Biomedical Applications: From Fundamentals to Translational Medicine provides readers with an overview of bioresorbable polymeric materials in the biomedical field. A useful resource for materials scientists in industry and academia, offering information on the fundamentals and considerations, synthesis and processing, and the clinical and R and D applications of bioresorbable polymers for biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Focuses on biomedical applications of bioresorbable polymers
- Features a comprehensive range of topics including fundamentals, synthesis, processing, and applications
- Provides balanced coverage of the field with contributions from academia and industry
- Includes clinical and R and D applications of bioresorbable polymers for biomedical applications
Readership
Engineers, researchers in the pharmaceutical and bioengineering fields; Academics and students in the fields of biomaterials, drug delivery, and pharmacology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 24th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002667
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002629
About the Editors
Giuseppe Perale Editor
Giuseppe Perale is currently Professor of Regenerative Medicine at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Southern Switzerland (USI) in Lugano.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Technologies Laboratory, Department of Innovative Technologies, University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI)
Jöns Hilborn Editor
Jöns Hilborn is the head of the Polymer Chemistry program at the Department of Materials Chemistry, Uppsala University in Sweden and President and co-founder of “Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society” (TERMIS)
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Chemistry, Uppsala University, Sweden