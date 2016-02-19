Bioreduction in the Activation of Drugs covers the proceedings of the Second Biochemical Pharmacology Symposium. The book presents papers that cover the applications of bioreduction in drug activation, along with its concerns. The text first presents materials about enzymology, such as overview of enzyme systems involved in bioreduction of drugs and in redox cycling, and reductive role of glutathione in the redox cycling of oxidizable drugs. Next, the book covers papers on bacterial and parasites infection, which include reduction by the gut microflora of animals and human and reduction of nitroimidazoles in vitro and DNA damage. The remaining articles deal with cancer treatment, such as hypoxia-mediated nitro-heterocyclic drugs in the radio- and chemotherapy of cancer, and the biological properties of reduced nitroheterocyclics and possible underlying biochemical mechanisms. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of medicine, pharmacology, and biochemistry.

Table of Contents



Session A: Enzymology

Overview of Enzyme Systems Involved in Bioreduction of Drugs and in Redox Cycling

Regulation of Reductive Processes by Glutathione

The Crucial Role of Low Steady State Oxygen Partial Pressures in Haloalkane Free-Radical-Mediated Lipid Peroxidation. Possible Implications in Haloalkane Liver Injury

Short Communications

Reductive Role of Glutathione in the Redox Cycling of Oxidizable Drugs

Generation of Photoemissive Species During Quinone Redox Cycling

Chairman's Summary

Session B: Bacterial and Parasite Infections

Reduction by the Gut Microflora of Animals and Man

The Metabolic Activation of Ronidazole[(L-Methyl-5-Nitroimidazole- 2-Yl)-Methyl Carbamate] to Reactive Metabolites by Mammalian, Cecal Bacterial and T. Foetus Enzymes

Reductive Activation of Nitroimidazoles in Anaerobic Microorganisms

Comparing the Reduction of Nitroimidazoles in Bacteria and Mammalian Tissues and Relating it to Biological Activity

Reduction of Nitroimidazoles in Vitro and DNA Damage

Short Communications

In Vitro Reductive Activation of Nitroimidazoles

Inhibition of Hydrogen Production in Drug-Resistant and Susceptible Trichomonas Vaginalis Strains by a Range of Nitroimidazole Derivatives

The Role of the Gut Flora in the Reduction of Sulphoxide Containing Drugs

Chairman's Summary

Session C: Role in Treatment of Cancer—Part I

The Role of Mitomycin Antibiotics in the Chemotherapy of Solid Tumors

Hypoxia-Mediated Nitro-Heterocyclic Drugs in the Radioand Chemotherapy of Cancer. An Overview

Biochemistry Of Reduction of Nitro Heterocycles Short Communications

Short Communications

Toxicity of Oxygen at Atmospheric Concentration for Newly Explanted Cancer Cells

The Effect of Bioreduction on the Oncogenicity of Nitroimidazoles

Chairman's Summary

Session D: Role in Treatment of Cancer—Part II

The Biological Properties of Reduced Nitroheterocyclics and Possible Underlying Biochemical Mechanisms

RSU 1069, A Nitroimidazole Containing an Aziridine Group. Bioreduction Greatly Increases Cytotoxicity Under Hypoxic Conditions

Sensitization of Cancer Chemotherapeutic Agents by Nitroheterocyclics

Short Communication

Benznidazole: Nitroreduction and Inhibition of Cytochrome P-450 in Chemosensitization of Tumour Response to Cytotoxic Drugs

Chairman's Summary

