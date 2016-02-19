Bioreduction in the Activation of Drugs
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second Biochemical Pharmacology Symposium, Oxford, UK, 25-26 July 1985
Description
Bioreduction in the Activation of Drugs covers the proceedings of the Second Biochemical Pharmacology Symposium. The book presents papers that cover the applications of bioreduction in drug activation, along with its concerns. The text first presents materials about enzymology, such as overview of enzyme systems involved in bioreduction of drugs and in redox cycling, and reductive role of glutathione in the redox cycling of oxidizable drugs. Next, the book covers papers on bacterial and parasites infection, which include reduction by the gut microflora of animals and human and reduction of nitroimidazoles in vitro and DNA damage. The remaining articles deal with cancer treatment, such as hypoxia-mediated nitro-heterocyclic drugs in the radio- and chemotherapy of cancer, and the biological properties of reduced nitroheterocyclics and possible underlying biochemical mechanisms. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners of medicine, pharmacology, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Session A: Enzymology
Overview of Enzyme Systems Involved in Bioreduction of Drugs and in Redox Cycling
Regulation of Reductive Processes by Glutathione
The Crucial Role of Low Steady State Oxygen Partial Pressures in Haloalkane Free-Radical-Mediated Lipid Peroxidation. Possible Implications in Haloalkane Liver Injury
Short Communications
Reductive Role of Glutathione in the Redox Cycling of Oxidizable Drugs
Generation of Photoemissive Species During Quinone Redox Cycling
Chairman's Summary
Session B: Bacterial and Parasite Infections
Reduction by the Gut Microflora of Animals and Man
The Metabolic Activation of Ronidazole[(L-Methyl-5-Nitroimidazole- 2-Yl)-Methyl Carbamate] to Reactive Metabolites by Mammalian, Cecal Bacterial and T. Foetus Enzymes
Reductive Activation of Nitroimidazoles in Anaerobic Microorganisms
Comparing the Reduction of Nitroimidazoles in Bacteria and Mammalian Tissues and Relating it to Biological Activity
Reduction of Nitroimidazoles in Vitro and DNA Damage
Short Communications
In Vitro Reductive Activation of Nitroimidazoles
Inhibition of Hydrogen Production in Drug-Resistant and Susceptible Trichomonas Vaginalis Strains by a Range of Nitroimidazole Derivatives
The Role of the Gut Flora in the Reduction of Sulphoxide Containing Drugs
Chairman's Summary
Session C: Role in Treatment of Cancer—Part I
The Role of Mitomycin Antibiotics in the Chemotherapy of Solid Tumors
Hypoxia-Mediated Nitro-Heterocyclic Drugs in the Radioand Chemotherapy of Cancer. An Overview
Biochemistry Of Reduction of Nitro Heterocycles Short Communications
Short Communications
Toxicity of Oxygen at Atmospheric Concentration for Newly Explanted Cancer Cells
The Effect of Bioreduction on the Oncogenicity of Nitroimidazoles
Chairman's Summary
Session D: Role in Treatment of Cancer—Part II
The Biological Properties of Reduced Nitroheterocyclics and Possible Underlying Biochemical Mechanisms
RSU 1069, A Nitroimidazole Containing an Aziridine Group. Bioreduction Greatly Increases Cytotoxicity Under Hypoxic Conditions
Sensitization of Cancer Chemotherapeutic Agents by Nitroheterocyclics
Short Communication
Benznidazole: Nitroreduction and Inhibition of Cytochrome P-450 in Chemosensitization of Tumour Response to Cytotoxic Drugs
Chairman's Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190839