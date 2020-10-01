Bioremediation for Environmental Sustainability

Section I. Introduction to Bioremediation

1. Bioremediation: Principles and Applications in Environmental Management

2. Phytoremediation of Heavy Metals-Contaminated Soils: Recent Advances and Challenges

Section II. Bioremediation of Inorganic Contaminants

3. Hexavalent Chromium: Toxicological Profile and Biodetoxification Mechanisms for Bioremediation

4. Arsenic Contamination in Environment: Environmental and Health Hazards and Bioremediation Approaches for Detoxification

5.Cadmium Contamination in Environment: Environmental and Health Hazards and Bioremediation Strategies

6. Phytoremediation of Selenium: Challenges and Future Prospects

7. Role of Endophytes in Bioremediation of Heavy Metals: Challenges and Prospects

8. Role of Aquatic Macrophytes in Heavy Metals Removal from Industrial Wastewaters

Section III. Bioremediation of Organic Contaminants

9. Ecotoxicological and Health Effects of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and Their Biodegradation and Bioremediation

10. Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Polyaromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

11. Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Strategies for Organophosphate Pesticides

12. Toxicity Profile and Phytoremediation Approaches for Organic Pollutants: A Review

13. Toxicity Profile of Pentacholorophenol and Bioremediation Strategies

14. Toxicity Profile of Polychlorinated Biphenyls and Bioremediation Approaches

15. Role of Endophytes in Bioremediation of Organic Contaminants: Challenges and Prospects

16. Toxicity Profile and Biodegradation of Chlorinated Compounds

17. Toxicity Profile and Biodegradation of Nitro-Aromatic Compounds

18. Environmental Hazards of Lignocellulosic Waste and Its Biodegradation

19. Toxicity Profile and Biodegradation of Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH)

20. Environmental Hazards, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Azodyes

Section IV. Bioremediation of Industrial Wastes

21. Bioremediation Approaches for Industrial Acid Mine Tailing Wastes: Potential Issues and Prospects

22. Environmental Contamination, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Distillery Effluent

23. Environmental Hazards and Biodegradation of Plastic Waste: Challenges and Future Prospects

24. Environmental Contamination, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Textile Effluent

25. Environmental Contamination, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Pulp Paper Industry Effluent

26. Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Tannery Wastewater

27. Microalgae as Agents for Industrial Effluent Treatment: Opportunities and Challenges

28. Applications of Cyanobacteria in Industrial Effluent Treatment: Opportunities and Challenges

Section V. Recent Advances and Challenges in Bioremediation

29. Genetically Engineered Microbes in Biodegradation and Bioremediation of Environmental Pollutants: Challenges and Prospects

30. Applications of Biosurfactants in Environmental Management: Challenges and Prospects

31. Diversity and Applications of Archaea in Bioremediation of Environmental Contaminants

32. Microbial Enzymes and Role in Bioremediation of Environmental Pollutants: Prospects and Challenges

33. Engineering Aspects and Roles of Biofilm in Bioremediation of Environmental Contaminants