Bioremediation for Environmental Sustainability
1st Edition
Toxicity, Mechanisms of Contaminants Degradation, Detoxification and Challenges
Description
Environmental safety and sustainability with rapid industrialization is one of the major challenges worldwide. Industries are the key drivers in the world economy, but these are also the major polluters due to discharge of potentially toxic and hazardous wastes containing various organic and inorganic pollutants, which cause environmental pollution and severe toxic effects in living beings. Bioremediation for Environmental Sustainability: Toxicity, Mechanisms of Contaminants Degradation, Detoxification and Challenges introduces pollution and toxicity profile of various organic and inorganic contaminants, mechanism of toxicity and degradation and detoxification by microbes and plants and their bioremediation approaches for environmental sustainability. It also covers many advanced technologies in the field of bioremediation and phytoremediation, including electro-bioremediation, microbial fuel cells, nano-bioremediation, constructed wetlands, phytotechnologies and many more, which are lacking in other competitive titles existing in the market. Further, it includes updated information as well as future direction for research in the field of bioremediation of industrial wastes. This book is a reference to students, researchers, scientists and professionals in field of microbiology, biotechnology, environmental sciences, eco-toxicology, environmental remediation and waste management, who aspire to work on the biodegradation and bioremediation of industrial wastes/environmental pollutants for environmental sustainability.
Key Features
- Introduces pollution and toxicity profile of environmental contaminants and industrial wastes, including oil refinery wastewater, distillery wastewater, tannery wastewater, textile wastewater, mine tailing wastes, plastic wastes, and more
- Describes underlying mechanisms of degradation and detoxification of emerging organic and inorganic contaminants with enzymatic roles
- Focuses on recent advances and challenges in bioremediation and phytoremediation, including microbial enzymes, biosurfactants, microalgae, biofilm, archaea, genetically engineered organisms and more
Readership
Researchers, Chemical/Environmental Engineers, Environmental Health and Risk Scientists, Environmental Chemists and Scientists, Environmentalists, Microbiologists and Biotechnologists, Waste Treatment Engineers
Table of Contents
Section I. Introduction to Bioremediation
1. Bioremediation: Principles and Applications in Environmental Management
2. Phytoremediation of Heavy Metals-Contaminated Soils: Recent Advances and Challenges
Section II. Bioremediation of Inorganic Contaminants
3. Hexavalent Chromium: Toxicological Profile and Biodetoxification Mechanisms for Bioremediation
4. Arsenic Contamination in Environment: Environmental and Health Hazards and Bioremediation Approaches for Detoxification
5.Cadmium Contamination in Environment: Environmental and Health Hazards and Bioremediation Strategies
6. Phytoremediation of Selenium: Challenges and Future Prospects
7. Role of Endophytes in Bioremediation of Heavy Metals: Challenges and Prospects
8. Role of Aquatic Macrophytes in Heavy Metals Removal from Industrial Wastewaters
Section III. Bioremediation of Organic Contaminants
9. Ecotoxicological and Health Effects of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) and Their Biodegradation and Bioremediation
10. Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Polyaromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)
11. Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Strategies for Organophosphate Pesticides
12. Toxicity Profile and Phytoremediation Approaches for Organic Pollutants: A Review
13. Toxicity Profile of Pentacholorophenol and Bioremediation Strategies
14. Toxicity Profile of Polychlorinated Biphenyls and Bioremediation Approaches
15. Role of Endophytes in Bioremediation of Organic Contaminants: Challenges and Prospects
16. Toxicity Profile and Biodegradation of Chlorinated Compounds
17. Toxicity Profile and Biodegradation of Nitro-Aromatic Compounds
18. Environmental Hazards of Lignocellulosic Waste and Its Biodegradation
19. Toxicity Profile and Biodegradation of Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH)
20. Environmental Hazards, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Azodyes
Section IV. Bioremediation of Industrial Wastes
21. Bioremediation Approaches for Industrial Acid Mine Tailing Wastes: Potential Issues and Prospects
22. Environmental Contamination, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Distillery Effluent
23. Environmental Hazards and Biodegradation of Plastic Waste: Challenges and Future Prospects
24. Environmental Contamination, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Textile Effluent
25. Environmental Contamination, Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Pulp Paper Industry Effluent
26. Toxicity Profile and Bioremediation Approaches for Tannery Wastewater
27. Microalgae as Agents for Industrial Effluent Treatment: Opportunities and Challenges
28. Applications of Cyanobacteria in Industrial Effluent Treatment: Opportunities and Challenges
Section V. Recent Advances and Challenges in Bioremediation
29. Genetically Engineered Microbes in Biodegradation and Bioremediation of Environmental Pollutants: Challenges and Prospects
30. Applications of Biosurfactants in Environmental Management: Challenges and Prospects
31. Diversity and Applications of Archaea in Bioremediation of Environmental Contaminants
32. Microbial Enzymes and Role in Bioremediation of Environmental Pollutants: Prospects and Challenges
33. Engineering Aspects and Roles of Biofilm in Bioremediation of Environmental Contaminants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205242
About the Editor
Gaurav Saxena
Dr. Gaurav Saxena is an active researcher in the area of Biodegradation and Bioremediation and currently, engaged in developing eco-friendly treatment solutions for hazardous wastewaters/contaminated sites. He has been qualified (2013) National Eligibility Test (NET) and awarded honorary “Young Environmentalist Award-2018” by Agro-Environmental Development Society (AEDS), India. He is the editor of three books entitled “Bioremediation of Industrial Pollutants” (Write and Print Publication, New Delhi-India), “Bioremediation of Industrial Waste for Environmental Safety: Industrial Waste and Its Management (Volume I) (Springer Nature, Singapore)” and “Bioremediation of Industrial Waste for Environmental Safety: Biological Agents and Industrial Waste Management (Volume II) (Springer Nature, Singapore)”. He is also on the editorial board of Frontiers in Microbiology and Frontiers in Environmental Science and serving as a “Review Editor”. He has published many scientific papers, book reviews, and chapters, popular science articles in several international and national scientific journals, proceedings, books, and magazines. He has been also served as a potential reviewer for various scientific journals in his research areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory for Bioremediation and Metagenomics Research (LBMR), Department of Environmental Microbiology (DEM), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, India
Vineet Kumar
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India, has served as an Assistant Professor at Godhra, Gujarat University in 2001. He has more than 160 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He is an active Editorial Board Member in 75 highly reputed Journal’s in the field of Environmental & Biological Sciences. ”. He has been appointed as an Editor-in-Chief in two journals viz. (1) Research Journal of Microbiology & (2) Journal of Biotechnology and Biomaterials. His work has been focused to assess the impact of industrial pollution on microbial diversity of wastewater following cultivation dependant and cultivation independent analysis. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist and Head, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India