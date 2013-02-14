Biorefinery in the Pulp and Paper Industry
1st Edition
Description
The traditional pulp and paper producers are facing new competitors in tropical and subtropical regions who use the latest and largest installed technologies, and also have wood and labor cost advantages. Due to the increasing global competition, the forest products prices will continue to decrease. To remain viable, the traditional producers need to increase revenue by producing bioenergy and biomaterials in addition to wood, pulp, and paper products. In this so-called Integrated Products Biorefinery, all product lines are highly integrated and energy efficient. Integrated Products Biorefineries present the forest products industry with a unique opportunity to increase revenues and improve environmental sustainability. Integrated Products Biorefinery technologies will allow industry to manufacture high-value chemicals, fuels, and/or electric power while continuing to produce traditional wood, pulp, and paper products. The industry already controls much of the raw material and infrastructure necessary to create Integrated Products Biorefineries, and Agenda 2020 partnerships are speeding development of the key enabling technologies. Once fully developed and commercialized, these technologies will produce enormous energy and environmental benefits for the industry and the nation. Biorefinery in the Pulp and Paper Industry presents the biorefining concept, the opportunities for the pulp and paper industry, and describes and discusses emerging biorefinery process options. This book also highlights the environmental impact and the complex and ambiguous decision-making challenges that mills will face when considering implementing the biorefinery.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date and authoritative information, citing pertinent research, on this timely and important topic
- Covers in great depth the biorefining concept, opportunities for the pulp and paper industry, and emerging biorefinery process options
- Highlights the environmental impact and the complex and ambiguous decision-making challenges that mills will face when considering implementing the biorefinery
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Biorefinery Concept
- 1.1 Biochemical Platform
- 1.2 Thermochemical Platform
- References
- Chapter 2. Biorefinery Opportunities in the Pulp and Paper Industry
- 2.1 Biorefinery Opportunities
- References
- Chapter 3. Emerging Biorefinery Process Options
- 3.1 Preextraction of Hemicellulose
- 3.2 Preextraction of Antioxidants
- 3.3 Black Liquor Gasification
- 3.4 Removal of Lignin from Black Liquor
- 3.5 Other Products
- References
- Chapter 4. Products from Hemicelluloses
- 4.1 Ethanol
- 4.2 Furfural
- 4.3 Xylitol
- 4.4 2,3-Butanediol
- 4.5 Organic Acids
- 4.6 Butanol
- 4.7 Biohydrogen
- 4.8 Chitosan
- 4.9 Xylo-Oligosaccharides
- 4.10 Ferulic Acid
- 4.11 Vanillin
- 4.12 Fermentation Substrate for Production of Enzymes
- 4.13 Production of Other Value-Added Products
- References
- Chapter 5. Environmental Impacts and Future Prospects
- 5.1 Looking into the Future
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 114
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 14th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124095304
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124095083
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India